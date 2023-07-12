Cisco’s platform strategy: a simple, secure, single pane of glass

IT and security teams face unprecedented demands for the most secure, seamless experiences possible. But in a world of ever-increasing complexity \u2014 from multiple clouds, explosions of third-party apps, IoT, and relentless security threats \u2014 they are not easy to provide.\n\nThat\u2019s why Cisco\u2019s platform-based approach is so important. Its goal? To create a unified experience that integrates previously disjointed solutions into one simple, secure, single pane of glass.\n\nCisco Networking Cloud is the latest realization of this strategy. Designed with network portfolio simplification of in mind, it enables a single-platform experience for seamlessly managing all networking domains. With its powerful capabilities, it can proactively manage the network, eliminate silos, ensure performance, and reduce human workloads.\n\n\u201cCisco Networking Cloud brings cloud-based management monitoring and the ability to configure and see what\u2019s happening across your infrastructure, from your campus to your data center to the internet,\u201d Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said in a CNBC interview, \u201cand actually to have a single pane of glass from the cloud to manage cloud-based assets as well as on-prem assets.\u201d\n\nCisco Networking Cloud also integrates with other unified offerings, like the Cisco Security Cloud, which was released last year.\n\n\u201cWe unified the IT experience for security and now we're doing the same thing for connectivity,\u201d said Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manager of the Cisconetworking team, said of the new Cisco Networking Cloud.\n\nIt's an approach that Cisco calls \u201cradical simplicity,\u201d and it extends from networking to security and beyond. It leverages conscious design, along with emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, to make it happen. And its powerful, proactive automation promises to unleash new capabilities, while freeing up strapped IT teams for more creative tasks.\n\n\u201cUntil now, there has never been a consistent way to go through and automate your network operations to analyze and diagnose issues and to assure the user experience in one place,\u201d said Davidson, speaking at a Cisco Live keynote in June. \u201cAnd that is driving the vision for the Cisco Networking Cloud.\u201d\n\nDavidson went on to describe the platform\u2019s ability to manage across a variety of previously disparate environments, whether campus, branch, data center, compute, IoT, SD-WAN, and more. And it does this by merging Cisco offerings that include ThousandEyes for end-to-end networking assurance, cloud monitoring for Catalyst devices, sustainable data-center monitoring, and AI Data-Center Blueprint for Networking.\n\n \n\n \u201cIt is an integrated platform for both on-premises and cloud-based operating models,\u201d he continued. \u201cIt will help IT teams provide unified experiences for end users and manage Cisco networking products in one place. Fragmented platforms will converge. And isolated pockets of data will be replaced by accessible insights available to all.\u201d\n\nDavidson stressed Cisco is striving to integrate and simplify all its products and solutions, with the goal of a unified experience for all who use or manage them.\n\n\u201cUnified experiences will not only bring together these technologies and applications,\u201d he stressed, \u201cthey will bring together both people and things. And if we securely connect everything, then anything is possible.\u201d\n\nThe strategy is already resonating with analysts and customers, including Zeus Kerraala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research. He describes these new Cisco platform-based solutions as \u201csuperclouds.\u201d\n\n\u201cI think Cisco\u2019s vision is outstanding,\u201d he told SiliconAngle. \u201cThey want to create these clouds for security and networking. They have one for Webex already and full-stack observability. I believe they\u2019ll probably build one for sustainability sometime down the road.\u201d\n\nPowerful security, unified user experience\n\nWith regards to security, the Cisco Security Cloud is an AI-enabled unified platform for securing and connecting organizations of all sizes and types across hybrid multi-cloud environments. Additionally, it uses cross-domain telemetry, open APIs, and unified policy to deliver hybrid multicloud security with a unified user experience.\n\nOne of the many problems it aims to solve is the complexity and vulnerability created by myriad disjointed point security tools. At a time when defenses are scattered, attacks are increasingly coordinated. \n\n\u201cOn average, people have between 50 and 70 products within their organizations that they have to deal with,\u201d said Jeetu Patel, Cisco\u2019s EVP and GM for security and collaboration. \u201cThat\u2019s 50 to 70 different policy engines. That\u2019s 50 to 70 different places where you've got contention for policy. It makes our defenses completely isolated as the attacks are getting extremely coordinated.\u201d\n\nThe solution, Patel continued, is \u201ca platform for security rather than just a bunch of individual point solutions that don't really work well together, that create isolated defenses.\u201d\n\nAnother feature, Cisco Secure Access, enables a closer integration with Cisco Networking cloud features like ThousandEyes.\n\n\u201cSecure access on Cisco Security Cloud makes it better for users, easier for IT, and safer for everyone,\u201d said Patel. \u201cIt\u2019s a frictionless experience. And you can expect many more such integrations between our platforms.\u201d\n\nIn the end powerful capabilities are worth little if they come with onerous levels of complexity. So, when Cisco released a dizzying array of new features at Cisco Live, Robbins assured the audience that it would not be at the cost of simplicity and ease of use.\n\n\u201cWe love features,\u201d Robbins said. \u201cBut if you can't deploy them, they\u2019re no good. So, the No. 1 feature that our teams will continue to focus on is simplicity.\u201d\n\nLearn more about how Cisco simplifies networking and securely connects the world.