Cisco warns of unpatched exploit in a family of data center switches

A high-severity flaw in Cisco\u2019s data center switching gear could allow threat actors to read and modify encrypted traffic, according to the company.\n\nOn Wednesday, Cisco issued a security advisory for the vulnerability in the application-centric infrastructure (ACI) multisite CloudSec feature within a family of its data center switches.\n\n\u201cThis vulnerability is due to an issue with the implementation of the ciphers that are used by the CloudSec encryption feature on affected switches,\u201d the company said in the advisory.\n\nThe vulnerability, dubbed CVE-2023-20185, has been assigned a base CVSS score of 7.4.\n\nNexus 9000 series is affected by the vulnerability\n\nThis vulnerability impacts Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Fabric Switches operating in ACI mode with versions 14.0 and onward. It specifically affects switches within a multisite setup and having the CloudSec encryption feature activated.\n\nThe Cisco Nexus 9000 series is a family of modular and fixed-form data center switches, designed to meet diverse networking needs in modern data centers. The series runs on two different operating systems \u2014 Cisco NX-OS and Cisco ACI.\n\n\u201cCisco has confirmed that this vulnerability does not affect Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches in standalone NX-OS mode,\u201d the advisory added.\n\nWhile Cisco NX-OS switches are more traditional and provide a comprehensive set of networking features, the switches running Cisco ACI are part of Cisco\u2019s software-defined networking (SDN) solution and offer centralized policy-based automation.\n\nNo fixes yet\n\nCisco has yet to release software updates to address the vulnerability and there are no current workarounds either, the company said.\n\n\u201cCustomers who are currently using the Cisco ACI Multi-Site CloudSec encryption feature for the Cisco Nexus 9332C and Nexus 9364C Switches and the Cisco Nexus N9K-X9736C-FX Line Card are advised to disable it and to contact their support organization to evaluate alternative options,\u201d the advisory added. Cisco also detailed in the advisory the steps to determine the status of the CloudSec feature on these devices.