Hackrate releases ethical hacking monitoring platform HackGATE

Ethical hacking and bug bounty company Hackrate has announced the release of HackGATE, a new monitoring platform specifically designed for ethical hacking projects. Available now as a standalone service, HackGATE is designed to help organizations better manage and oversee security testing and penetration testing initiatives, offering enhanced project control and cybersecurity, the firm said in a press release. Its capabilities allow businesses to access improved transparency, project analysis, and proactive monitoring of ethical hacking activities, it added.

Ethical hacking and pen testing can be very useful in finding system vulnerabilities and potential sources of data breaches by circumventing or cracking security protections in a safe and controlled way. However, efficiently monitoring ethical hacking projects and determining test result clarity can be a significant challenge for a lot of businesses, while maintaining transparency is another issue companies can face.

HackGATE integrates with SIEM system, separates ethical activity from real attacks

HackGATE employs "advanced technologies" and integrates with a leading security information and event management (SIEM) system to ensure comprehensive project analysis, Hackrate claimed. Its features include the ability to identify attack types, log security data, and generate individual pen test reports in clickable PDF format, it added.

The solution also separates the activities of pen testers and real-life attackers by enforcing strong authentication methods before granting ethical hackers access to the IT system, Bal?zs P?zner, Hackrate CEO and co-founder, wrote in a blog. "Access to a web server is only available from HackGATE IP addresses, ensuring that only authorized pen testers can enter, thereby minimizing the risk of unauthorized access. The tool also logs all activities during the project, allowing organizations to track and isolate any unauthorized intruders. This clear separation between pen testers and real-life attacks enhances the overall security posture of the organization."