5 ways to prepare a new cybersecurity team for a crisis

Responding to a security crisis can be a challenge for most cybersecurity teams. It can be doubly so for a team with relatively new and inexperienced security professionals.

Mistakes that security groups often make when responding to an incident can be amplified when individuals with little prior experience are suddenly called in to deal with an exploding crisis. Problems can include everything from failure to understand the scope of a breach, not knowing how to escalate, and communications breakdowns to technical mistakes like not retaining logs, not making backups, and pulling the plug too soon on infected systems.

Preparing a cybersecurity team for a crisis is a multi-step process that requires a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, says Craig Jones, vice president of security operations at security operations firm Ontinue. “The CISO or security leader must invest in comprehensive training programs that cover detection, response, and mitigation of security incidents, as well as conducting regular crisis simulations such as tabletop exercises,” Jones says. “This will not only ensure that the team is well-prepared for a potential crisis but also minimize business disruption in case of a security incident.”

Here are five tips, that Jones and other security experts identified as critical to ensuring a rookie cybersecurity team has what it takes to deal with a security crisis.

1. Establish foundational organizational knowledge

For a new cybersecurity team to be effective it needs to have a foundational knowledge of the organization, its business requirements, risk profile, risk tolerance and key assets. The security team needs to know what they are securing and why, so they can understand what is required of them. In addition, they need to understand business processes and their importance, as well as how potential breaches could impact them, says Jones. This foundational knowledge enables a better understanding of the potential vulnerabilities and threats that the organization might face, he says.

“The team must be familiar with the existing incident management processes that the organization has,” adds Fernando Montenegro, an analyst with analyst firm Omdia. The team also should be familiar with organizational and business priorities and know which systems and relationships are key. In addition, it’s vital that the team knows basic incident response and forensics techniques and tooling. They need to be familiar with both the technical aspects of dealing with a crisis--such as EDR investigations, detection engineering, network analysis and cloud drift detection--and also procedural aspects such as systems ownership and chain of custody, he notes.