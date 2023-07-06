TrustCloud adds new tools to automate GRC frameworks

Enterprise compliance and trust assurance provider TrustCloud has added a suite of new capabilities to improve governance, risk, and compatibility (GRC) frameworks for organizations.

New capabilities include AI-powered custom frameworks, new evidence-collection integrations, and an expanded API.

"There are many compliance platforms that offer automation to save time on audit preparation, but only TrustCloud leverages AI to create systems that adapt to our customers' needs, so they are more supported throughout their audit journey and in other GRC processes," said Tejas Ranade, chief product officer at TrustCloud.

While the new API and integrations are already available to TrustCloud's existing and new customers through the platform at no added price, custom frameworks may attract additional charges depending on the framework requirements.

AI will automate policy mapping

TrustCloud's new AI-powered Custom Frameworks will allow organizations to create custom compliance frameworks tailored to specific requirements. This is achieved through TrustCloud's proprietary AI engine, which recommends new controls and policies and maps existing ones to new frameworks.

"AI creates additional time saving for customers by intelligently mapping current frameworks to new ones and determining what fresh policies and controls are required," Ranade said. "Without this feature, clients would have to spend hours manually creating frameworks and determining which policies, controls, and tests are required to set them up."