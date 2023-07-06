TrustCloud adds new tools to automate GRC frameworks

Enterprise compliance and trust assurance provider TrustCloud has added a suite of new capabilities to improve governance, risk, and compatibility (GRC) frameworks for organizations.\n\nNew capabilities include AI-powered custom frameworks, new evidence-collection integrations, and an expanded API.\n\n\u201cThere are many compliance platforms that offer automation to save time on audit preparation, but only TrustCloud leverages AI to create systems that adapt to our customers\u2019 needs, so they are more supported throughout their audit journey and in other GRC processes,\u201d said Tejas Ranade, chief product officer at TrustCloud.\n\nWhile the new API and integrations are already available to TrustCloud\u2019s existing and new customers through the platform at no added price, custom frameworks may attract additional charges depending on the framework requirements.\n\nAI will automate policy mapping\n\nTrustCloud\u2019s new AI-powered Custom Frameworks will allow organizations to create custom compliance frameworks tailored to specific requirements. This is achieved through TrustCloud\u2019s proprietary AI engine, which recommends new controls and policies and maps existing ones to new frameworks.\n\n\u201cAI creates additional time saving for customers by intelligently mapping current frameworks to new ones and determining what fresh policies and controls are required,\u201d Ranade said. \u201cWithout this feature, clients would have to spend hours manually creating frameworks and determining which policies, controls, and tests are required to set them up.\u201d\n\nTrustCloud\u2019s Custom Frameworks is a useful application of AI to assist teams in efficiently setting policies and following frameworks for more effective risk management and compliance, according to Melinda Marks, an analyst at ESG Global.\n\n\u201cOver the years, we\u2019ve seen increasing automation and usage of wizard-like templates and\/or questionnaires to aid with compliance to make things easier and reduce errors,\u201d Marks said. \u201cIt\u2019s important to minimize manual, tedious work. So, AI is a more powerful approach to reduce the amount of time requiring human analysis to keep up with the needed requirements and the work to set the appropriate policies.\u201d\n\nIntegrations through new APIs enrich policy data\n\nTrustCloud said its new API will enable customers to sync their compliance program to more than 100 leading software systems, including Snyk, DataDog, and Jira, to power evidence collection and continuous control testing.\n\n\u201cEvidence collection refers to the process of collecting proof that a company is meeting the requirements of a particular framework, and is usually a manual process,\u201d Ranade said. \u201cThe new API allows customers to directly connect their systems (such as their cloud provider, device management software, and other software) directly to the TrustCloud platform.\u201d\n\nThe platform can then automatically pull on the required information and keep it up to date, to test security and report to auditors. \u201cThe APIs and integrations are important to pull in more data from existing tools that customers are using,\u201d Marks said. \u201cThis helps customers better leverage their existing tools, utilizing the data for recommendations for controls and policies to manage risk with prevention and hardening, while also providing data for compliance evidence.\u201d