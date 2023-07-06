Japan’s Nagoya port resumes operations after ransomware attack

Japan\u2019s largest port Nagoya resumed operations on Thursday after being non-operational for more than two days due to a ransomware attack, according to the machine translation of the notice by the Port authorities.\n\nLockBit 3.0, a pro-Russian ransomware group, took responsibility for the attack and made a ransom demand in exchange for the system\u2019s recovery, according to Japan Times.\n\nThe ransomware attack on the Nagoya port started on July 4, 6.30 AM local time, and caused a failure in the Nagoya Port Unified Terminal System (NUTS), according to an earlier notice by the port authorities.\n\nNUTS is the central system controlling all container terminals in the port.\n\nThe port authorities became aware of the issue when a message indicating that the computer system had been infected with ransomware was somehow sent to a printer, according to Japan Times. \n\nThe port was unable to load and unload containers from trailers, due to the attack.\n\n\u201cUpon investigating the cause, we held a meeting with the Nagoya Port Operation Association Terminal Committee, which operates the system, and the Aichi Prefectural Police Headquarters, it was discovered that the issue was a ransomware infection,\u201d Nagoya port said in the notice. \n\nToyota Motor shipments impacted\n\nAutomaker Toyota Motor is among the companies that use the port for several of its shipments. The automaker on Tuesday said the attack on the port would not affect the shipment of its new cars. However, imported and exported parts could not be loaded, according to Bloomberg. \u00a0\n\nThe Nagoya Port is situated at the innermost edge of Ise Bay, located at the center of the Japanese Archipelago on the east coast facing the Pacific Ocean. The port has been operational since 1907. \n\nThe Port is an integrated international port, handling all types of cargo. According to its website, it is the largest port in Japan in terms of total cargo throughput, which reached 177.79 million tons in 2021. It is the largest automobile exporting port in Japan, shipping approximately 1.17 million completed automobiles annually. The port of Nagoya is connected to approximately 170 countries around the world.\n\nIncreasing attacks on ports\n\nPorts and other important transportation and logistics assets are exceptionally vulnerable to disruption by threat actors. Financially-motivated criminals and nation-state attackers both recognize how critical these facilities are and the opportunity they represent to cause cascading effects across multiple downstream organizations.\n\n\u201cFor criminals that means targets are more likely to pay quickly. For nation-states that means the blow of an attack is that much more visible,\u201d John Hultquist, chief analyst at Mandiant Intelligence \u2014 Google Cloud, said in an email statement.\n\nIn recent years, several ports across the world have faced cyberattacks. Last year, LockBit claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Portugal\u2019s Port of Lisbon. \n\nThe Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in India also suffered a ransomware attack in February last year. The attack affected the management information system of the port and shipments had to be diverted to nearby ports. \n\n\u201cMaritime professionals expect disruptive incidents in the coming years, including impacts as serious as the closure of major ports and waterways,\u201d according to the Maritime Cyber Priority 2023 report.\n\nMore than six in 10 industry professionals expect cyberattacks to cause ship collisions (60%) and groundings (68%) within the next few years, the report said. More than three-quarters (76%) believe a cybersecurity incident is likely to force the closure of a strategic waterway.\n\nHultquist warned that Chinese actors have recently been found targeting air, land, and sea transportation organizations in the US, adding that there is concern that they are conducting reconnaissance for possible cybersecurity disruptions in the event of a conflict. \u201cThese same actors have also shown an interest in Asian targets,\u201d Hultquist said.