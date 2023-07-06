Japan’s Nagoya port resumes operations after ransomware attack

Japan's largest port Nagoya resumed operations on Thursday after being non-operational for more than two days due to a ransomware attack, according to the machine translation of the notice by the Port authorities.

LockBit 3.0, a pro-Russian ransomware group, took responsibility for the attack and made a ransom demand in exchange for the system's recovery, according to Japan Times.

The ransomware attack on the Nagoya port started on July 4, 6.30 AM local time, and caused a failure in the Nagoya Port Unified Terminal System (NUTS), according to an earlier notice by the port authorities.

NUTS is the central system controlling all container terminals in the port.

The port authorities became aware of the issue when a message indicating that the computer system had been infected with ransomware was somehow sent to a printer, according to Japan Times.

The port was unable to load and unload containers from trailers, due to the attack.