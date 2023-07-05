Botnets responsible for over 95% malicious web traffic globally: Report

Botnets are globally responsible for over 95% of malicious web traffic, according to research conducted by managed cybersecurity provider Trustwave.\n\nFor the research, Trustwave implemented a network of honeypots located in multiple countries including Russia, Ukraine, Poland, the UK, China, and the United States.\n\n\u201cBy distributing honeypots in such a manner, we can gather a reliable set of information on the methods and techniques used by attackers and their botnets, allowing a comprehensive understanding of the current database threat landscape,\u201d Trustwave said in the research.\n\nAs a result of this research, Trustwave was able to identify the exploitation of a few specific vulnerable enterprise applications in the wild, including Forta GoAnywhere MFT, Microsoft Exchange, Fortinet FortiNAC, Atlassian Bitbucket, and F5 Big-IP, which were exploited days after the release of their proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit codes.\n\nMost malicious traffic was from botnets\n\nDuring its six-month period that ended May 2023, the research claims analysis of 38,000 unique IPs, downloading a little over 1,100 payloads served in exploitation attempts.\n\n\u201cAlmost 19% of the total recorded web traffic was malicious, and botnets were responsible for over 95% of the malicious web traffic detected,\u201d the report said.\n\nThe primary objective of these botnet attacks was to upload a web shell, a malicious script for unauthorized access into compromised websites or servers, enabling attackers to carry out further actions against Trustwave\u2019s honeypots posing as potential victims.\n\nMozi, Kinsing, and Mirai led the offensive\n\nOn further analysis, the research identified Mozi, Kinsing, and Mirai botnets accounting for almost all (95%) of these exploitation attempts. While Mozi accounted for 73% of the botnets used, Mirai and Kinsing contributed to 9% and 13% respectively.\n\n\u201cThese malware families are mostly known to explore vulnerabilities in internet-connected devices and assemble them into botnets used to either carry out distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, or mine cryptocurrencies,\u201d the report said.\n\nBoth Mozi and Mirai botnets exploited IoT vulnerabilities including Netgear routers, MVPower DVR, D-link routers, Realtek SDK, etc. Kinsing botnets, however, attempted installing XMRig cryptocurrency miner in Linux-based systems using various vulnerabilities including those in Apache HTTP Server, PHPUnit, ThinkCMF, and ThinkPHP. \u201cDue to the manner in which our honeypots were implemented, we were unable to scrutinize the subsequent actions that the attackers might have taken,\u201d the report said.