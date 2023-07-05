Resilience at the core of the current and future Biden administration cybersecurity plans

As the Biden administration continues to develop US cybersecurity requirements on software and supply chain security, zero trust, and incident reporting, among other initiatives, the projects have one often-unstated overarching goal: Improve the cybersecurity resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) defines cybersecurity resilience as “the ability to anticipate, withstand, recover from, and adapt to adverse conditions, stresses, attacks, or compromises on systems that use or are enabled by cyber resources.” Its primary purpose is “to enable mission or business objectives that depend on cyber resources to be achieved in a contested cyber environment.”

The concept of resiliency is critical in the industrial cybersecurity sector, where cyber incidents can have catastrophic consequences. “Resilience is just the ability to operate through the attack and keep enough service functioning to survive,” Patrick Miller, CEO of Ampere Industrial Security, tells CSO.

“Often, this is separating from all other networks and going into ‘turtle mode’ while the adjacent areas are attacked and recovered. This takes intentional design, like the safety cage, airbags, crumple zones, and shear-away drivetrain on a car,” Miller says. “The fancy name for turtle mode is ‘intelligent islanding,’ but the idea is the same. In addition to an enormous amount of planning and testing, this relies on a deep understanding of the system and how to operate it almost manually for what could be an extended period.”

Resiliency covers a wide range of efforts

As government officials speaking at a recent Financial Times event on cybersecurity resilience attest, the term has become highly elastic, encompassing a range of efforts for all organizations to protect themselves during cyber incidents and possibly avoid them altogether. Kemba Walden, the acting national cyber director in the US Office of the National Cyber Director, discussed the challenge of crafting regulations for new technologies and the difficulty of quickly creating new standards and disclosure requirements to increase cybersecurity resiliency.

Speaking of the administration’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, “It’s an opportunity to have two fundamental shifts to be able to achieve a defensible and resilient cyber ecosystem aligned with our values,” Walden said. “Those fundamental shifts are first rebalancing the responsibility for cybersecurity defense but also investing in resilience to achieve that goal of a defensible resilient ecosystem.”