India’s stock market regulator Sebi releases cybersecurity consultation paper

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released a consultation paper on consolidated cybersecurity and cyberresilience framework (CSCRF) for regulated entities.

"In order to enhance the scope of cybersecurity and cyberresilience framework, to address the need for uniformity of cybersecurity guidelines for all REs (regulated entities) and to strengthen the mechanism to deal with cybersecurity risks/threats/incidents, the master framework on cybersecurity and cyberresilience has been drafted after discussion with Sebi's high powered steering committee for cybersecurity (HPSC-CS)," Sebi said in the consultation paper.

The framework follows a graded approach and divides the guidelines into three parts, which include applicability to all regulated entities, applicability to specified regulated entities, and applicability to Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). Comments on the consultation paper need to be submitted to the regulator by July 25.

"The framework is based on five concurrent and continuous functions of cybersecurity as defined by NIST -- identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover," Sebi said.

Five functions of cybersecurity

The new framework proposes that regulated entities identify and classify critical assets based on their sensitivity, and criticality for business operations, services, and data management.

The regulated entities will need to formulate comprehensive cybersecurity and cyberresilience policy and comprehensive scenario-based testing need to be conducted for assessing risks related to cybersecurity in the entities' IT environment including both internal and external cybersecurity risks.