Security, privacy experts slam UK Online Safety Bill in open letter

Almost 70 UK information security and cryptography researchers have signed an open letter strongly opposing the UK Online Safety Bill, raising concerns over its interaction with security and privacy technologies. The letter criticizes the bill's proposal to technologically enable the routine monitoring of personal, business, and civil society online communications to prevent the dissemination of child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) content.

The letter stated that, while the 68 signatories cannot speak to the relative merit of this step in preventing harm to children in our professional capacities, they can confirm such monitoring is categorically incompatible with maintaining today's online communication protocols that offer privacy guarantees. Attempts to sidestep this contradiction are doomed to fail on the technological and societal level, while compromise of the monitoring infrastructure could lead to national security risks, it added.

What's more, the letter noted that several international communication providers have indicated that they will refuse to comply with Online Safety Bill orders that compromise the security and privacy of their customers, threatening to leave the UK market. This puts those in the UK in a vulnerable situation, having to adopt compromised and weak solutions for online interactions, it added.

It is a crucial time for the Online Safety Bill, as it is being discussed in the House of Lords before being returned to the Commons this summer. It has come under stark criticism across the board for months. Last November, 70 organisations, cybersecurity experts, and elected officials signed an open letter highlighting their concerns that the legislation could attack end-to-end encryption.

In April, leading technology firms signed another open letter opposing the bill, urging the UK government to address the risks it poses to data security, protection, and privacy. The letter argued that the bill poses an unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety, and security of every UK citizen and the people with whom they communicate around the world, while emboldening hostile governments who may seek to draft copy-cat laws.

The most recent letter cited significant issues relating to two methods for accessing protected messages. The first is while data is in transit and protected by cryptography, and the second is data before/after transit on the involved clients.