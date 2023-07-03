University of California sues Lloyd’s of London in cyber insurance dispute

The University of California has filed a lawsuit against insurance marketplace Lloyd\u2019s of London. It claims that the company has refused to reimburse the university system for the costs of data breaches covered in a cyber insurance policy, with Lloyd\u2019s of London asserting that the statute of limitations applying to the claims had expired. The dispute relates to a cyberattack from 2014\/15 that exposed personal information of patients at UCLA Health.\n\nThe university paid millions of dollars to notify targets of the attack, limit it, and to defend and settle lawsuits filed by patients. However, 26 Regents of the University of California state that underwriters at Lloyd\u2019s have \u201crepeatedly denied coverage\u201d for losses from the incident, according to a complaint filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court. This is based solely on a \u201csupposed\u201d condition to coverage that is not referenced in either of the insuring agreements under which the university seeks most of its losses, the complaint read. The story was earlier covered by the Wall Street Journal.\n\nUnderwriters argued University of California failed to comply with policy provisions\n\nThe defendants named in the suit are associations of underwriters, known as \u201csyndicates,\u201d operating in the Lloyd\u2019s of London insurance market in the UK. The underwriters have previously argued that the University of California did not comply with cybersecurity provisions of the policy, which the University has denied. The case is Regents of the University of California v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd\u2019s, 238TCV14642, California Superior Court (Los Angeles).\n\nThe University of California claimed the underwriters\u2019 argument that the statute of limitations for any coverage claim expired in June 2021, is incorrect, according to the complaint. \u201cDefendants have also refused to follow the alternative dispute resolution procedure required by their own policy based on a meritless statute of limitation defense,\u201d the complaint read.\n\nLawsuit reflective of a changing cyber insurance market\n\nThe cyber insurance landscape that has seen significant change recently. As the frequency and severity of ransomware, phishing, and denial-of-service attacks have increased, demand for and conditions relating to coverage have evolved. Policies are becoming more diverse, complex, expensive, and harder to qualify for, presenting CISOs and their organizations with new challenges and considerations for optimal cyber insurance investment.\n\nThe University of California\/Lloyd\u2019s of London case will be interesting in terms of setting precedents on how limitation legislation is interpreted in this context, along with the interpretation of contract terms upon any claim, Paul Watts, distinguished analyst at the Information Security Forum, tells CSO.\n\nThe are two key areas it should draw attention to for businesses \u2013 reading\/interpreting the small print of cyber insurance policies, and the importance of good and proactive communication between organizations and their insurers, Watts says. \u201cBe clear what stipulations, prerequisites, and requirements are set alongside your policy, and ensure you can meet them (and evidence them). Keep them regularly reviewed and work with your insurer to keep them refined at the time of policy update or renewal. If these carry with them a degree of subjectivity, its best to get the clarification up front \u2013 otherwise you\u2019ll find yourself having to negotiate and argue in the middle of a claim, which is the last thing you want to be doing.\u201d\n\nShould a business be unfortunate enough to face a significant loss event, the earlier it can engage with insurers, the better and more efficient the management of that claim will be, he adds \u201cIt will be interesting how the limitations aspect of the case pans out; in the eyes of the law, just how long is too long to make a claim? The outcome of the case will certainly have a downstream impact on the market, so this is one to watch with interest for sure.\u201d\n\nLast August, Lloyd\u2019s of London announced it would be introducing cyber insurance exclusions to coverage for \u201ccatastrophic\u201d state-backed attacks from 2023. The company said it will require all its insurer groups to apply a suitable clause excluding liability for losses arising from any state-backed cyberattack in accordance with several requirements.