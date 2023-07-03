Hit with $70M ransom demand, TSMC pins LockBit hack on breached supplier

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has blamed one of its equipment suppliers for the LockBit breach that has exposed the chip-making giant to a $70 million ransom demand.\n\nThe company has identified the breached third-party supplier as Kinmax Technology, a Taiwan-based system integrator, without divulging the nature of the data compromised.\n\n\u201cTSMC has recently been aware that one of our IT hardware suppliers experienced a cybersecurity incident, which led to the leak of information pertinent to server initial setup and configuration,\u201d TSMC said.\n\nOn Thursday, one of the affiliates of the LockBit ransomware gang, National Hazard Agency, shared screenshots of directory listings of stolen TSMC files on its leak website, giving TSMC an August 6 deadline to pay $70 million.\n\nFailure of payment would cause the hacker group to leak exfiltrated info, including network login credentials for TSMC\u2019s IT network, the post said.\n\nTSMC blames third-party breach\n\nTSMC claimed that third-party supplier Kinmax, the system integrator that works with leading technology players like Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, VMware, Cisco, and Fortinet, experienced a system breach that exposed its customers to threats.\n\nHowever, the security breach \u201chas not directly affected TSMC's business operations, nor did it compromise any TSMC's customer information,\u201d TSMC said. \u201cAfter the incident, TSMC has immediately terminated its data exchange with this supplier in accordance with the company\u2019s security protocols and standard operating procedures.\u201d\n\nNational Hazard Agency, said it is prepared to publish a list of what it calls \u201cpoints of entry\u201d into TSMC\u2019s network and passwords and login information for them.\n\n\u201cThis breach is a great example of why machine identities are just as important as employee identities,\u201d said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder of Grip Security. \u201cData is everywhere and accessed from anywhere by anybody. Companies who are able to secure employee and machine identities will be more secure than those that cannot.\u201d\n\nKinmax issues apology, downplays breach\n\nKinmax has issued a letter to its customers regarding an intrusion the supplier discovered within its internal testing environment on June 29, allowing unauthorized access to system installation preparation information. It said the breached information has nothing to do with the actual application of the customer, just the basic setting at the time of shipment.\n\n\u201cThe leaked content mainly consisted of system installation preparation that the company provided to our customers as\u00a0default configurations,\u201d the Kinmax letter read. \u201cAt present, no damage has been caused to the customer and the customer has not been hacked by it.\u201d\n\nNeither TSMC nor Kinmax has publicly confirmed the claims made by LockBit regarding the unauthorized possession of critical TSMC data. Neither party has revealed whether any or both of them would pay the $70 million demand made. \n\n\u201cWe would like to express our sincere apologies to the affected\u00a0customers, as the leaked information contained their names which may\u00a0have caused some inconvenience,\u201d Kinmax said. \u201cThe company has thoroughly investigated this incident and implemented enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.\u201d