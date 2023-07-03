Hit with $70M ransom demand, TSMC pins LockBit hack on breached supplier

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has blamed one of its equipment suppliers for the LockBit breach that has exposed the chip-making giant to a $70 million ransom demand.

The company has identified the breached third-party supplier as Kinmax Technology, a Taiwan-based system integrator, without divulging the nature of the data compromised.

"TSMC has recently been aware that one of our IT hardware suppliers experienced a cybersecurity incident, which led to the leak of information pertinent to server initial setup and configuration," TSMC said.

On Thursday, one of the affiliates of the LockBit ransomware gang, National Hazard Agency, shared screenshots of directory listings of stolen TSMC files on its leak website, giving TSMC an August 6 deadline to pay $70 million.

Failure of payment would cause the hacker group to leak exfiltrated info, including network login credentials for TSMC's IT network, the post said.

TSMC blames third-party breach

TSMC claimed that third-party supplier Kinmax, the system integrator that works with leading technology players like Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, VMware, Cisco, and Fortinet, experienced a system breach that exposed its customers to threats.