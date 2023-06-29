No consensus on creating a unified US cyber incident reporting framework

On the heels of a string of high-profile breaches, in March 2022, US President Joe Biden signed the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA), which mandates that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) develop and implement regulations requiring critical infrastructure organizations to report cyber incidents and ransom payments to CISA. The bill requires critical infrastructure operators to tell CISA within 72 hours of when a cyber incident has occurred. The law also requires organizations to report ransom payments within 24 hours of making the payments.

In September 2022, CISA issued a wide-ranging request for information (RFI) asking for public feedback on many questions that would feed into its notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM). CISA plans to issue its NPRM in March 2024. According to press reports, the Cyber Incident Reporting Council established under CIRCIA expects to send to Congress this summer proposed recommendations on developing an incident-reporting framework across crucial agencies and regulatory bodies.

CISA received 131 comments in response to its RFI by the November 14, 2022, deadline. The agency also hosted 30 “listening sessions” with various industry groups from September 2022 through January 2023.

An examination of selected comments submitted to CISA reveals how challenging the task of creating an overarching cyber incident reporting framework will be. The commenters diverged on a host of the central questions posed by CISA, including how to define which entities should be covered, which kinds of cyber incidents should be reported, how soon incidents should be reported, how they should be reported, and how the sensitive reported information should be protected.

The commenters rarely completely agreed on how CISA should proceed, particularly regarding who should be obligated to report. Moreover, many of the commenters advocated narrowing the reporting requirements with exclusions or criteria that would eliminate many cybersecurity incidents. Finally, most commenters recommended aligning CISA’s reporting framework with those developed for specific sectors, which could make CISA’s ultimate framework unwieldy to implement.

The following summary highlights only some primary threads from the CISA’s NOI reply comments.