Shifting security left: DevSecOps meets virtualization

The practice of shifting security left has its roots in DevOps, an agile methodology designed to reduce the time it takes for software projects to go from concept to production. By taking a proactive approach to secure development, organizations can reduce the risk of cyber attacks and system outages due to malicious actors or accidental errors. As such, shifting security left has become an increasingly important part of modern software development.\n\nAt the same time, virtualization technology has revolutionized the way software development is done, and DevSecOps is no exception. Enterprises are moving security practices and accountability further left in the software development lifecycle (SDLC). By arming developers themselves with the ability to detect and prevent potential risks and threats in the early stages of the CI\/CD work\ufb02ow, new technologies, like Corellium, are also helping security teams scale\n\ntheir expertise and free up their time to focus on more complex security concerns. Virtualization enables DevSecOps teams to easily and continuously test for potential vulnerabilities in a safe, secure environment.\n\nCorellium\u2019s virtual mobile and IoT devices make it possible to identify security issues while they are still in development. Virtualization gives developers the ability to quickly deploy isolated environments for testing software before its released into production. Applying security testing at the early stages of and continuously throughout development makes it possible to catch security vulnerabilities before they become major issues. It also saves developers the time and energy required to \ufb01x issues discovered in an advanced stage of the development cycle.\n\nReduce costs and ship ontime with early detection\n\nDid you know it can cost up to 100 times more to \ufb01x an issue discovered late in the SDLC than if you \ufb01nd and \ufb01x it early? Given the costs, why hasn\u2019t security been a bedrock of modern software development all along?\n\nIn the early days of software development, most attacks required physical access to a terminal on the machine running the application, which meant a lower risk of software being manipulated by someone on the outside. In the years that followed, enterprises adopted new software development methodologies, yet security was rarely prioritized within the SDLC. Instead, organizations assigned application security to dedicated security teams and testing took place after an application\u2019s release. This can leave potential vulnerabilities exposed to attackers for exploitation for weeks or even months.\n\nOver time, most companies have adopted pre-release security testing to reduce the number of potential vulnerabilities released in their applications, a process that often takes several weeks to complete and whose unpredictable outcome could cost you dearly. A security test might \ufb01nd a few vulnerabilities or bugs that can be \ufb01xed in a few hours or days, or it might \ufb01nd dozens or hundreds of issues. Depending on the vulnerability, \ufb01xing it could require signi\ufb01cant changes or entire replacements of underlying components. And of course, once implemented, the \ufb01xes will also need to be retested for application requirements and security. This can\u2014and often does\u2014set developers back by weeks as they try to meet now-impossible release deadlines.\n\nFortunately, with today\u2019s virtualization technology, teams can receive quicker feedback using dedicated tools to build reports and share their \ufb01ndings, increasing the overall speed of development and deployment, as well as the agility of the team. Updates and patches can also be done within a tighter turnaround, leading to faster and more secure releases.\n\nIncrease individual and teamwork efficiency with more flexibility\n\nVirtualization also makes DevSecOps more e\ufb03cient by making it easier to provision and manage multiple environments. The technology behind virtualization, called a hypervisor, for Arm processor-based hardware enables the creation of virtual versions of device hardware \u2013 from phones to IoT devices \u2013 for nearly unlimited R&D applications. Virtual machines can be quickly set up and scaled up for any changes that need to be implemented without the time, costs, and risks associated with procuring and shipping physical devices.\n\nWith virtualization developer, security, and testing teams work better and faster together through simpli\ufb01ed snapshot, restore, and cloning functionality. Closer collaboration among all these teams removes friction, creates a more secure development environment, and improves overall software quality.\n\nThe use of virtualization technology in DevSecOps has enabled greater security from the start, as well as shorter development cycles, reduced costs, and increased agility. Virtualization is essential for any team looking to take advantage of DevSecOps and ensure their mobile and IoT applications are not only more secure, but also built and tested e\ufb03ciently.