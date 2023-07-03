Why companies should consider having a chief trust officer

Unless you're a government engaged in international diplomacy, the odds are you won't wish to do business with an entity that you don't trust. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, in this age of rising domestic polarization in countries that include the United States, China, India, and the United Kingdom, trust is fleeting. Those surveyed observed that their "employer is the only trusted institution" in their individual worlds.

Indeed, Edelman shows us that trust in industries around the globe remains stable, with the notable exception of the social media sector. Therefore, it behooves all of us to invest in actions and behaviors that engender greater trust in our organization both internally and in those with whom we engage, be they contractors, partners, vendors, or customers.

How do you measure corporate trust?

To better understand such measures, Deloitte has a framework called The Four Factors of Trust that distills the trust dynamic down and provides a starting point for measuring where one stands with an organization. These four factors are:

Humanity - Demonstrates empathy and kindness towards me and treats everyone fairly. Transparency - Openly shares information, motives, and choices in straightforward and plain language. Capability - Creates quality products, services, and/or experiences. Reliability - Consistently delivers on promises and experiences.

When an action takes place that erodes trust, things go south in a hurry. Imagine not being able to trust an entity within your supply chain or those who supply you with needed items not trusting you.

I spoke with Sarah E. Minnis, an assistant professor of human resources at Western Carolina University about company behaviors. She asserts that how companies engage with their employees is not hidden from the public and will be reflected to their customers or clients. I agree -- if your employees are reactionary, hyperbolic cadres of workers, it signals loudly that there is a lack of leadership within the organization and calls into question reliability, and trust. Similarly, if the company routinely rates highly as a preferred place to work, that too is reflected to customers and clients and ultimately the bottom line of the business.

Where the role of chief trust officer began

One of the first CISOs to evolve to the role of chief trust officer (CTO) was Malcolm Harkins, with whom I recently spoke. He noted how the evolution was sparked by the Aurora project more than a few years ago when the thinking shifted to "if our products became compromised and stopped functioning on command due to this compromise then we might have an event which goes well beyond the Intel instance given the foundational role Intel products had in the global technology ecosystem."