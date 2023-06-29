How the new deepfake reality will impact cyber insurance

With the explosion of generative AI programs such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Bing, it's becoming easier to create convincing deepfakes that sound, look, move, and express realistically enough to fool business users and customers into falling for new forms of trickery. And the types of deepfakes we're seeing today, such as the fake of Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring martial law over trusted television and radio stations, are only the beginning.

Deepfakes can ruin a company's reputation, bypass biometric controls, phish unsuspecting users into clicking malicious links, and convince financial agents to transfer money to offshore accounts. Attacks leveraging deepfakes can happen over many channels from social media to fake person-to-person video calls over Zoom. Voicemail, Slack channels, email, mobile messaging, and metaverses are all fair game for distributing deepfake scams to businesses and personal users.

Cyber liability insurers are beginning to take notice, and as they do, their security requirements are beginning to adjust to the new 'fake' reality. This includes, but is not limited to, better hygiene across the enterprise, renewed focus on home worker systems, enforced multifactor authentication, out-of-band confirmation to avoid falling for deepfake phishing attempts, user and partner education, and third-party context-based verification services or tools.

Even the diligent can be deepfake-fooled

In early June, two instances of voicemail impersonation were reported to Rob Ferrini, cyber insurance program manager at McGowanPRO, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, with 5,000 cyber-insured clients covered by its insurance partners.

One led to an open claim under investigation, in which the insured was an accounting firm and an accountant there received a voicemail from one of his business customers to change the instructions for a vendor and make payment on a $77,000 invoice. "The accountant then called their client to verify, and his client reported that he got the same voicemail from their vendor account, so it's probably OK. It ended up that the accountant's client paid a $77,000 invoice to a fraudulent bank account," Ferrini says.

While the accountant did his due diligence and called his client, the client did not do their diligence and call their vendor for confirmation that the voicemail was real. If the insurance investigators cannot claw the money back, the accountant's client may not get reimbursed. Inversely, in that same week, a wealth manager contacted Ferrini to tell him how out-of-band authentication (OOBA) protected his client from falling for an impersonator trying to get him to open a fake mortgage. Before giving away any information to the scammer, the client simply called to ask the wealth manager if that was true, and he told him it was fake.