Encrochat bust leads to 6,500 arrests, seizure of $1B in assets

In one of the biggest law enforcement operations against encrypted communications, authorities around the world have arrested 6,558 people and seized $985 million (EUR900 million) in illicit proceeds in the takedown of encrypted phone network EncroChat.

A joint investigation -- initiated by French and Dutch authorities -- intercepted and analyzed over 115 million conversations that took place over the encrypted messaging platform among more than 60,000 users, Europol announced on Tuesday.

"The successful takedown of EncroChat followed the efforts of a joint investigation team (JIT) set up by both countries in 2020, supported by Eurojust and Europol. Since then, close to EUR 900 million in criminal funds have been seized or frozen," Europol said in a press release. Eurojust is an EU agency that coordinates law enforcement actions among member states.

Based on accumulated figures from all authorities involved, three years after EncroChat’s encryption was broken by law enforcement, 6,558 individuals have been arrested, including 197 high-value targets. Seizures also include 30.5 million pills of chemical drugs, 103.5 tons of cocaine, 163.4 tons of cannabis, 971 vehicles, 271 estates or homes, 923 weapons, and 40 airplanes.

Takedown of EncroChat

EncroChat was an encrypted messaging platform that was increasingly being used by organized crime groups. The French Gendarmerie and judicial authorities have been investigating phones that used the secured communication tool since 2017. The authorities discovered that the phones were regularly found in operations against organized crime groups and that the company was operating from servers in France.

"Eventually, it was possible to put a technical device in place to go beyond the encryption technique and have access to the users' correspondence," Europol and Eurojust said in a joint statement.