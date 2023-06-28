Attack surface visibility a top CISO priority amid growing attacks: Report

Ninety-three percent of organizations suffered a cyberattack last year, making attack surface visibility a top priority for CISOs, according to a study by threat intelligence company Censys.

The study was designed to explore the state of security leadership in a shifting digital terrain and interviewed a total of 208 CISOs or CISO equivalents from US-based companies with more than 5,000 employees.

In the report, Censys explored the cybersecurity events and experiences that influence senior leadership decisions, said Dayna Rothman, chief marketing officer at Censys. "By doing this study, it is our hope that organizations can better facilitate conversations about the importance of digital asset management and maintain good security practices that provide continued visibility," Rothman said.

Incidents fuel the push for attack surface visibility

All participants in the study agreed that their view of the current risk environment is more negative than it was a year ago. This was mainly because a significant number (93%) of them experienced at least one cyberattack in the past year, according to the study.

"Nearly three-fourths of those surveyed in recent EMA research had experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past 12-18 months," said Chris Steffen, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "That number will always vary depending on what they consider an incident, but no matter how you look at it, the enterprise is forced to address these kinds of issues, either from a proactive prevention perspective or a remediation -- 'dealing with the consequences' perspective."

While the latest tools and technologies help CISOs cope with daily cybersecurity vulnerabilities, these advances in technology are also benefiting cybercriminals, Steffen added.