Cisco Secure Access: secure connectivity from anything to anywhere from everywhere

Imagine this scenario: You ask someone for a glass of water, and they respond back with: \u201cHow would you like that delivered? From a copper pipe, an iron, or we are having a special on PVC pipe?\u201d\n\nYou\u2019d be super confused, right? You just want your water. You don\u2019t care about the plumbing.\n\nThe same is true for accessing applications. Today, there are many methods, or \u201cpipes,\u201d that provide connectivity to the applications you need: direct access, Virtual Private Network (VPN) access, or Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Many times, it falls on the user to figure out which method they need, causing frustration and impacting their productivity. Instead, users just want to log in and get to work. With Cisco Secure Access, that\u2019s exactly what they\u2019ll do.\n\nCisco Secure Access \u2013 our unified Security Service Edge (SSE), part of our Security Cloud \u2013 is our latest innovation. It manages the policies that govern the \u201cplumbing\u201d \u2013 all the underlying connectivity \u2013 needed to access your application, removing the hassle for users and providing granular security controls to IT that are not only highly effective but also highly intelligent.\n\nZero trust with zero friction\n\nSo, how does this work? Our Cisco Secure Access is built to enable a pragmatic journey to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). While Zero Trust Network Access is the ideal method to connect to private applications, not all application architectures are compatible with today\u2019s ZTNA tools, and most ZTNA vendors do not effectively support these applications. For example, just look at server-initiated applications (like monitoring and troubleshooting tools), multi-channel applications (like ERP applications and reports), peer-to-peer applications (like SIP and IP Telephony), or the long tail of legacy applications. And when you throw in the complexity of the sheer volume of the thousands of enterprise applications, it becomes impossible for last-generation ZTNA-only vendors to keep up.\n\nCisco Secure Access has industry-leading innovation to address this challenge: ZTNA Relay based on industry-leading protocols MASQUE and QUIC, which supports all applications, ports, and protocols. It also combines ZTNA with a fallback VPN-as-a-Service (VPNaaS) in a single secure client with identity and posture checks to transparently deliver the most secure connection possible for every application. End users can easily access what they need \u2013 Internet, SaaS, or private applications \u2013 with no hassle and no friction. They just log in and get to work.\n\nTaking the pain out of the journey also means providing a smooth evolution from where customers are today. As an added benefit, Cisco AnyConnect users \u2013 the world's most broadly deployed VPN - can take an evolutionary journey from traditional VPN to VPNaaS, which then enables the organization to move individual applications to ZTNA, in a stepwise fashion, at whatever pace is comfortable.\n\nTo sum up: Cisco Secure Access creates secure connectivity from anything to anywhere with cohesive, comprehensive security in a multicloud, hybrid work world which is better for users, simpler for IT, and safer for everyone.\n\nLearn more about how Cisco Secure Access can create a better network for your organization.