New Android banking trojan targets US, UK, and Germany

An ongoing malware campaign has been pushing the Android banking trojan, Anatsa, to online banking customers in the US, the UK, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, according to research by cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric.

The threat actors are distributing their malware via the Play Store, and already had over 30,000 installations as of March. The focus of the ongoing campaign is banks from US, UK, and DACH, while the target list of the malware contains almost 600 financial applications from all over the world, ThreatFabric said in its research.

"ThreatFabric is aware of multiple confirmed fraud cases, with confirmed losses caused by Anatsa, due to the Trojan's very advanced device takeover capabilities, which are able to bypass a wide array of existing fraud control mechanisms," ThreatFabric said.

Multiple droppers on Google Play in four months

In March, the threat actors launched a new malvertising campaign that would entice victims to download Anatsa dropper apps from Google Play. Researchers identified the dropper application on the Google Play Store used to deliver Anatsa on infected devices, posing as a PDF-reader application.

"Once installed, such an application would make a request to a page hosted on GitHub, where the dropper would get the URL to download the payload (also hosted on GitHub). The payloads would masquerade as an add-on to the original application (similar to what we have seen in previous campaigns)," ThreatFabric said.

Shortly after the researchers reported this dropper to Google, it was removed from the store. However, within a month the actors published another dropper, posing as a PDF viewer.