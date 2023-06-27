Fortanix adds confidential data search for encrypted enterprise data

Cloud data security company Fortanix has announced Fortanix Confidential Data Search, a search offering for encrypted databases within enterprise cloud workflows.

"Confidential Data Search allows data analysts to use off-the-shelf, unmodified databases in a standard, unrestricted SQL environment," said Richard Searle, vice president of Confidential Computing, Fortanix. "Users do not need to convert their datasets to new complex proprietary database formats or deploy proprietary agents."

The search capability, Fortanix claims, doesn't compromise data security or privacy regulations as it supports a range of regulatory compliance controls.

The offering will be available for early trials in the second half of 2023, as part of Fortanix's data security manager (DSM) SaaS.

Confidential and unrestricted search

Fortanix Confidential Data Search is powered by the company's in-house confidential computing technology, a data security method that uses runtime encryption and secures the encryption keys inside of a secure enclave such as Intel SGX, AMD SEV-SNP and AWS Nitro Enclaves.

The offering, Fortanix claims, will allow data analysts to use unmodified databases, using a standard SQL environment that is universally familiar, enabling them to retrieve more accurate results, faster. There's no need to convert databases to complex formats, like existing solutions, or deploy proprietary agents.