Explore the convergence of logical and physical security

We live in a world where everything is networked. The analog world has given way to a new digital universe where devices are connected and interconnected to give us new possibilities. In the world of security, the physical and logical realms have merged. While information security might garner headlines, the reality is that all security now relies on the collection, processing and interpretation of data to make decisions and carry out actions.

For security practitioners, whether they come from the world of physical security where cameras, access controls systems and physical barriers have been key tools or from the information security world of passwords, firewalls and end-point protection, the goals have always been the same. The aim is to deter would-be threat actors, detect those that still try to infiltrate our environments and to minimise the blast radius of those that break through our perimeters.

In the past, those two perspectives operated quite independently. Today, we use machine learning and AI systems to monitor video footage from digital cameras. Threat actors can compromise physical access by hacking door-locking systems. And there's the increased connectivity of seemingly disparate systems. We live and work in a world where there is no difference between physical and logical security.

That situation is playing out globally as well. We've seen in the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia that drones are being used for surveillance and in other missions. A cyberattack, in that situation, could have very real physical effects. And former Defence Minister Kim Beazley recently said that global conflicts will involve both cyber and kinetic elements, as the two are now inexorably connected.

As Mark Anderson, Microsoft's National Security Officer for ANZ, puts it cyber is the fifth domain of warfare alongside air, sea, land, and space with the combination of kinetic and cyber operations observed operating in concert in Ukraine. These are topics he will delve into more deeply at this year's Security & ASIAL Conference.

The digitisation of our physical world has been progressing at rapid speed in the critical infrastructure domain. With the Federal Government ramping up obligations through the SOCI Act, there is mounting focus on how we can digitally secure these important physical assets. Cyberattacks on physical infrastructure, like those seen on the Colonial Pipeline and several reported attacks on parts of the US electricity grid, are no longer the plot line from an action movie.

The intersection of the physical and logical worlds is here. Even if you aren't at the forefront of national security or operating critical infrastructure, understanding emerging technology and its role in every aspect of security is critical. Natural language tools like ChatGPT have democratised access to complex information and provided criminals with a new tool learning how to infiltrate your systems.

Stephen Scheeler, the CEO of Omniscient and former CEO at Facebook ANZ, will be providing a view on how AI, data and security interact and their importance to maintaining a secure organisation at the Security & ASIAL Conference. And that will be followed by Troy Heland from the Verizon Business Group discussing the challenges that ChatGPT and other large language models pose to our security.

As physical and logical security continue to converge, the infrastructure they depend on is evolving. Video surveillance, access control and other critical systems are increasingly moving to the cloud as companies eschew local installation. With the focus on maintaining security, organisations are outsourcing the operations and updating of platforms.

Dean Drako, the CEO and Founder of Eagle Eye Networks, will look at this shift closely and discuss how cloud video surveillance and access control are being rapidly adopted in major markets around the world. He says this will give business owners and security professionals unprecedented opportunities to improve safety and security.

This year's Security & ASIAL Conference is an unprecedented opportunity for security professionals to explore and learn about the convergence of physical and logical security, the challenges this unification poses and the incredible opportunities it presents.

