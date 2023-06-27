Bionic integrations offer context-based vulnerability management

Application security posture management (ASPM) company Bionic has added two new capabilities -- Bionic Signals and Bionic Business Risk Scoring -- to its namesake cybersecurity platform to help its customers detect, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities and threats in their applications.

The idea is to collate signals from multiple threat intelligence platforms and add business context to identify critical risks in customer applications and help prioritize them based on the level of risks involved.

"The surge in applications and shift to continuous delivery are introducing new attack surfaces and attack vectors at an unimaginable rate," said Eyal Mamo, co-founder and chief technology officer at Bionic. "Our next-gen application security platform detects, scores, and prioritizes application risk so that teams can spend time fixing what needs to be fixed."

The new capabilities are available to users at launch as part of their existing subscription. Bionic licenses are priced by the number of unique services used across customer environments.

Earlier this year, Bionic announced its first signal integration, with cloud security posture management (CSPM) provider Wiz, in a bid to unify cloud application security. To further its signal integrations, the company has onboarded new partners including Snyk, which develops code-security applications, and Sonatype, which sells software supply chain management software.

"AppSec and developers have too many disparate siloed security tools across their CI/CD pipelines that create thousands of alerts, vulnerabilities, and false positives," Mamo said. "This creates developer TOIL (manual triage) and prevents developers from rapidly fixing the most critical security bugs before a production release."