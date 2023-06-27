Looking for a qualified candidate or new job? CSO's security recruiter directory is your one-stop shop.\n\nThe recruiters listed below can help you find your next chief information security officer (CISO) or VP of security and fill hard-to-hire positions in risk management, security operations, security engineering, compliance, application security, penetration testers, and computer forensics, among many others.\n\nIf you're a security recruiting firm, we want your information! Our goal is to provide the most complete recruiter resource available, but to do that we need your assistance. Please send the name, contact info and a few sentences about your company and its specialties to Michael Nadeau.\n\nReady to get started? 3P&T Security Recruiting

Our mission is to be the reliable, skilled, efficient information security recruiters that any firm can call upon for help. With our team of security and recruiting experts, we assure understanding and execution of each client's needs.

Specialties: Staffing for all types of information security positions, including executive/management level, for both full-time and contract roles.

Contact:Catherine Tanner, presidentContact page206.779.27992920 Colby Ave, Suite 101Everett, Wa 98201

Access Talent Today, LLC

Access Talent Today, LLC. is a veteran- and woman-owned staffing firm that provides recruiting services in cyber security, IT and aerospace engineering. For over 20 years, we have provided contract recruiting services to private corporations, aerospace, DOD and government agency clientele. We also offer contract recruiters, on an hourly basis, for the sensitive requisitions our clients encounter.\n\nSpecialties: Cryptographer\/cryptologist, CISO, intrusion detection specialist, incident responder, ISSO, network engineer, security administrator, security analyst, security architect, security compliance consultant, security consultant, security engineer, security software developer, source code auditor, penetration tester, vulnerability assessor\n\nContact:Layton Holcombe, owner-directorContact page615-579-8410\n\nAcumin Consulting Ltd.\n\nAcumin is an international cyber security and information risk management recruitment and executive search specialist. As part of the Red Snapper Group, we specialize in the provision of key cyber security and law enforcement skills across commercial and public sector clients.\n\nSpecialties: Information security & risk management; governance & compliance; cyber security; penetration testing, digital forensics\/intrusion analysis; technical security; investigations; cyber-crime prevention; policing; sales engineering; sales & marketing and executive management.\n\nContact:Ryan Farmer, Candidate Development ManagerContact page44(0) 20 7987 3838Octavia House, 3rd Floor50 Banner StreetAdmirals WayLondon EC1Y 8STUK\n\nAlta Associates\n\nAlta Associates is a leading executive search firm specializing in information security, IT risk management, governance, risk management, and compliance(GRC), and privacy. Alta performs retained searches for the most senior level executive roles in the industry and builds the teams that support them.\n\nSpecialties: CISO, Chief Information Risk Officer, SVP Enterprise Risk, Chief Privacy Officer, SVP of IAM, SVP of Governance and Controls, SVP of Technology Risk, Managing Director of Information Security, Head of Information Security Architecture, SVP Security Strategy.\n\nContact:Joyce Brocaglia, Founder and CEOContact page908-806-84428 Bartles Corner Rd., Suite 21Flemington, NJ 08822\n\nAmbassador Solutions\n\nAmbassador Solutions is an IT services company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. We\u2019ve been doing \u201cwhatever IT takes!\u201d since 1989. We take great pride in building high-performing high-tech teams for our clients. Whether IT\u2019s a C level executive search or filling gaps on the technical roster, ours is the ultimate people business. We don\u2019t meet our clients\u2019\u200b needs with whoever happens to be available.\n\nSpecialties: Executive Search (IT and Information Security Executives), Recruiting & Staffing (perm, contract-to-hire, contract), Projects (InSourced, OutSourced, OffShore), Onshore Indy (IT\u2019s just better here)\n\nContact:Brad Lindemann, President\/CEOContact page317.571.683812400 N. Meridian St., Suite 150Carmel, IN 46032\n\nArgenta Talent Acquisition\n\nWe work with a variety of organizations filling security roles from foundation to sales. Heavily focused on team fit and flexible options. We advise and help our clients hire dedicated cyber security talent in accordance with the highest industry standards.\n\nSpecialties: CISO, Director of cyber security, sales & solutions engineers, security consultants, cyber security architects and analysts, cyber security account executives. We are always evolving and open to all verticals and projects. Argenta performs contingency or retained searches.\n\nContact:Kelley Barcus, PresidentContact page970-769-0237400 Bear Springs RanchPagosa Springs, CO 81147\n\nBarclay Simpson Corporate Governance Recruitment\n\nA London-based specialist corporate governance recruiter, Barclay Simpson's Security and Resilience division fills permanent and contract security and resilience roles. We have a background of filling professional, leadership and management roles in a range of global locations.\n\nSpecialties: Our security and resilience practice covers information security, cyber security, business continuity, information risk, corporate security, technology risk, resilience, investigations, forensics, and intelligence. Barclay Simpson has offices in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.\n\nContact:Mark Ampleford, Divisional Director Security & ResilienceContact page44 207 936 2601Bridewell Gate9 Bridewell PlaceLondon EC4V 6AWUK\n\nBaxter Talent\n\nBaxter Talent offers flexible, cost-effective sourcing and recruiting solutions that fit into any hiring process and budget, making us the ideal partner to help grow your cyber and information security team. Alleviate your frustrations and significantly decrease the costs associated with understaffed and overwhelmed security teams by contacting us today.\n\nSpecialties: Security analyst, SOC analyst, incident response, threat intelligence, cloud security engineer, application security engineer, penetration tester, network engineer, security architect, cybersecurity manager, security direct, CISO\n\nContact:Jean-Paul Philippe, owner\/founderjean-paul@baxtertalent.com(865) 315-73145201 Kingston PikeKnoxville, TN 37919\n\nBenchmark Executive Search\n\nBenchmark is an award winning national retained executive search firm based in Washington, DC & Dallas, TX that specializes in building boards and senior management teams. Our expertise and focus include security (cyber\/corporate\/homeland) and innovative technologies (cloud\/analytics\/IOT\/mobile, etc).\n\nSpecialties: Fortune 1000: CISO, CSO, Chief Risk Officer, Board Member (risk\/cyber\/security chair). Private Equity backed growth companies: CEO and all their direct reports. Venture Capital backed growth companies: Board Member (Federal\/IC\/DoD chair), President\/GM Public Sector, VP Federal Sales, VP BD.\n\nContact:Jeremy King, PresidentContact page703-728-8506\n\nBestman Solutions\n\nBestman Solutions' threefold mission is to enable business leaders to fulfill their goals by providing world-class security specialists; to be a valued recruitment partner, advisor and source of market intelligence for security specialists; and to grow a network of leading security practitioners, responding to the everchanging threat landscape\n\nSpecialties: CISOs\/heads of security, governance risk and compliance (GRC), security architects (enterprise, solutions, networks, cloud), application security, security engineering and operations, DevSecOps, security project\/program managers, cryptography\/PKI, payment security\/PCI DSS\n\nContact:Owanate Bestman, directorContact page+44 (0)203 488 5035\n\nBlackmere Consulting\n\nBlackmere Consulting is dedicated to recruitment of information security professionals. We work as a trusted partner in your business with focus on quality, speed and cost effectiveness. Blackmere's solutions include direct hire, consultants, contractors and contract-to-hire employees.\n\nSpecialties: CISO, Director of Information Security, information security auditors, malware engineers, cyber security researchers, control systems experts, identity & access management, network security, application security, mobile security, security compliance.\n\nContact:Domini Clark, CEO and founderContact page415-813-1988\n\nBluefin Talent\n\nBluefin Talent is a specialist search and selection agency, working with 'blue chip' financial services organisations across London and the Middle East; focusing exclusively on Financial Services and Risk.\n\nSpecialties: Financial risk management, infosec, financial crime and compliance, regulatory risk and change positions in Europe and the Middle East\n\nContact:Sam Javed, executive search specialist and head of MENAContact page+971 47 707 83712th Floor, 1205 Prism TowerBusiness BayDubai 125738\n\nBrainWorks\n\nWhen you\u2019re looking for your next cybersecurity leader, we know how valuable it is for you to partner with someone who truly understands the industry and your business. Our professional know-how will accelerate the hiring process for finding you top talent in a shorter timeframe. Our diversity and inclusion best practices are also leading the industry. In the past three years over 70% of our placements by the data\/analytics\/IT\/cyber practices were considered to be filled by a diversity candidate. 40% of those placements were female.\n\nSpecialties: Recruiting and staff augmentation (short-term, long-term and contract to hire) for all information security roles including management and executive positions. Security consulting including mobile and web application security testing, network penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, scanning, secure code reviews, policy and procedure development, social engineering and other "difficult to label" projects.\n\nContact:Cindy Miceli, practice leaderEmail(908) 608-8861\n\nCaliber Security Partners\n\nWe believe that the foundation of security is trust and that trust is essential to sustain enduring relationships. Through these trusting relationships, we strive to understand the needs of our clients which helps us to find talent with the proper technical and business background to fit the client's needs properly.\n\nSpecialties: We place talent with a combination of cybersecurity, technology, and business acumen in these industries: retail, consumer packaged goods, technology, pharmaceutical, healthcare, education, financial services, advertising agencies, consulting, and catalog companies.\n\nContact:Tab Pierce, president and CEOContact page206-349-91622920 Colby Avenue, Suite 101Everett, WA 98201\n\nComputer Futures\n\nAn honest, hardworking, and process driven approach combined with our team\u2019s broad security experience allows us to offer tailored solutions. Our dedicated Cyber Security and Business Risk team offers a unique service to clients, combining FTSE 250 experience with the networking knowledge of the candidate community. This allows us to identify hard-to-find, high quality candidates within niche markets. we are currently placing Security professionals in the UK, Ireland, USA, mainland Europe and Tokyo\n\nSpecialties: Governance, risk, and compliance; information security; internal\/IT audit; business change; IT security; data protection; D- and C-level executive search.\n\nContact:Peter Kelly, Information Security and Risk Practice leadContact page+44 (0)207907386875 King William StLondon EC4N 7BE\n\nConsultNet\n\nSince 1996, ConsultNet has empowered technology performance by providing startups, mid-size companies and large enterprises across North America with superior tech talent and solutions. With business in 45 states, ConsultNet serves multiple industries including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, digital media, advertising and the federal sector.\n\nSpecialties: Network\/applications security engineers, SOC analysts, pen-testers, digital forensics, IR engineers, GRC managers, solution architects and security managers\/directors to ISSO\/CISO roles)\n\nContact:Terrell \u201cTJ\u201d Jackson, Cyber Security Recruiting Strategist(214) 914-0214Dallas, TX\n\nCovenant Technologies\n\nA US-based firm specializing in IT and cybersecurity recruiting and staffing, Covenant Technologies is your partner in delivering personnel and consulting services to your technology initiatives. Our delivery model offers contract, contract-to-hire, direct hire, and executive placements.\n\nSpecialties: Staffing for all types of information security positions, including executive\/management level, for both full-time, contract and contract-to-hire roles.\n\nContact:Casey Marquette, CEOContact info513-615-4563\n\nCulverCareers\n\nCulver has the resources to easily connect you with high-performing, digitally savvy IT professionals. We\u2019re the information technology headhunters who can pair you with the IT employees you\u2019re proud to introduce to your boss.\n\nSpecialties: Database administration, risk management, cybersecurity management, data security analysis, technical support\n\nContact:Tim Culver, CEOContact page858-875-1007Marine View Avenue, Suite 101Del Mar, CA 92014\n\nCyber 360, Inc.\n\nCyber 360 Inc. is a leading cybersecurity contract and fulltime staffing firm. We work with cybersecurity leaders, and their teams, struggling to hire skilled cybersecurity professionals to secure their systems and reduce data and privacy risk.\n\nSpecialties: Cyber 360 is a cybersecurity contract and fulltime placement firm dedicated to identifying and hiring the top 10% of cybersecurity professionals. Our bench and virtual bench combine to provide our clients with access to thousands of top candidates for short or long term contract assignments.\n\nContact:Mark Aiello, PresidentContact page781-451-00791600 Providence HwyWalpole, MA 02081\n\nCyber Advisers\n\nBased out of San Francisco, Cyber Advisers is a team of highly skilled recruitment professionals with industry certifications dedicated to cyber security. We are able to maintain a healthy bench of skilled and certified candidates due to our cyber security education and certification programs.\n\nSpecialties: Application security, compliance, encryption, internet security, network security, risk management, malware, payment security, disaster recovery, incident response, data protection, identity & access management, penetration testing, cloud security, mobile security, privacy\n\nContact:Dilip Anand, CEOContact page(415) 944-0020One Embarcadero Center, Suite # 500San Francisco, CA 94111\n\nCyber Exec\n\nCyber Exec is a boutique executive recruitment firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in New York, Chicago, and Shanghai. We are retained and exclusive. We seek, search, and deliver excellence in the U.S. and around the globe. Personal service, speed, agility and scale if necessary.\n\nSpecialties: C-Level and C-minus-one single searches: CEO, CTO, CIO, CISO, CDO, CFO, cyber wecurity. Board searches, high level global transfers, bulk assignments, speed sourcing and deployment, and custom, confidential work.\n\nContact:Jean-Louis Lam, Managing Partner(202) 903 887610496 Mission Bay DriveBoca Raton, FL 33497\n\nCyberForward by CISOShare\n\nCyberForward is a cybersecurity professional development program and recruiter. It works with local partners such as the Orange County United Way, Hire Heroes, Women Warriors, and other nonprofits and organizations. The program is free for participants to gain hands on industry experience with the guidance of experienced security resources. While based in Orange County, CyberForward is currently expanding across the nation.\n\nSpecialties: CyberForward focuses on developing resources that are capable of fulfilling the most needed roles in cybersecurity programs. Examples include third-party risk analysts, vulnerability analysts, and policy analysts.\n\nContact form\n\nCyber Intellect Group\n\nWe established Cyber Intellect Group to address the inability to recruit cybersecurity professionals, whether due to a lack of resources internally, a lack of industry knowledge, or simply because it is a difficult market.\n\nSpecialties: IT audit, Threat detection and vulnerability management, risk assessment, governance and risk management, cybersecurity engineering and architecture, identity and access management, mobile security, security incident management\n\nContact:Bob Folley, Managing PartnerContact page(919) 389-9486\n\nCyberSec People\n\nAbout: CyberSec People is a cybersecurity recruitment firm that supports customers in Australia, New Zealand and the US. Trust and reputation are critical in cybersecurity, and we are fortunate to have become embedded within the infosec community. Our contributions to the infosec community include having spoken or running career villages and workshops. We have also volunteered at BSides Canberra, BSides Perth, BSides Melbourne, BSides Las Vegas, AusCERT, AISA CyberCon, BugCrowd Level Up, and more.\n\nWe can support customers from CISO to entry-level. Although much of our work is in GRC, we love technical roles in SecOps, security engineering, and offensive security.\n\nContact:Ricki Burke, director\/CEO\n\nCyberSN\n\nAbout: US-based CyberSN dramatically decreases the frustration, time and cost associated with job searching and hiring for cyber security professionals. Through our unique technology platform we connect highly trained cyber security staffing specialists with job seekers and employers.\n\nSpecialties: SOC Analyst, Security Analyst, Risk Analyst, Security & Compliance Analyst, Incident Response Analyst, Security Engineer, Firewall Engineer\/Architect, Security Network Engineer, End Point Security, Director of Security, Security Consultant, Security Architect, Security Manager, CISO\n\nContact:Deidre Diamond, Founder\/CEO888-470-8011\n\nDirect Recruiters, Inc.\n\nDirect Recruiters is a relationship-focused search firm that assists IT and Cybersecurity companies with recruiting, acquiring and retaining high-impact talent for mission-critical positions. We provide executive search, recruitment and staffing services to fill IT and cybersecurity jobs in the security industry.\n\nSpecialties: CISO\/CSO, chief security architect, global IT risk officer, cloud security specialists, security software and security infrastructure developers, threat intelligence, security operations center professionals, cybersecurity IT auditors, security architects\n\nContact:Aaron Kutz, directorContact page440-996-086931300 Solon Road, Suite 4Solon, Ohio 44139\n\nElectus Cyber & Security (part of Electus Recruitment Solutions)\n\nElectus Cyber and Security is dedicated to introducing leading cyber and information security specialists to the highest caliber organizations in the UK. We guarantee a consistent and quality service from a consultant with a genuine understanding of the cyber security space and your requirements.\n\nSpecialties: GRC, audit & advisory, networks and infrastructure, threat intelligence, vulnerability and pen testing\n\nContact:Nick Haaker, Lead Cyber & IA Talent Delivery ConsultantContact page01202204095Electus Cyber & SecurityRichmond HouseRichmond HillBournemouthDorsetBH2 6EZUK\n\nEmpiric\n\nEmpiric was set up with the vision of being a consistently reliable and trusted agency and a leading global provider of specialist recruitment services. Offices in London, New York, Singapore and Glasgow.\n\nSpecialties: Our Information & Cyber Security Practice provides permanent, contract and interim solutions across the full information security spectrum, including GRC, SOC, Engineering, Architecture, Threat & Vulnerability, CISO Exec Search, Intelligence and Incident Response.\n\nContact:Jason WatermanContact page0203 862 44051 Old JewryLondon, EC2R 8DNUK\n\nEvan Scott Group International\n\nEvan Scott Group International is a retainer based executive search firm. The company has six partners, each with more than fifteen years of retainer based executive search experience. The firm is a member of The Homeland Defense and Security Council, Washington Chapter of USO and INFRAGARD.\n\nSpecialties: CSO, CISO, VP Business Development, INTEL, CPB, ICE, SOCOM \u2013 All Civilian Federal Agencies, DOD, VP Sales, Federal and Commercial, VP Sales - State and Local, VP Business Development - State and Local, VP Marketing, CEO, President\/COO, CFO, VP Government and Public Affairs General Council, VP and GM, Federal Operations.\n\nContact:Evan Scott, PresidentContact page202-842-04411050 Connecticut Ave. NW, 5th FloorWashington, DC 20036\n\nThe Executive Search Group\n\nThe Executive Search Group is a boutique search firm specializing in the recruitment of senior-level cyber security, InfoSec and technology professionals throughout the United States\n\nSpecialties: Corporate leadership in cyber security (CISO, CTO, CSO) in verticals like pharma, banking, financial, media and technology, as well as professional dervices firms including Big 4, and aspiring tax, accounting and advisory building out their respective cyber security and risk practices. We help early stage startups with talent acquisition in sales, and product, as well as VC backed security software ventures in technology product development leadership recruitment.\n\nContact:Tim McIntyre, Principal & FounderContact page860-652-8000\n\nFirst Arrow Executive Search\n\nFirst Arrow Executive Search is a retained executive search firm. The firm and its managing partner bring 21-plus years of search experience within the cybersecurity sector and the federal and aerospace\\defense sector. First Arrow has leveraged it's extensive federal cyber background to build a leading commercial cybersecurity practice. First Arrow also performs cyber advisory and board of director searches.\n\nSpecialties: We focus on executive search for chief risk officers, CISOs, CSOs, VP- and director-level security leaders, and subject matter experts that focus on ethical hacking, vulnerability assessments, threat assessments, penetration testing, enterprise computer security, information dominance, risk management, cyber intelligence analysis, cyber intelligence research, system and network hardening and reverse engineering.\n\nContact:Shunil Joseph, Managing PartnerContact page703-987-7565\n\nFortify Experts\n\nFrom CISOs to security architects, Fortify Experts Cybersecurity Executive Search helps companies find the right security experts to properly secure your digital assets with offices in Houston, Dallas, and Boston.\n\nSpecialties: Security leadership, network security, security operations, industrial security, risk & compliance, vendor\/manufacturer,\n\nContact: Tim Howard, Managing Partnertim@fortifyexperts.com713-893-3940 x.10010497 Town & Country Way, Suite 700Houston, TX 77024\n\nFranklin Fitch\n\nFounded in 2011, Franklin Fitch is a specialist recruitment company for the following areas: network, information security, server, database.\n\nSpecialties: Focused on the UK, German and U.S. markets. Whether you\u2019re a CISO or cloud security engineer looking for a new position, or an organization seeking a new information security manager, a threat intelligence specialist or head of DevSecOps, we are here to help. \n\nContact: Steven Ewer+44 203 696 79551 Pickle MewsLondon, SW9 0FJUKOliver Neukamm+49 (0)69 971 9422.OGWalter-Kolb-Stra\u00dfe 9-1160594, Frankfurt am MainGermany\n\nGinkgo Search Partners\n\nGinkgo Search Partners is an international retained executive search firm operating in China and across Asia Pacific. We are managed in specialized industry practice groups and our expertise is covering senior management security positions. We are a true executive search and professional services firm, passionately devoted to your success.\n\nSpecialties: We help to recruit mid to senior level executives across the whole security structure in Asia including positions such as CISO, CSO, VP-level and department heads of security.\n\nContact:Oliver Liegel, Director Executive SearchOliver.Liegel@ginkgosearch.com+86 1860061772515\/F, Office Building AParkview Green9 Dongdaqiao RoadChaoyang District, Beijing, 100020China\n\nGlocomms\n\nGlocomms is a niche brand of Phaidon International, which has won 40+ awards & is the third fastest growing agency in the U.S. The security & IT GRC team have the resources & specialization to deliver top talent \u2014 300% faster than the avg. firm \u2014 to clients ranging from startups to top vendors and banks.\n\nSpecialties: The team excels across all areas, including ethical hacking, research, forensics, audit, sales, engineering, analysis, mgmt. consulting, & C-level. Each recruiter focuses in 1 area, to provide the network, knowledge & highest level of service as part of our customized, specialist approach.\n\nContact:Nicholas Grasso, SVP, Head of Americas Commercial & CybersecurityNicholas.Grasso@Glocomms.com646-647-3948622 Third Avenue, 6th FloorNew York, NY 10016\n\nHackerTalents\n\nHackerTalents is dedicated to ensuring your organization reduces or eliminates the risk of being constantly in need of cybersecurity professionals to safeguard your equipment, systems and data. HackerTalents is committed to assisting organizations cast as wide a net as possible to attract new workers from other professions, or recent graduates with tangential degrees, as well as seasoned professionals from consulting and contracting sectors. HackerTalents will also assist organizations to strengthen from within by identifying people to cross-train from existing roles outside of cybersecurity where appropriate.anks.\n\nSpecialties: IoT\/IIoT security, threat intelligence, network and endpoint security, mobile security, behavioral detections, continuous network visibility, cloud security, deception security, risk remediation, quantum encryption, websites security, cybersecurity sales, C-level and management-level cybersecurity roles\n\nContact:Russ Hacker, founderrhacker@hackertalents.com913.593.3480Kansas City, MO 06106\n\nHeller Search Associates\n\nHeller Search is a retained executive search firm specializing in senior information technology positions nationwide, in all industries. Our clients include Fortune 500 as well as mid-market companies, higher education, non-profits, small businesses and high tech startups.\n\nSpecialties: Our recruiting is focused on the chief information security officer (CISO), chief information officer (CIO), chief technology officer (CTO) position, and as well as VP- and director-level IT executives.\n\nContact:Steve Rovniak, executive directorsteve@hellersearch.com508-281-172833 Lyman StreetWestborough, MA 01581\n\nHenning Staffing, Inc.\n\nHenning Staffing, Inc., is a niche-focused cyber security retained search and staffing services firm. We serve organizations throughout the US by providing cyber security retained search, contained search, contract-to-hire, and contract staffing.\n\nSpecialties: CISO\/CSO; chief privacy officer (CPO); infosec, privacy and GRC leaders (vice president, director, architect, manager, program and project manager); infosec individual contributors (admins, analysts, engineers, pentesters) .\n\nContact:Nick Henning, president and cyber security strategic staffing advisornickh@henningstaffing.com312-500-88583233 S. Wacker Drive, Floor 84Chicago, IL 60606\n\nHire Velocity\n\nHire Velocity's experienced team of recruiters works with you to develop a sophisticated multi-pronged approach to identifying, hiring, and retaining the talent you need to address cyber threats. We help you hone your strategic hiring goals, and we draw on our extensive network of IT talent and our large, proprietary candidate database to fill your open positions. We also work with you to meet the specific requirements of your organization, whether you\u2019re seeking to fill a position that requires security clearance or an executive role that demands deep strategic insight.\n\nSpecialties: CISOs, data scientists, software engineers, cybersecurity engineers, security consultants, and IT personnel\n\nContact:Sara C. West, director of strategic developmentswest@hirevelocity.com(678)713-3203 or (813)334-1901 mobile375 Northridge Rd., Suite 505Atlanta, GA 30350\n\nHireVergence\n\nHireVergence\u2019s talent acquisition specialists bring the value of years of diverse experience to your staffing and career development needs. As a full service IT staffing and recruiting firm with a focus on security, HireVergence is able to scale our offerings to meet our clients\u2019 needs.\n\nSpecialties: Information security: security analyst, technical manager, CISO, director of security, penetration tester. Cyber security: forensic analyst, vulnerability researcher, computer crime investigator. Network infrastructure: systems engineer, network engineer, network analyst.\n\nContact:Julio Sanchez, Partnerjsanchez@hirevergence.com813-289-5502 ext.1029644 Linebaugh Ave.Tampa, FL 33626\n\nHitch Partners\n\nHitch Partners is a boutique retained executive search firm that partners with technology companies to fill mission critical roles in the security leadership space. \n\nSpecialties: Typical positions recruited include CISO, cybersecurity specialists, head of security and security engineers,\n\nContact:Michael Piacente, managing partnermichael.piacente@hitchpartners.com(650) 868-8131\n\nHJA Fire and Security Ltd\n\nHJA Security was established in 1992 and recruits at all levels across all disciplines in the security industry, both nationally and internationally. The HJA Executive operation started in response to an increasing demand from clients and candidates for a service dedicated to senior positions.\n\nSpecialties: Fire systems, manned guarding, intruder alarm, security management, executive positions\n\nContact:Mike Hurst, Directormike@hja.co.uk44 (0)845 644 6893Talbot House204-226 Imperial DriveRayners LaneMiddlesex HA2 7HHUK\n\nIdentifi Global\n\nBased at the home of the code breakers, identifi Global is a team of highly skilled recruitment professionals, dedicated to cyber security. We pride ourselves on our candidate experience, which has been the foundation of our success.\n\nSpecialties: We offer consultancy, solutions and managed services in the following specialist areas; Application Security, Compliance, Encryption, Internet Security, Network Security, Risk Management, Big Data, Cyber Crime, Human Factor, Malware, Payment Security, Internet Of Things, Disaster Recovery, Incident Response, Data Protection, Identity & Access Management, Managed Services, Penetration Testing, Cloud Security, Digital Forensics, Mobile Security, Privacy, Change & Transformation, Project Management.\n\nContact:Peter Sanders, Directorpeter.sanders@identifiglobal.com07919091082The Science & Innovation CentreBletchley Park, Milton KeynesBuckinghamshire mk41 7dxUK\n\nIdentify Security\n\nIdentify Security has been improving the IT security ecosystem since before "cybersecurity" was a fashionable term. We began in 2005 by supplying niche security identity management talent. We do service all of the layers of security, but our deepest talent areas are within application security\/secure software, identity & access management and cloud security.\n\nSpecialties: Our services fall into three categories: executive security placement, on-demand (pen-testing to virtual CISO) and talent orchestration (flexible workforce delivery from a single resource to entire cybersecurity teams).\n\nContact:Joel Abraham, VPjoela@identifysecurity.com414-773-0633\n\nInfoSec People\n\nInfoSec People provides specialist recruitment services and consultancy solutions in the information security, cyber and risk management sectors. Based in Cheltenham, UK, we place experienced and senior cyber security personnel with clients ranging from blue chip corporates to security SMEs.\n\nSpecialties: CISO, CSO and Heads of Security hires, security consultants including QSAs and CCPs, penetration testers, SOC and SIEM consultants as well as cyber pre-sales and sales directors\n\nContact:Chris Dunning-Walton, Managing Directorchris@infosecpeople.co.uk+4401242 507 100Eagle TowerCheltenham, GL53 7PNUK\n\nIntercast Staffing\n\nIntercast is a recruiting firm dedicated to servicing the cyber security industry. We exclusively recruit talent for vendors, VARs and solution providers across North America. That is our niche. We are the only recruiting firm in Canada solely dedicated to the security industry.\n\nSpecialties: Full and contract staffing for all types of positions and within all sectors of the cyber security industry: security engineers, network security architects, pre\/post sales engineers, account executives, product managers, incident response, threat intelligence and CISOs.\n\nContact:Jason Wolfe, Client Managerjason@intercaststaffing.com416-603-6518 ext.4330 Bay Street, Suite 1400Toronto, ONM5H2S8\n\nJenson Knight\n\nJenson Knight is an independent search firm specializing in placing permanent and contract cyber and information security professionals internationally.\n\nSpecialties: Exec\/leadership \u2013 CISO; head of security; BISO; VP; director-level security architecture and engineering across all layers and domains including application, DevSecOps, cloud, network\/infrastructure, IoT\/embedded, OT and hardware; security consultant; tooling specialists (e.g.. IAM, SIEM, end point security; security operations and offensive (threat intelligence, incident response, security analysts, SOC\/SIEM, digital forensics, pen testers, red team, security researchers); information security assurance (governance, risk and compliance, data protection\/privacy); security sales and marketing\n\nContact:Amar Bhanabhai, directoramar@jensonknight.comUS: 628.263.3332, UK: +44.113.0928\n\nKaye\/Bassman International Corp.\n\nKaye\/Bassman's security recruiting practice specialises in identifying, attracting and acquiring high calibre individuals for companies throughout the security industry worldwide.\n\nSpecialties: Our expertise ranges from board level to mid-level management professionals who specialize in sales, engineering, management, product development for security manufacturers, integrators, distributors and service providers. Our experienced team is comprised of search consultants who have lived and worked in the United States and Europe, enabling us to offer a truly global security industry market awareness and presence.\n\nContact:Chance Studdard, security search consultant, Security Practicecstuddard@kbic.com972.265.53056860 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300Plano, Texas 75024\n\nKendall & Davis, Inc.\n\nFor more than 35 years we have helped our clients build great teams. Our search expertise comes from our unique ability to build your story, leverage our proprietary database of information technology candidate profiles, and our deep understanding of the perceived risks technologists experience during job transition.\n\nSpecialties: Information security leadership positions (CSO, CISO, IT risk management), information security architects, governance and compliance, security subject matter experts (cloud, software, application, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, computer forensics, threat assessment specialists, and electronic investigations. Focus on the Great Lakes region\/midwest\n\nContact:Eric Heinemaneheineman@kendalldavis.com216-278-7877701 S. Clinton Street, Suite 324Fort Wayne, IN 46802\n\nKirby Partners\n\nKirby Partners is a leading executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of senior-level cybersecurity and technology professionals throughout the United States. For the last 29 years, top healthcare systems, consulting firms, and corporations have relied on Kirby Partners to recruit leaders for their strategically significant positions. Kirby Partners has received some incredible recognition for its work including earning a spot on Forbes\u2019 \u201cAmerica\u2019s Best Executive Search Firms\u201d list.\n\nSpecialties: Executive search (IT and information security executives), interim leaders\n\nContact:Judy Kirby, CEOjkirby@kirbypartners.com407-788-7301195 International Parkway, Suite 202Heathrow, Fl. 32746\n\nKnownFour\n\nKnownFour is a UK and Ireland based specialist information security recruiter. We combine our deep IT knowledge and dedicated team with a rigorous screening process, ensuring that each candidate we supply is both technically competent and has the highest ethical standards.\n\nSpecialties: We supply permanent and contract professionals across the whole security structure: Analysts & consultants, network security, Information Security Officer, cryptology, penetration testing, ethical hacking, IT Security Director, threat & vulnerability specialists, cloud security.\n\nContact:Pip Hazelton, Infosec Practice Lead+44 (0)203 741 804516 Upper Woburn PlaceLondonWC1H 0BSUK\n\nL.J. Kushner and Associates LLC\n\nL. J. Kushner and Associates, LLC is an executive recruitment firm specializing in the recruitment of management, technical, and sales professionals. Clients include Fortune 2000 companies, information security product companies and service providers, and enterprise software companies.\n\nSpecialties: CSO, CISO, IT risk management, information security architects, governance and compliance, technical security subject matter experts (software security, application security, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, and computer forensics.\n\nContact:Lee Kushner, Presidentinfo@ljkushner.com732-577-810036 West Main St., Suite 302Freehold, NJ 07728\n\nLawrence Harvey\n\nThe security team at Lawrence Harvey is vastly experienced having specialized in the security space for the past eight years, spanning two continents. The team has built security practices for a number of Fortune 500 companies. Our clients range from ambitious startups, growing pre-IPOs, to some of the most respected organizations within their respective industries. This reputation and client base gives the Security team access to the very best candidates in the market.\n\nSpecialties: CSO, CISO, IT risk management, information security architects, governance and compliance, technical security subject matter experts (software security, application security, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, and computer forensics.\n\nContact:Jordan Fitzpatrick, head of cyber security646 248 6066123 William Street, 14th FloorNew York, NY 10038\n\nManta Security Management Recruiters\n\nAs a US veteran-owned & operated premier executive search and placement business, we are your greatest source of top talented leaders in the security management, loss prevention, personal protection or risk mitigation fields, enabling clients to build an efficient and productive team.\n\nSpecialties: We focus on identifying and presenting top-talented leadership candidates in security management, loss prevention, investigations, risk management and compliance roles for clients. We provide security management resume and coaching programs for candidates and job seekers.\n\nContact:Tony Mangano, Principalsuccess@manta1.net305-517-36646815 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 103-150Miami, FL 33138\n\nThe McCormick Group\n\nThe McCormick Group today is the largest independent, Washington, DC-based executive search firm and has been ranked as one of the top 25 largest executive search firms in the country based on revenue.\n\nSpecialties: The McCormick Group conducts searches for a broad range of security positions including: Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Chief Risk Officer, as well as Architects and niched technical experts.\n\nContact:Deborah Page, Principal - Technology & Securitydpage@tmg-dc.com703-312-67491525 Wilson Blvd, Suite 500Arlington VA 22209\n\nMcIntyre Associates\n\nMcIntyre Associates is a retained executive search boutique specializing at the intersection of cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS & security analytics. Clients range from venture capital and private equity funded startups to Fortune 500 and DoD companies seeking to monetize defense technology.\n\nSpecialties: We have quantifiable, successful experience in recruiting for all functions across the executive suite (CEO, CFO, CMO, VP HR, VP DevOps, etc.). Our highly specialized business model differs from most recruiting firms in that we deliver true management consulting value beyond recruiting.\n\nContact:Jeff McIntyre, Presidentjeff@mcassoc.com860-284-1000\n\nMichael Page Cyber Recruitment\n\nMichael Page Cyber Recruitment looks to build long-established networks in the security sector across the US with a balance between strong global reach and niche local knowledge. We are the job seekers and top-tier businesses go-to recruitment specialists across dozens of US metropolitan regions. We offer a true partnership approach to recruiting, using our specialist security experience to bring together the brightest minds in the market and the best employers for a successful match. Many of our consultants work through basic IT and security graduate-level courses and attend weekly\/monthly seminars to gain the necessary expertise to produce high-quality candidate shortlists and more successful recruitment outcomes. We grasp how cyber security events or data loss can disrupt businesses, and know the specific skills companies need.\n\nSpecialties: Chief information security officer, cyber risk program management, application and network security engineering, technology and information risk and governance (GRC), vulnerability and threat management, security operations, incidence response, security analysis, security third-party risk, security architecture (technical and enterprise)\n\nContact:622 Third Avenue, 29th FloorNew York, NY 10017\n\nMicro-Data Systems, Inc.\n\nMDS is dedicated to identifying advances in the IT Industry in an effort to help our customers attain their business objectives. MDS has core offerings that include but are not limited to cybersecurity (vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, compliance audits), managed services, NOC monitoring, and recruiting.\n\nSpecialties: Cybersecurity, information security, cloud security, executive search, security consulting, IT managed services, NOC monitoring\n\nContact:Jason Bennett, national account managerJason@microdatasys.com(732) 233-485471 E Main StreetHolmdel, NJ 07733\n\nMint-Technologies\n\nMint-Technologies is a IT\/cybersecurity recruiting services organization created to provide cost-effective hiring for security professionals and clients hiring cybersecurity professionals. We are a Texas HUB Certified Women and Minority Enterprise advancing professional growth and opportunity into the cybersecurity industry.\n\nContact:Recruiting@mint-techologies.com(469) 383-3018\n\nMomentum Recruitment\n\nEstablished as a security recruitment specialist, Momentum has offices in London, Stockholm and Dubai, UAE. Momentum Recruitment provides a quality focused recruitment service for the provision of security professionals across EMEA.\n\nSpecialties: Momentum specializes in the recruitment of professionals across the following sectors: Corporate Security, Integrated Security Systems (Manufacturers & Integrators), Retail Loss Prevention, Sales & Business Development professionals, Engineering, HSEQ, Defense & Homeland Security.\n\nContact:Kelvyn Pearce, Directorkelvynp@momentumsecurity.co.uk44 (0) 208 246 42223rd Floor, 17\/19 Rochester RowLondon SW1P 1JBUK\n\nNetworkers\n\nOur specialist cyber security recruitment team provides contract and permanent cyber security professionals to specialist consultancies and end user clients across the commercial, public sector and defence markets. Our clients range from small start-ups through to large corporate businesses. We have 16 locations across the globe.\n\nSpecialties: Audit and compliance, data protection, GDPR, IT governance, information assurance, security architecture, information security architect, CISO, cyber\/infosec analyst, cyber\/infosec security auditor, information security manager, cyber\/infosec consultant\n\nContact:Ryan Baker, specialist recruitment consultant, information security\/cybersecurityryan.baker@networkerstechnology.com+44 (0) 1489898 875, mobile:07867420331Hanover Place, 8 Ravensbourne RoadBromley, Kent, England, BR1 1HP\n\nnexus IT group\n\nBoutique by design, nexus IT group\u2019s Security and Risk practice is an extremely niche, tech-enabled, process-driven, next generation IT security recruiting firm that exclusively recruits information security, network security, governance\/risk\/compliance (GRC), asset and data protection practitioners for high-growth organizations and enterprise-level organizations.\n\nSpecialties:We fill the following roles in major metropolitan areas across the US: security architect, penetration tester, information assurance analyst, Cybersecurity engineer, cloud security engineer, data privacy officer (DPO), cyber data scientist, CISO, senior IT security consultant, security systems administrator, data security, DevSecOps, data security engineer, cyber risk analyst, application security engineer, security analyst (GRC), vulnerability management, forensics analyst, intrusion analyst, identity and access management engineer, IT security project management.\n\nContact:Travis Lindemoen, managing directortravis@nexusitgroup.com913-815-1750\n\nNicholson Search and Selection\n\nNicholson provides analysis, operational and strategic professionals in sales, consultancy, management and senior management positions. Many candidates come from the military, intelligence or police service.\n\nSpecialties: IT security\/technology risk, information security\/risk\/assurance, physical & personal security & safety, fraud prevention\n\nContact:Steve Davidson, Director of Security, Fraud and Threat Managementsteve.davidson@nicholsonintl.com44 (0)207 378 58904-8 Whites GroundsBermondsey StreetLondon SE1 3LAUK\n\nNorth Starr\n\nNorth Starr provides expert solutions to believers & strivers by connecting a community of world-class talent who want to stand out from the crowd.\n\nSpecialties: Access control, network \/ cloud \/ internet \/ application security, information risk management, perimeter security, vulnerability scanning, firewalls, incident response & management, monitoring, detection & analysis\n\nContact:Lee Cohen, Senior Consultant \u2013 IT Securitylee.cohen@thenorthstarr.com+44 (0) 203 8000 983Vintners Place68 Upper Thames St.London EC4V 3BJUK\n\nOptimus Search\n\nOptimus Search provides digital, data and life sciences recruitment services. We identify, engage and secure the leading tech talent in the European market place and connect them with the most exciting businesses and opportunities across the continent.\n\nSpecialties: Threat and vulnerability management, security operations, security architecture, threat intelligence, CISO\/head of information security, information security managers, data protection officers\/specialists, GRC specialists, information security and risk specialists, DLP specialists, security analysts\n\nContact:Tyler Jones, head of cyber and information security recruitmenttjones@optimussearch.com44 (0) 2034 392214Floor 5, 10 Lower Thames StreetLondonEC3R 6ENUK\n\nPatriot Cyber Defense\n\nPatriot Cyber Defense is an IT security consulting company that provides IT security staff augmentation services. The firm offers interim CISO support or deployment resource support for large security programs.\n\nSpecialties: CISOs, government, military and Fortune 100 companies\n\nContact:Jennifer Caronjennifer.caron@patriotcyberdefense.com603-231-7000\n\nPermanent Recruiting (PERM4)\n\nPERM4 is a IT and cyber security recruiting firm that focuses exclusively on permanent positions for the German market.\n\nSpecialties: Security architects, CISOs, testers, IT security managers, and regulatory compliance professionals across a wide range of industries.\n\nContact:Michel Kirsche, Career Consultant, IT\/TK Team Leader Infrastructure & Securitymichel.kirsche@perm4.com+49 30 333063 870Lindencorso - Unter den Linden 2110117 Berlin\n\nPinnacle Placements\n\nPinnacle Placements is a nationally recognized search firm focused exclusively on filling security leadership and management roles. For 15 years, we have partnered with a variety of high-profile and prestigious organizations to efficiently tailor solutions for their unique security recruiting needs.\n\nSpecialties: Our search practice specializes in CSO, CISO, corporate security (all levels), physical security, risk management, information security, cybersecurity, contract security, sales and business development. We perform retained or exclusive contingency searches.\n\nContact:David Lammert, Presidentdavid@pinnacleplacement.com415-495-71701479 Rhode Island St.San Francisco, CA 94107\n\nPinpoint Search Group\n\nFor over a decade, Pinpoint\u2019s leadership has exclusively focused on the building blocks that are the foundation of today\u2019s most competitive areas of technology. This dedication to our niche has fostered trusted relationships and enabled the strong conceptual knowledge needed to evangelize your value propositions.\n\nSpecialties: Pinpoint has placed professionals at the manager, individual contributor, director, VP and C-suite levels.\n\nContact:Mark Sasson, managing partnermark@pinpointsearchgroup.com215.275.1206\n\nPotomac Recruiting\n\nPotomac Recruiting is a premier boutique contingency recruiting firm specializing in searches for companies in the national security marketplace. We have extensive experience in both the corporate and government sides of the national security\/homeland security field.\n\nSpecialties: Our specialties include searches at the manager, director, VP and C-suite levels. We also staff hard to fill positions requiring security clearances (secret through TS\/SCI with poly).\n\nContact:Jenessa Hoffman, Presidentjhoffman@potomacrecruiting.com703-535-31332200 Wilson Blvd. Suite 102-121Arlington, VA 22201\n\nQuantum Search Partners\n\nQuantum Search Partners works across Fortune 500, global consulting, and emerging growth technology companies on their hardest-to-fill cybersecurity positions. Our Cybersecurity, Risk & Compliance practice offers direct-hire, contract, and contract-to-hire recruiting services to clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to global consulting services firms.\n\nSpecialties: CISO, CRO and board advisory services; AML and fraud compliance; security engineering and architecture; digital forensics and incident response (DFIR); penetration testing; information security and IT audit\n\nContact:Brandon D. Glyck, president and managing partner201-407-6475\n\nRayboy Insider Search\n\nRayboyIS is an executive search firm laser focused on cloud\/infrastructure (security, networking, storage, compute, virtualization). We limit our clients per category so we can recruit top talent from their competition. Our number one mission in life is to identify, recruit, and close the candidates our clients want to hire.\n\nSpecialties: Recruitment of executive management, sales, field engineering and marketing talent \u2013 commercial and federal \u2013 across North America. RayboyIS is solely focused on permanent hires with a variety of clients from Start-ups to F500. Our partnership model is flexible based on the client\u2019s needs.\n\nContact:512.636.8457PO Box 551468Davie FL 33355\n\nRecrewmint\n\nRecrewmint is an International cybersecurity headhunting company at the executive level. We head hunt and provide CISO, CSO and chief privacy officer (CPO) assets for hire at the board-level, chief executive, and other senior executive positions worldwide.\n\nSpecialties: Executive search, full-time recruitment, offshore staffing, nearshore staffing, staff augmentation, recruitment process outsourcing\n\nContact:Andre Tehrani, CEO(888) 732-7398 x7008 The Green, Suite 10019Dover, DE 19901\n\nRedbud Cyber Security Recruiters\n\nRedbud places exceptional InfoSec\/cybersecurity professionals with great companies. Our security certified experts cultivate relationships with highly placeable information security candidates. We work only in the InfoSec space so we are able to understand the unique requirements of open InfoSec positions and the qualifications of candidates.\n\nSpecialties: We recruit InfoSec exclusively and specialize in placing candidates in positions, including, but not limited to, analyst, engineer, forensics, incident response, intrusion detection, architect, CISO, assurance\/risk, penetration tester, ethical hacker, vulnerability management, and application security.\n\nContact:Debbie Henley, Presidentinfo@redbudinfosec.com866-222-3870\n\nRenaix Ltd.\n\nRenaix Ltd, is an international recruitment and executive search consultancy, specialising in placing senior management, finance and audit professionals. We position talented finance managers, corporate auditors, financial analysts and financial controllers at Fortune 500, top European multinationals and large finance services institutions. With a network spanning Europe, Americas, Asia and MEA, our assignments range from introducing a newly qualified auditor up to placing a country or regional CFO.\n\nSpecialties: Internal audit, external audit, compliance\/internal controls, risk, consulting, cyber security, IT audit.\n\nContact:info@renaix.com+44 (0)20 7553 6320\n\nRita Technology Services\n\nRita Technology Services is a 40-year-old IT staffing\/recruiting and consulting firm specializing in placing cyber security experts. We understand how difficult it is to fill these positions because it is such a new labor category. There are no standard job titles and many cyber-pros wear many hats and don't always self-identify as cyber security pros.\n\nContact:Denise Willet, VP IT Services and Cyber Security Solutionsdenise.willet@ritatech.com512-739-7447\n\nRomack Inc.\n\nRomack is a strategic information security sourcing firm specializing in the support of major direct clients as well as industry leading solution providers. Our focus is building strategic partnerships allowing us to leverage our virtual bench of consultants. Romack supports global initiatives which adds value to clients and contracted consultants.\n\nSpecialties: Data & collaboration security; end point security; application security; infrastructure protection; cloud security; identity and access management; security operations & incident response; risk, compliance and security management\n\nContact:Ken Wood, Director, Information Securitykwood@romackinc.com972-573-33425525 MacArthur Blvd #550Irving, TX, 75038\n\nSecure Recruiting International Inc.\n\nSecure Recruiting International is a full-service recruitment firm specializing in networking, storage and information security, with corporate clients that range from pre-IPO to Fortune 500.\n\nSpecialties: The company matches qualified professionals at every level including product sales, channel sales, systems sales engineers, security consultants and CSOs.\n\nContact:Adam Schepps, Presidentasecure@securerecruiting.com813-258-83033510 N San Miguel St., Suite 111Tampa, FL 33629\n\nSecure Source\n\nWith over a decade of working within the cybersecurity arena and having placed many of the most senior and specialized candidates within it, Secure Source is uniquely placed to offer information on market conditions and trends at a high level.\n\nSpecialties: All areas of cybersecurity (technical and non-technical). Information security & risk management, governance & compliance, cybersecurity, penetration testing, digital forensics\/intrusion analysis, technical security, investigations, cybercrime prevention, policing, sales engineering, sales & marketing and executive management.\n\nContact:Dan Hathaway, Director \u2013 Cyber Security Searchdan.hathaway@secure-source.com01392 6673923 Barnfield CrescentExeter, EX1 1QTUK\n\nsecureITsource\n\nSecureITsource, Inc. is a professional services firm that recruits full-time and contract consultants with a focus on identity and access management and privileged access management. Services to our clients include staff augmentation for strategy consulting, project management, architecture & design, engineering, and post-deployment support for the identity products that we support.\n\nSpecialties: Consultation, strategy, design, deployment, and training around the following solution suites: SailPoint, ForgeRock, CyberArk, Lieberman Software, CA, Oracle, RSA VIA, Bomgar, and Centrify, among others.\n\nContact:Ken Stone, President and CEOkstone@secureitsource.com678-438-9990595 Fawn Glen Ct.Roswell, GA 30075\n\nSecurity & Investigative Placement Consultants LLC\n\nSecurity & Investigative Placement Consultants LLC is a retained recruiting firm that finds and places security management and financial investigative personnel. It has assisted corporate, industrial and manufacturing clients, financial institutions, insurance companies, and more.\n\nSpecialties: Corporate security management (CSOs), threat assessment specialists, executive protection, fraud and financial investigations, electronic investigations, anti-money laundering investigations, brand protection\n\nContact:Kathy Lavinder, Executive Directorklavinder@siplacement.com301-229-63607710 Woodmont Avenue, #209.Bethesda, MD 20814\n\nSecurity Management Resources, Inc.\n\nEst. 1997 with three wholly owned international offices, SMR\u2019s sole focus is support of our clients' security and risk related functions. Successful recruitment of executive and professional level security practitioners in over 75 different countries across 35 industries. Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune 100.\n\nSpecialties: Executive search and recruitment, organizational alignment, talent and market mapping, transition coaching and mentorship in the fields of security, information protection and cybersecurity, brand protection, investigation, business continuity and resiliency.\n\nContact:Jerry J. Brennan, Chief Executivejerry@smrgroup.com703-620-1000 (US)41 West Lee HighwaySuite 59-108Warrenton, VA 20186\n\nSecurity Management Resources Limited3 Kings Court, Willie Snaith RoadNewmarket, Suffolk CB8 7SG +44 (0)20 3195 6398\n\nSecurity Management Resources Asia Limited3806 Central Plaza, 18 Harbour RoadWanchai, Hong Kong+852 3008 2988\n\nShield Security Sales Recruiters\n\nShield Security Sales Recruiters is a boutique search firm focusing on targeting highly qualified entry level sales to senior level sales professionals to fulfill the growing needs of the cyber security market. We actively recruit in the USA, Europe and Asia.\n\nSpecialties: We specialize in all types of sales roles including sales executives, sales managers, sales and solutions engineers, pre- and post-sales consultants, cyber security account executives, sales directors, VPs of sales, VPs of business development and CEOs.\n\nContact:Linda Sharma, senior recruiterlinda@securitysalesrecruiters.com646-355-4444\n\nSeron Placement Partners for Security\n\nSeron supplies the equivalent of a dedicated, experienced, cybersecurity professional-turned recruiter to help you find the ideal candidate for your security role. We meet with your security team, help to write detailed job description that accurately defines the position and day to day tasks, and go to our large network of vetted security professionals looking for new opportunities.\n\nSpecialties: We provide candidates for any level of information security positions, from entry level to CISO or other executive management positions for both full-time and contract roles. Specific roles may include: Security consultant, network engineer, security administrator, security analyst, security architect, security GRC\/compliance consultant, penetration tester, vulnerability tester and custom positions.\n\nContact:Aaron Birnbaum Founder, COOaaron@seronsecurity.com866-666-42352 Smokey RoadBow, NH 03304\n\nSSR Personnel\n\nSSR Personnel is a recruitment consultancy & executive search practice dedicated to the security, fire, health and safety sectors. SSR provides a global recruitment network for the attraction and retention of talent.\n\nSpecialties: Typical positions recruited include corporate security management, cybersecurity, security & fire systems product sales, retail and loss prevention, engineering & project management, investigations, audit, compliance, health and safety.\n\nContact:Peter French, Managing Directorpfrench@ssr-personnel.com44(0) 20 8626 3100SUITE 7, James YardLarkshall RoadLondon E4 9UAUK\n\nStanton House, Inc.\n\nOur mission is to introduce the top cybersecurity talent to organizations. Our approach is based on getting close to our customers so that we can fully understand their requirements and deliver the right solution. We believe that the recruitment process works much more effectively if we build trusting relationships with candidates and clients alike.\n\nSpecialties: We recruit at all levels of seniority and cover the entirety of the United States and Canada. Roles that we cover include: CISO, cybersecurity analyst\/manager, cybersecurity program\/project manager, director of information security, information security analyst\/Manager, security awareness\/communication specialist, governance\/risk\/compliance specialist, cloud security specialist, threat intel specialist, malware\/reverse engineering specialist, penetration tester, SOC staff.\n\nContact:Henry Yeomans, VP North Americahenry.yeomans@stantonhouse.com312-859-7132330 N Wabash Ave.Chicago, IL 60611\n\nStott and May\n\nStott and May offers a consultative approach to recruitment. All practice areas have been built around senior recruiters with domain experience, including cybersecurity. Knowing our clients' business, markets and technology focus areas enables us to create value-add deliverables at every stage of a contract, permanent or executive search\n\nSpecialties: CISO, VP information security, VP product security levels, security engineering, incident response and more.\n\nContact:Stuart Mitchellstuart.mitchell@stottandmay.com\n\nTD Madison and Associates\n\nWith over three decades of experience, TD Madison and Associates operates on the premise that truly exceptional companies have truly exceptional leaders. We serve as a corporate executive partner who focuses on aligning leadership teams for long-term sustainability and continued success. \n\nSpecialties: Although we serve a diverse group of industries, our primary footprint is in the cable and telecommunications sector. Technology and security are some of our recruiting specialties.\n\nContact:Albert Fortneralfortnertd@gmail.com757-425-9950\n\nTiro Security\n\nTiro Security is a boutique security staffing and professional services firm. We provide clients with a trusted partner who can staff them with top security talent, or take on external security projects completed by our in-house technical staff.\n\nSpecialties: We focus on information security, servicing clients across various industries. We are very involved in the security community, serving on the board of CSA and as members of OWASP & ISSA, which is how we gain trust from and access to exclusive talent.\n\nContact:Kris Rides, Founder and CEOKris.rides@tirosec.com424-216-847613101 W Washington Blvd #203Los Angeles CA 90066\n\nTodd Baer Associates\n\nTodd Baer Associates is a boutique executive search agency serving a select group of cybersecurity companies who appreciate developing a true partnership with their external recruiting firm. Our approach is highly personalized, and we invest the time to learn how to represent the values, character and spirit of our clients.\n\nSpecialties: We are exclusively focused on filling cybersecurity sales roles including account executives, regional sales managers, pre-sales engineers, solutions consultants, VPs of sales, SE directors, and other go-to-market professionals.\n\nContact:Todd Baertodd@toddbaer.com612-229-4014\n\nTRU Staffing Partners\n\nTRU Staffing Partners is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in three core industry verticals: cybersecurity, e-discovery and privacy.\n\nSpecialties: CISO, cyber risk advisor, cyber vulnerability assessment expert, cybersecurity policy consultant, cybersecurity trainer, ethical hacker, fraud investigator, IAM, information security consultant, malware engineer, penetration tester, SOC analyst, SOC engineer, SIEM engineer, threat analyst\n\nContact:Sarah Roberts, vice president of recruitment & account managementSarah@trustaffingpartners.com\n\nVia Resource\n\nVia Resource is a leading provider of information security recruitment and risk management services. We specialize in providing interim, contract and permanent staff who help ensure your business remains secure, compliant and protected against virtual and physical threats.\n\nSpecialties: Information security, technical security, risk management, business continuity, audit, cloud computing, public sector, executive management, pre sales, sales and marketing.\n\nContact:Diana Real-Lagecontact@viaresource.com44 (0) 203 327 1996Viking HouseDenmark StreetMaidenhead SL6 7BNUK\n\nWest Coast Recruiting\n\nWCR is an integrity-based solution provider. We strive to develop long lasting, mutual relationships with both candidates and clients. We utilize direct, honest communication to establish trust and consistency with every contact we make.\n\nSpecialties:CSO, VP and director of security; loss prevention; asset protection and all roles within that vertical including investigations, audits, environmental health and safety, risk management, physical security and access control.\n\nContact:Tracy Nini, Presidenttracy@westcoastrecruiting.com(818) 506-0516\n\nWhite Tiger Search\n\nWhite Tiger Search places C- and VP-level executives in the public safety and government, energy and fuels, healthcare, and IT industries\n\nSpecialties: Executive-level positions in security and cybersecurity\n\nContact:Glen Friedmanglen@whitetigersearch.com561-300-7481\n\nXcede\n\nXcede is focused on supporting and transforming technology development, talent and operations. Our \u201cIntelligent Talent Solutions\u201d are individually designed to meet the high technology demands of an ever changing world. Our aim is to facilitate 21st century solutions for one of the world\u2019s most acute skill shortage of any industry.\n\nSpecialties: SIEM, information security, risk management, CISO, BISO, TISO, SOCs, security architecture, penetration testing\n\nContact:Robert Nickey, principal consultantContact646-593-867325 Broadway, Suite 5110New York, NY 10004