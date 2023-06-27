Security Recruiter Directory

Contact:

Joyce Brocaglia, Founder and CEO

Contact page

908-806-8442



8 Bartles Corner Rd., Suite 21

Flemington, NJ 08822

Ambassador Solutions is an IT services company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. We've been doing "whatever IT takes!" since 1989. We take great pride in building high-performing high-tech teams for our clients. Whether IT's a C level executive search or filling gaps on the technical roster, ours is the ultimate people business. We don't meet our clients' needs with whoever happens to be available.

Specialties: Executive Search (IT and Information Security Executives), Recruiting & Staffing (perm, contract-to-hire, contract), Projects (InSourced, OutSourced, OffShore), Onshore Indy (IT's just better here)

Contact:

Brad Lindemann, President/CEO

Contact page

317.571.6838



12400 N. Meridian St., Suite 150

Carmel, IN 46032

We work with a variety of organizations filling security roles from foundation to sales. Heavily focused on team fit and flexible options. We advise and help our clients hire dedicated cyber security talent in accordance with the highest industry standards.

Specialties: CISO, Director of cyber security, sales & solutions engineers, security consultants, cyber security architects and analysts, cyber security account executives. We are always evolving and open to all verticals and projects. Argenta performs contingency or retained searches.

Contact:

Kelley Barcus, President

Contact page

970-769-0237



400 Bear Springs Ranch

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

A London-based specialist corporate governance recruiter, Barclay Simpson’s Security and Resilience division fills permanent and contract security and resilience roles. We have a background of filling professional, leadership and management roles in a range of global locations.

Specialties: Our security and resilience practice covers information security, cyber security, business continuity, information risk, corporate security, technology risk, resilience, investigations, forensics, and intelligence. Barclay Simpson has offices in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Contact:

Mark Ampleford, Divisional Director Security & Resilience

Contact page

44 207 936 2601



Bridewell Gate

9 Bridewell Place

London EC4V 6AW

UK

Baxter Talent offers flexible, cost-effective sourcing and recruiting solutions that fit into any hiring process and budget, making us the ideal partner to help grow your cyber and information security team. Alleviate your frustrations and significantly decrease the costs associated with understaffed and overwhelmed security teams by contacting us today.

Specialties: Security analyst, SOC analyst, incident response, threat intelligence, cloud security engineer, application security engineer, penetration tester, network engineer, security architect, cybersecurity manager, security direct, CISO

Contact:

Jean-Paul Philippe, owner/founder

jean-paul@baxtertalent.com

(865) 315-7314



5201 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Benchmark is an award winning national retained executive search firm based in Washington, DC & Dallas, TX that specializes in building boards and senior management teams. Our expertise and focus include security (cyber/corporate/homeland) and innovative technologies (cloud/analytics/IOT/mobile, etc).

Specialties: Fortune 1000: CISO, CSO, Chief Risk Officer, Board Member (risk/cyber/security chair). Private Equity backed growth companies: CEO and all their direct reports. Venture Capital backed growth companies: Board Member (Federal/IC/DoD chair), President/GM Public Sector, VP Federal Sales, VP BD.

Contact:

Jeremy King, President

Contact page

703-728-8506

Bestman Solutions’ threefold mission is to enable business leaders to fulfill their goals by providing world-class security specialists; to be a valued recruitment partner, advisor and source of market intelligence for security specialists; and to grow a network of leading security practitioners, responding to the everchanging threat landscape

Specialties: CISOs/heads of security, governance risk and compliance (GRC), security architects (enterprise, solutions, networks, cloud), application security, security engineering and operations, DevSecOps, security project/program managers, cryptography/PKI, payment security/PCI DSS

Contact:

Owanate Bestman, director

Contact page

+44 (0)203 488 5035

Blackmere Consulting is dedicated to recruitment of information security professionals. We work as a trusted partner in your business with focus on quality, speed and cost effectiveness. Blackmere’s solutions include direct hire, consultants, contractors and contract-to-hire employees.

Specialties: CISO, Director of Information Security, information security auditors, malware engineers, cyber security researchers, control systems experts, identity & access management, network security, application security, mobile security, security compliance.

Contact:

Domini Clark, CEO and founder

Contact page

415-813-1988

Bluefin Talent is a specialist search and selection agency, working with ‘blue chip’ financial services organisations across London and the Middle East; focusing exclusively on Financial Services and Risk.

Specialties: Financial risk management, infosec, financial crime and compliance, regulatory risk and change positions in Europe and the Middle East

Contact:

Sam Javed, executive search specialist and head of MENA

Contact page

+971 47 707 837



12th Floor, 1205 Prism Tower

Business Bay

Dubai 125738

When you're looking for your next cybersecurity leader, we know how valuable it is for you to partner with someone who truly understands the industry and your business. Our professional know-how will accelerate the hiring process for finding you top talent in a shorter timeframe. Our diversity and inclusion best practices are also leading the industry. In the past three years over 70% of our placements by the data/analytics/IT/cyber practices were considered to be filled by a diversity candidate. 40% of those placements were female.

Specialties: Recruiting and staff augmentation (short-term, long-term and contract to hire) for all information security roles including management and executive positions. Security consulting including mobile and web application security testing, network penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, scanning, secure code reviews, policy and procedure development, social engineering and other “difficult to label” projects.

Contact:

Cindy Miceli, practice leader

Email

(908) 608-8861

We believe that the foundation of security is trust and that trust is essential to sustain enduring relationships. Through these trusting relationships, we strive to understand the needs of our clients which helps us to find talent with the proper technical and business background to fit the client’s needs properly.

Specialties: We place talent with a combination of cybersecurity, technology, and business acumen in these industries: retail, consumer packaged goods, technology, pharmaceutical, healthcare, education, financial services, advertising agencies, consulting, and catalog companies.

Contact:

Tab Pierce, president and CEO

Contact page

206-349-9162



2920 Colby Avenue, Suite 101

Everett, WA 98201

An honest, hardworking, and process driven approach combined with our team's broad security experience allows us to offer tailored solutions. Our dedicated Cyber Security and Business Risk team offers a unique service to clients, combining FTSE 250 experience with the networking knowledge of the candidate community. This allows us to identify hard-to-find, high quality candidates within niche markets. we are currently placing Security professionals in the UK, Ireland, USA, mainland Europe and Tokyo

Specialties: Governance, risk, and compliance; information security; internal/IT audit; business change; IT security; data protection; D- and C-level executive search.

Contact:

Peter Kelly, Information Security and Risk Practice lead

Contact page

+44 (0)2079073868



75 King William St

London EC4N 7BE

Since 1996, ConsultNet has empowered technology performance by providing startups, mid-size companies and large enterprises across North America with superior tech talent and solutions. With business in 45 states, ConsultNet serves multiple industries including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, digital media, advertising and the federal sector.

Specialties: Network/applications security engineers, SOC analysts, pen-testers, digital forensics, IR engineers, GRC managers, solution architects and security managers/directors to ISSO/CISO roles)

Contact:

Terrell "TJ" Jackson, Cyber Security Recruiting Strategist

(214) 914-0214

Dallas, TX

A US-based firm specializing in IT and cybersecurity recruiting and staffing, Covenant Technologies is your partner in delivering personnel and consulting services to your technology initiatives. Our delivery model offers contract, contract-to-hire, direct hire, and executive placements.

Specialties: Staffing for all types of information security positions, including executive/management level, for both full-time, contract and contract-to-hire roles.

Contact:

Casey Marquette, CEO

Contact info

513-615-4563

Culver has the resources to easily connect you with high-performing, digitally savvy IT professionals. We're the information technology headhunters who can pair you with the IT employees you're proud to introduce to your boss.

Specialties: Database administration, risk management, cybersecurity management, data security analysis, technical support

Contact:

Tim Culver, CEO

Contact page

858-875-1007

Marine View Avenue, Suite 101

Del Mar, CA 92014

Cyber 360 Inc. is a leading cybersecurity contract and fulltime staffing firm. We work with cybersecurity leaders, and their teams, struggling to hire skilled cybersecurity professionals to secure their systems and reduce data and privacy risk.

Specialties: Cyber 360 is a cybersecurity contract and fulltime placement firm dedicated to identifying and hiring the top 10% of cybersecurity professionals. Our bench and virtual bench combine to provide our clients with access to thousands of top candidates for short or long term contract assignments.

Contact:

Mark Aiello, President

Contact page

781-451-0079



1600 Providence Hwy

Walpole, MA 02081

Based out of San Francisco, Cyber Advisers is a team of highly skilled recruitment professionals with industry certifications dedicated to cyber security. We are able to maintain a healthy bench of skilled and certified candidates due to our cyber security education and certification programs.

Specialties: Application security, compliance, encryption, internet security, network security, risk management, malware, payment security, disaster recovery, incident response, data protection, identity & access management, penetration testing, cloud security, mobile security, privacy

Contact:

Dilip Anand, CEO

Contact page

(415) 944-0020



One Embarcadero Center, Suite # 500

San Francisco, CA 94111

Cyber Exec is a boutique executive recruitment firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in New York, Chicago, and Shanghai. We are retained and exclusive. We seek, search, and deliver excellence in the U.S. and around the globe. Personal service, speed, agility and scale if necessary.

Specialties: C-Level and C-minus-one single searches: CEO, CTO, CIO, CISO, CDO, CFO, cyber wecurity. Board searches, high level global transfers, bulk assignments, speed sourcing and deployment, and custom, confidential work.

Contact:

Jean-Louis Lam, Managing Partner

(202) 903 8876



10496 Mission Bay Drive

Boca Raton, FL 33497

CyberForward is a cybersecurity professional development program and recruiter. It works with local partners such as the Orange County United Way, Hire Heroes, Women Warriors, and other nonprofits and organizations. The program is free for participants to gain hands on industry experience with the guidance of experienced security resources. While based in Orange County, CyberForward is currently expanding across the nation.

Specialties: CyberForward focuses on developing resources that are capable of fulfilling the most needed roles in cybersecurity programs. Examples include third-party risk analysts, vulnerability analysts, and policy analysts.

Contact form

We established Cyber Intellect Group to address the inability to recruit cybersecurity professionals, whether due to a lack of resources internally, a lack of industry knowledge, or simply because it is a difficult market.

Specialties: IT audit, Threat detection and vulnerability management, risk assessment, governance and risk management, cybersecurity engineering and architecture, identity and access management, mobile security, security incident management

Contact:

Bob Folley, Managing Partner

Contact page

(919) 389-9486

About: CyberSec People is a cybersecurity recruitment firm that supports customers in Australia, New Zealand and the US. Trust and reputation are critical in cybersecurity, and we are fortunate to have become embedded within the infosec community. Our contributions to the infosec community include having spoken or running career villages and workshops. We have also volunteered at BSides Canberra, BSides Perth, BSides Melbourne, BSides Las Vegas, AusCERT, AISA CyberCon, BugCrowd Level Up, and more.

We can support customers from CISO to entry-level. Although much of our work is in GRC, we love technical roles in SecOps, security engineering, and offensive security.

Contact:

Ricki Burke, director/CEO

About: US-based CyberSN dramatically decreases the frustration, time and cost associated with job searching and hiring for cyber security professionals. Through our unique technology platform we connect highly trained cyber security staffing specialists with job seekers and employers.

Specialties: SOC Analyst, Security Analyst, Risk Analyst, Security & Compliance Analyst, Incident Response Analyst, Security Engineer, Firewall Engineer/Architect, Security Network Engineer, End Point Security, Director of Security, Security Consultant, Security Architect, Security Manager, CISO

Contact:

Deidre Diamond, Founder/CEO

888-470-8011

Direct Recruiters is a relationship-focused search firm that assists IT and Cybersecurity companies with recruiting, acquiring and retaining high-impact talent for mission-critical positions. We provide executive search, recruitment and staffing services to fill IT and cybersecurity jobs in the security industry.

Specialties: CISO/CSO, chief security architect, global IT risk officer, cloud security specialists, security software and security infrastructure developers, threat intelligence, security operations center professionals, cybersecurity IT auditors, security architects

Contact:

Aaron Kutz, director

Contact page

440-996-0869

31300 Solon Road, Suite 4

Solon, Ohio 44139

Electus Cyber and Security is dedicated to introducing leading cyber and information security specialists to the highest caliber organizations in the UK. We guarantee a consistent and quality service from a consultant with a genuine understanding of the cyber security space and your requirements.

Specialties: GRC, audit & advisory, networks and infrastructure, threat intelligence, vulnerability and pen testing

Contact:

Nick Haaker, Lead Cyber & IA Talent Delivery Consultant

Contact page

01202204095



Electus Cyber & Security

Richmond House

Richmond Hill

Bournemouth

Dorset

BH2 6EZ

UK

Empiric was set up with the vision of being a consistently reliable and trusted agency and a leading global provider of specialist recruitment services. Offices in London, New York, Singapore and Glasgow.

Specialties: Our Information & Cyber Security Practice provides permanent, contract and interim solutions across the full information security spectrum, including GRC, SOC, Engineering, Architecture, Threat & Vulnerability, CISO Exec Search, Intelligence and Incident Response.

Contact:

Jason Waterman

Contact page

0203 862 4405



1 Old Jewry

London, EC2R 8DN

UK

Evan Scott Group International is a retainer based executive search firm. The company has six partners, each with more than fifteen years of retainer based executive search experience. The firm is a member of The Homeland Defense and Security Council, Washington Chapter of USO and INFRAGARD.

Specialties: CSO, CISO, VP Business Development, INTEL, CPB, ICE, SOCOM - All Civilian Federal Agencies, DOD, VP Sales, Federal and Commercial, VP Sales – State and Local, VP Business Development – State and Local, VP Marketing, CEO, President/COO, CFO, VP Government and Public Affairs General Council, VP and GM, Federal Operations.

Contact:

Evan Scott, President

Contact page

202-842-0441



1050 Connecticut Ave. NW, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20036

The Executive Search Group is a boutique search firm specializing in the recruitment of senior-level cyber security, InfoSec and technology professionals throughout the United States

Specialties: Corporate leadership in cyber security (CISO, CTO, CSO) in verticals like pharma, banking, financial, media and technology, as well as professional dervices firms including Big 4, and aspiring tax, accounting and advisory building out their respective cyber security and risk practices. We help early stage startups with talent acquisition in sales, and product, as well as VC backed security software ventures in technology product development leadership recruitment.

Contact:

Tim McIntyre, Principal & Founder

Contact page

860-652-8000

First Arrow Executive Search is a retained executive search firm. The firm and its managing partner bring 21-plus years of search experience within the cybersecurity sector and the federal and aerospace\defense sector. First Arrow has leveraged it’s extensive federal cyber background to build a leading commercial cybersecurity practice. First Arrow also performs cyber advisory and board of director searches.

Specialties: We focus on executive search for chief risk officers, CISOs, CSOs, VP- and director-level security leaders, and subject matter experts that focus on ethical hacking, vulnerability assessments, threat assessments, penetration testing, enterprise computer security, information dominance, risk management, cyber intelligence analysis, cyber intelligence research, system and network hardening and reverse engineering.

Contact:

Shunil Joseph, Managing Partner

Contact page

703-987-7565

From CISOs to security architects, Fortify Experts Cybersecurity Executive Search helps companies find the right security experts to properly secure your digital assets with offices in Houston, Dallas, and Boston.

Specialties: Security leadership, network security, security operations, industrial security, risk & compliance, vendor/manufacturer,

Contact:

Tim Howard, Managing Partner

tim@fortifyexperts.com

713-893-3940 x.100



10497 Town & Country Way, Suite 700

Houston, TX 77024

Founded in 2011, Franklin Fitch is a specialist recruitment company for the following areas: network, information security, server, database.

Specialties: Focused on the UK, German and U.S. markets. Whether you're a CISO or cloud security engineer looking for a new position, or an organization seeking a new information security manager, a threat intelligence specialist or head of DevSecOps, we are here to help.

Contact:

Steven Ewer

+44 203 696 7955

1 Pickle Mews

London, SW9 0FJ

UK



Oliver Neukamm

+49 (0)69 971 942

2.OG

Walter-Kolb-Strasse 9-11

60594, Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Ginkgo Search Partners is an international retained executive search firm operating in China and across Asia Pacific. We are managed in specialized industry practice groups and our expertise is covering senior management security positions. We are a true executive search and professional services firm, passionately devoted to your success.

Specialties: We help to recruit mid to senior level executives across the whole security structure in Asia including positions such as CISO, CSO, VP-level and department heads of security.

Contact:

Oliver Liegel, Director Executive Search

Oliver.Liegel@ginkgosearch.com

+86 18600617725



15/F, Office Building A

Parkview Green

9 Dongdaqiao Road

Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020

China

Glocomms is a niche brand of Phaidon International, which has won 40+ awards & is the third fastest growing agency in the U.S. The security & IT GRC team have the resources & specialization to deliver top talent -- 300% faster than the avg. firm -- to clients ranging from startups to top vendors and banks.

Specialties: The team excels across all areas, including ethical hacking, research, forensics, audit, sales, engineering, analysis, mgmt. consulting, & C-level. Each recruiter focuses in 1 area, to provide the network, knowledge & highest level of service as part of our customized, specialist approach.

Contact:

Nicholas Grasso, SVP, Head of Americas Commercial & Cybersecurity

Nicholas.Grasso@Glocomms.com

646-647-3948



622 Third Avenue, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10016

HackerTalents is dedicated to ensuring your organization reduces or eliminates the risk of being constantly in need of cybersecurity professionals to safeguard your equipment, systems and data. HackerTalents is committed to assisting organizations cast as wide a net as possible to attract new workers from other professions, or recent graduates with tangential degrees, as well as seasoned professionals from consulting and contracting sectors. HackerTalents will also assist organizations to strengthen from within by identifying people to cross-train from existing roles outside of cybersecurity where appropriate.anks.

Specialties: IoT/IIoT security, threat intelligence, network and endpoint security, mobile security, behavioral detections, continuous network visibility, cloud security, deception security, risk remediation, quantum encryption, websites security, cybersecurity sales, C-level and management-level cybersecurity roles

Contact:

Russ Hacker, founder

rhacker@hackertalents.com

913.593.3480



Kansas City, MO 06106

Heller Search is a retained executive search firm specializing in senior information technology positions nationwide, in all industries. Our clients include Fortune 500 as well as mid-market companies, higher education, non-profits, small businesses and high tech startups.

Specialties: Our recruiting is focused on the chief information security officer (CISO), chief information officer (CIO), chief technology officer (CTO) position, and as well as VP- and director-level IT executives.

Contact:

Steve Rovniak, executive director

steve@hellersearch.com

508-281-1728



33 Lyman Street

Westborough, MA 01581

Henning Staffing, Inc., is a niche-focused cyber security retained search and staffing services firm. We serve organizations throughout the US by providing cyber security retained search, contained search, contract-to-hire, and contract staffing.

Specialties: CISO/CSO; chief privacy officer (CPO); infosec, privacy and GRC leaders (vice president, director, architect, manager, program and project manager); infosec individual contributors (admins, analysts, engineers, pentesters) .

Contact:

Nick Henning, president and cyber security strategic staffing advisor

nickh@henningstaffing.com

312-500-8858



3233 S. Wacker Drive, Floor 84

Chicago, IL 60606

Hire Velocity’s experienced team of recruiters works with you to develop a sophisticated multi-pronged approach to identifying, hiring, and retaining the talent you need to address cyber threats. We help you hone your strategic hiring goals, and we draw on our extensive network of IT talent and our large, proprietary candidate database to fill your open positions. We also work with you to meet the specific requirements of your organization, whether you're seeking to fill a position that requires security clearance or an executive role that demands deep strategic insight.

Specialties: CISOs, data scientists, software engineers, cybersecurity engineers, security consultants, and IT personnel

Contact:

Sara C. West, director of strategic development

swest@hirevelocity.com

(678)713-3203 or (813)334-1901 mobile



375 Northridge Rd., Suite 505

Atlanta, GA 30350

HireVergence's talent acquisition specialists bring the value of years of diverse experience to your staffing and career development needs. As a full service IT staffing and recruiting firm with a focus on security, HireVergence is able to scale our offerings to meet our clients' needs.

Specialties: Information security: security analyst, technical manager, CISO, director of security, penetration tester. Cyber security: forensic analyst, vulnerability researcher, computer crime investigator. Network infrastructure: systems engineer, network engineer, network analyst.

Contact:

Julio Sanchez, Partner

jsanchez@hirevergence.com

813-289-5502 ext.102



9644 Linebaugh Ave.

Tampa, FL 33626

Hitch Partners is a boutique retained executive search firm that partners with technology companies to fill mission critical roles in the security leadership space.

Specialties: Typical positions recruited include CISO, cybersecurity specialists, head of security and security engineers,

Contact:

Michael Piacente, managing partner

michael.piacente@hitchpartners.com

(650) 868-8131

HJA Security was established in 1992 and recruits at all levels across all disciplines in the security industry, both nationally and internationally. The HJA Executive operation started in response to an increasing demand from clients and candidates for a service dedicated to senior positions.

Specialties: Fire systems, manned guarding, intruder alarm, security management, executive positions

Contact:

Mike Hurst, Director

mike@hja.co.uk

44 (0)845 644 6893



Talbot House

204-226 Imperial Drive

Rayners Lane

Middlesex HA2 7HH

UK

Based at the home of the code breakers, identifi Global is a team of highly skilled recruitment professionals, dedicated to cyber security. We pride ourselves on our candidate experience, which has been the foundation of our success.

Specialties: We offer consultancy, solutions and managed services in the following specialist areas; Application Security, Compliance, Encryption, Internet Security, Network Security, Risk Management, Big Data, Cyber Crime, Human Factor, Malware, Payment Security, Internet Of Things, Disaster Recovery, Incident Response, Data Protection, Identity & Access Management, Managed Services, Penetration Testing, Cloud Security, Digital Forensics, Mobile Security, Privacy, Change & Transformation, Project Management.

Contact:

Peter Sanders, Director

peter.sanders@identifiglobal.com

07919091082



The Science & Innovation Centre

Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes

Buckinghamshire mk41 7dx

UK

Identify Security has been improving the IT security ecosystem since before “cybersecurity” was a fashionable term. We began in 2005 by supplying niche security identity management talent. We do service all of the layers of security, but our deepest talent areas are within application security/secure software, identity & access management and cloud security.

Specialties: Our services fall into three categories: executive security placement, on-demand (pen-testing to virtual CISO) and talent orchestration (flexible workforce delivery from a single resource to entire cybersecurity teams).

Contact:

Joel Abraham, VP

joela@identifysecurity.com

414-773-0633

InfoSec People provides specialist recruitment services and consultancy solutions in the information security, cyber and risk management sectors. Based in Cheltenham, UK, we place experienced and senior cyber security personnel with clients ranging from blue chip corporates to security SMEs.

Specialties: CISO, CSO and Heads of Security hires, security consultants including QSAs and CCPs, penetration testers, SOC and SIEM consultants as well as cyber pre-sales and sales directors

Contact:

Chris Dunning-Walton, Managing Director

chris@infosecpeople.co.uk

+4401242 507 100



Eagle Tower

Cheltenham, GL53 7PN

UK

Intercast is a recruiting firm dedicated to servicing the cyber security industry. We exclusively recruit talent for vendors, VARs and solution providers across North America. That is our niche. We are the only recruiting firm in Canada solely dedicated to the security industry.

Specialties: Full and contract staffing for all types of positions and within all sectors of the cyber security industry: security engineers, network security architects, pre/post sales engineers, account executives, product managers, incident response, threat intelligence and CISOs.

Contact:

Jason Wolfe, Client Manager

jason@intercaststaffing.com

416-603-6518 ext.4



330 Bay Street, Suite 1400

Toronto, ON

M5H2S8

Jenson Knight is an independent search firm specializing in placing permanent and contract cyber and information security professionals internationally.

Specialties: Exec/leadership - CISO; head of security; BISO; VP; director-level security architecture and engineering across all layers and domains including application, DevSecOps, cloud, network/infrastructure, IoT/embedded, OT and hardware; security consultant; tooling specialists (e.g.. IAM, SIEM, end point security; security operations and offensive (threat intelligence, incident response, security analysts, SOC/SIEM, digital forensics, pen testers, red team, security researchers); information security assurance (governance, risk and compliance, data protection/privacy); security sales and marketing

Contact:

Amar Bhanabhai, director

amar@jensonknight.com

US: 628.263.3332, UK: +44.113.0928

Kaye/Bassman’s security recruiting practice specialises in identifying, attracting and acquiring high calibre individuals for companies throughout the security industry worldwide.

Specialties: Our expertise ranges from board level to mid-level management professionals who specialize in sales, engineering, management, product development for security manufacturers, integrators, distributors and service providers. Our experienced team is comprised of search consultants who have lived and worked in the United States and Europe, enabling us to offer a truly global security industry market awareness and presence.

Contact:

Chance Studdard, security search consultant, Security Practice

cstuddard@kbic.com

972.265.5305



6860 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300

Plano, Texas 75024

For more than 35 years we have helped our clients build great teams. Our search expertise comes from our unique ability to build your story, leverage our proprietary database of information technology candidate profiles, and our deep understanding of the perceived risks technologists experience during job transition.

Specialties: Information security leadership positions (CSO, CISO, IT risk management), information security architects, governance and compliance, security subject matter experts (cloud, software, application, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, computer forensics, threat assessment specialists, and electronic investigations. Focus on the Great Lakes region/midwest

Contact:

Eric Heineman

eheineman@kendalldavis.com

216-278-7877



701 S. Clinton Street, Suite 324

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Kirby Partners is a leading executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of senior-level cybersecurity and technology professionals throughout the United States. For the last 29 years, top healthcare systems, consulting firms, and corporations have relied on Kirby Partners to recruit leaders for their strategically significant positions. Kirby Partners has received some incredible recognition for its work including earning a spot on Forbes' "America's Best Executive Search Firms" list.

Specialties: Executive search (IT and information security executives), interim leaders

Contact:

Judy Kirby, CEO

jkirby@kirbypartners.com

407-788-7301



195 International Parkway, Suite 202

Heathrow, Fl. 32746

KnownFour is a UK and Ireland based specialist information security recruiter. We combine our deep IT knowledge and dedicated team with a rigorous screening process, ensuring that each candidate we supply is both technically competent and has the highest ethical standards.

Specialties: We supply permanent and contract professionals across the whole security structure: Analysts & consultants, network security, Information Security Officer, cryptology, penetration testing, ethical hacking, IT Security Director, threat & vulnerability specialists, cloud security.

Contact:

Pip Hazelton, Infosec Practice Lead

+44 (0)203 741 8045



16 Upper Woburn Place

London

WC1H 0BS

UK

L. J. Kushner and Associates, LLC is an executive recruitment firm specializing in the recruitment of management, technical, and sales professionals. Clients include Fortune 2000 companies, information security product companies and service providers, and enterprise software companies.

Specialties: CSO, CISO, IT risk management, information security architects, governance and compliance, technical security subject matter experts (software security, application security, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, and computer forensics.

Contact:

Lee Kushner, President

info@ljkushner.com

732-577-8100



36 West Main St., Suite 302

Freehold, NJ 07728

The security team at Lawrence Harvey is vastly experienced having specialized in the security space for the past eight years, spanning two continents. The team has built security practices for a number of Fortune 500 companies. Our clients range from ambitious startups, growing pre-IPOs, to some of the most respected organizations within their respective industries. This reputation and client base gives the Security team access to the very best candidates in the market.

Specialties: CSO, CISO, IT risk management, information security architects, governance and compliance, technical security subject matter experts (software security, application security, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, and computer forensics.

Contact:

Jordan Fitzpatrick, head of cyber security

646 248 6066

123 William Street, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10038

As a US veteran-owned & operated premier executive search and placement business, we are your greatest source of top talented leaders in the security management, loss prevention, personal protection or risk mitigation fields, enabling clients to build an efficient and productive team.

Specialties: We focus on identifying and presenting top-talented leadership candidates in security management, loss prevention, investigations, risk management and compliance roles for clients. We provide security management resume and coaching programs for candidates and job seekers.

Contact:

Tony Mangano, Principal

success@manta1.net

305-517-3664



6815 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 103-150

Miami, FL 33138

The McCormick Group today is the largest independent, Washington, DC-based executive search firm and has been ranked as one of the top 25 largest executive search firms in the country based on revenue.

Specialties: The McCormick Group conducts searches for a broad range of security positions including: Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Chief Risk Officer, as well as Architects and niched technical experts.

Contact:

Deborah Page, Principal – Technology & Security

dpage@tmg-dc.com

703-312-6749



1525 Wilson Blvd, Suite 500

Arlington VA 22209

McIntyre Associates is a retained executive search boutique specializing at the intersection of cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS & security analytics. Clients range from venture capital and private equity funded startups to Fortune 500 and DoD companies seeking to monetize defense technology.

Specialties: We have quantifiable, successful experience in recruiting for all functions across the executive suite (CEO, CFO, CMO, VP HR, VP DevOps, etc.). Our highly specialized business model differs from most recruiting firms in that we deliver true management consulting value beyond recruiting.

Contact:

Jeff McIntyre, President

jeff@mcassoc.com

860-284-1000

Michael Page Cyber Recruitment looks to build long-established networks in the security sector across the US with a balance between strong global reach and niche local knowledge. We are the job seekers and top-tier businesses go-to recruitment specialists across dozens of US metropolitan regions. We offer a true partnership approach to recruiting, using our specialist security experience to bring together the brightest minds in the market and the best employers for a successful match. Many of our consultants work through basic IT and security graduate-level courses and attend weekly/monthly seminars to gain the necessary expertise to produce high-quality candidate shortlists and more successful recruitment outcomes. We grasp how cyber security events or data loss can disrupt businesses, and know the specific skills companies need.

Specialties: Chief information security officer, cyber risk program management, application and network security engineering, technology and information risk and governance (GRC), vulnerability and threat management, security operations, incidence response, security analysis, security third-party risk, security architecture (technical and enterprise)

Contact:

622 Third Avenue, 29th Floor

New York, NY 10017

MDS is dedicated to identifying advances in the IT Industry in an effort to help our customers attain their business objectives. MDS has core offerings that include but are not limited to cybersecurity (vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, compliance audits), managed services, NOC monitoring, and recruiting.

Specialties: Cybersecurity, information security, cloud security, executive search, security consulting, IT managed services, NOC monitoring

Contact:

Jason Bennett, national account manager

Jason@microdatasys.com

(732) 233-4854



71 E Main Street

Holmdel, NJ 07733

Mint-Technologies is a IT/cybersecurity recruiting services organization created to provide cost-effective hiring for security professionals and clients hiring cybersecurity professionals. We are a Texas HUB Certified Women and Minority Enterprise advancing professional growth and opportunity into the cybersecurity industry.

Contact:

Recruiting@mint-techologies.com

(469) 383-3018

Established as a security recruitment specialist, Momentum has offices in London, Stockholm and Dubai, UAE. Momentum Recruitment provides a quality focused recruitment service for the provision of security professionals across EMEA.

Specialties: Momentum specializes in the recruitment of professionals across the following sectors: Corporate Security, Integrated Security Systems (Manufacturers & Integrators), Retail Loss Prevention, Sales & Business Development professionals, Engineering, HSEQ, Defense & Homeland Security.

Contact:

Kelvyn Pearce, Director

kelvynp@momentumsecurity.co.uk

44 (0) 208 246 4222



3rd Floor, 17/19 Rochester Row

London SW1P 1JB

UK

Our specialist cyber security recruitment team provides contract and permanent cyber security professionals to specialist consultancies and end user clients across the commercial, public sector and defence markets. Our clients range from small start-ups through to large corporate businesses. We have 16 locations across the globe.

Specialties: Audit and compliance, data protection, GDPR, IT governance, information assurance, security architecture, information security architect, CISO, cyber/infosec analyst, cyber/infosec security auditor, information security manager, cyber/infosec consultant

Contact:

Ryan Baker, specialist recruitment consultant, information security/cybersecurity

ryan.baker@networkerstechnology.com

+44 (0) 1489898 875, mobile:07867420331



Hanover Place, 8 Ravensbourne Road

Bromley, Kent, England, BR1 1HP

Boutique by design, nexus IT group's Security and Risk practice is an extremely niche, tech-enabled, process-driven, next generation IT security recruiting firm that exclusively recruits information security, network security, governance/risk/compliance (GRC), asset and data protection practitioners for high-growth organizations and enterprise-level organizations.

Specialties:We fill the following roles in major metropolitan areas across the US: security architect, penetration tester, information assurance analyst, Cybersecurity engineer, cloud security engineer, data privacy officer (DPO), cyber data scientist, CISO, senior IT security consultant, security systems administrator, data security, DevSecOps, data security engineer, cyber risk analyst, application security engineer, security analyst (GRC), vulnerability management, forensics analyst, intrusion analyst, identity and access management engineer, IT security project management.

Contact:

Travis Lindemoen, managing director

travis@nexusitgroup.com

913-815-1750

Nicholson provides analysis, operational and strategic professionals in sales, consultancy, management and senior management positions. Many candidates come from the military, intelligence or police service.

Specialties: IT security/technology risk, information security/risk/assurance, physical & personal security & safety, fraud prevention

Contact:

Steve Davidson, Director of Security, Fraud and Threat Management

steve.davidson@nicholsonintl.com

44 (0)207 378 5890



4-8 Whites Grounds

Bermondsey Street

London SE1 3LA

UK

North Starr provides expert solutions to believers & strivers by connecting a community of world-class talent who want to stand out from the crowd.

Specialties: Access control, network / cloud / internet / application security, information risk management, perimeter security, vulnerability scanning, firewalls, incident response & management, monitoring, detection & analysis

Contact:

Lee Cohen, Senior Consultant - IT Security

lee.cohen@thenorthstarr.com

+44 (0) 203 8000 983



Vintners Place

68 Upper Thames St.

London EC4V 3BJ

UK

Optimus Search provides digital, data and life sciences recruitment services. We identify, engage and secure the leading tech talent in the European market place and connect them with the most exciting businesses and opportunities across the continent.

Specialties: Threat and vulnerability management, security operations, security architecture, threat intelligence, CISO/head of information security, information security managers, data protection officers/specialists, GRC specialists, information security and risk specialists, DLP specialists, security analysts

Contact:

Tyler Jones, head of cyber and information security recruitment

tjones@optimussearch.com

44 (0) 2034 392214



Floor 5, 10 Lower Thames Street

London

EC3R 6EN

UK

Patriot Cyber Defense is an IT security consulting company that provides IT security staff augmentation services. The firm offers interim CISO support or deployment resource support for large security programs.

Specialties: CISOs, government, military and Fortune 100 companies

Contact:

Jennifer Caron

jennifer.caron@patriotcyberdefense.com

603-231-7000

PERM4 is a IT and cyber security recruiting firm that focuses exclusively on permanent positions for the German market.

Specialties: Security architects, CISOs, testers, IT security managers, and regulatory compliance professionals across a wide range of industries.

Contact:

Michel Kirsche, Career Consultant, IT/TK Team Leader Infrastructure & Security

michel.kirsche@perm4.com

+49 30 333063 870



Lindencorso – Unter den Linden 21

10117 Berlin

Pinnacle Placements is a nationally recognized search firm focused exclusively on filling security leadership and management roles. For 15 years, we have partnered with a variety of high-profile and prestigious organizations to efficiently tailor solutions for their unique security recruiting needs.

Specialties: Our search practice specializes in CSO, CISO, corporate security (all levels), physical security, risk management, information security, cybersecurity, contract security, sales and business development. We perform retained or exclusive contingency searches.

Contact:

David Lammert, President

david@pinnacleplacement.com

415-495-7170



1479 Rhode Island St.

San Francisco, CA 94107

For over a decade, Pinpoint's leadership has exclusively focused on the building blocks that are the foundation of today's most competitive areas of technology. This dedication to our niche has fostered trusted relationships and enabled the strong conceptual knowledge needed to evangelize your value propositions.

Specialties: Pinpoint has placed professionals at the manager, individual contributor, director, VP and C-suite levels.

Contact:

Mark Sasson, managing partner

mark@pinpointsearchgroup.com

215.275.1206

Potomac Recruiting is a premier boutique contingency recruiting firm specializing in searches for companies in the national security marketplace. We have extensive experience in both the corporate and government sides of the national security/homeland security field.

Specialties: Our specialties include searches at the manager, director, VP and C-suite levels. We also staff hard to fill positions requiring security clearances (secret through TS/SCI with poly).

Contact:

Jenessa Hoffman, President

jhoffman@potomacrecruiting.com

703-535-3133



2200 Wilson Blvd. Suite 102-121

Arlington, VA 22201

Quantum Search Partners works across Fortune 500, global consulting, and emerging growth technology companies on their hardest-to-fill cybersecurity positions. Our Cybersecurity, Risk & Compliance practice offers direct-hire, contract, and contract-to-hire recruiting services to clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to global consulting services firms.

Specialties: CISO, CRO and board advisory services; AML and fraud compliance; security engineering and architecture; digital forensics and incident response (DFIR); penetration testing; information security and IT audit

Contact:

Brandon D. Glyck, president and managing partner

201-407-6475

RayboyIS is an executive search firm laser focused on cloud/infrastructure (security, networking, storage, compute, virtualization). We limit our clients per category so we can recruit top talent from their competition. Our number one mission in life is to identify, recruit, and close the candidates our clients want to hire.

Specialties: Recruitment of executive management, sales, field engineering and marketing talent - commercial and federal - across North America. RayboyIS is solely focused on permanent hires with a variety of clients from Start-ups to F500. Our partnership model is flexible based on the client's needs.

Contact:

512.636.8457

PO Box 551468

Davie FL 33355

Recrewmint is an International cybersecurity headhunting company at the executive level. We head hunt and provide CISO, CSO and chief privacy officer (CPO) assets for hire at the board-level, chief executive, and other senior executive positions worldwide.

Specialties: Executive search, full-time recruitment, offshore staffing, nearshore staffing, staff augmentation, recruitment process outsourcing

Contact:

Andre Tehrani, CEO

(888) 732-7398 x700

8 The Green, Suite 10019

Dover, DE 19901

Redbud places exceptional InfoSec/cybersecurity professionals with great companies. Our security certified experts cultivate relationships with highly placeable information security candidates. We work only in the InfoSec space so we are able to understand the unique requirements of open InfoSec positions and the qualifications of candidates.

Specialties: We recruit InfoSec exclusively and specialize in placing candidates in positions, including, but not limited to, analyst, engineer, forensics, incident response, intrusion detection, architect, CISO, assurance/risk, penetration tester, ethical hacker, vulnerability management, and application security.

Contact:

Debbie Henley, President

info@redbudinfosec.com

866-222-3870

Renaix Ltd, is an international recruitment and executive search consultancy, specialising in placing senior management, finance and audit professionals. We position talented finance managers, corporate auditors, financial analysts and financial controllers at Fortune 500, top European multinationals and large finance services institutions. With a network spanning Europe, Americas, Asia and MEA, our assignments range from introducing a newly qualified auditor up to placing a country or regional CFO.

Specialties: Internal audit, external audit, compliance/internal controls, risk, consulting, cyber security, IT audit.

Contact:

info@renaix.com

+44 (0)20 7553 6320

Rita Technology Services is a 40-year-old IT staffing/recruiting and consulting firm specializing in placing cyber security experts. We understand how difficult it is to fill these positions because it is such a new labor category. There are no standard job titles and many cyber-pros wear many hats and don’t always self-identify as cyber security pros.

Contact:

Denise Willet, VP IT Services and Cyber Security Solutions

denise.willet@ritatech.com

512-739-7447

Romack is a strategic information security sourcing firm specializing in the support of major direct clients as well as industry leading solution providers. Our focus is building strategic partnerships allowing us to leverage our virtual bench of consultants. Romack supports global initiatives which adds value to clients and contracted consultants.

Specialties: Data & collaboration security; end point security; application security; infrastructure protection; cloud security; identity and access management; security operations & incident response; risk, compliance and security management

Contact:

Ken Wood, Director, Information Security

kwood@romackinc.com

972-573-3342



5525 MacArthur Blvd #550

Irving, TX, 75038

Secure Recruiting International is a full-service recruitment firm specializing in networking, storage and information security, with corporate clients that range from pre-IPO to Fortune 500.

Specialties: The company matches qualified professionals at every level including product sales, channel sales, systems sales engineers, security consultants and CSOs.

Contact:

Adam Schepps, President

asecure@securerecruiting.com

813-258-8303



3510 N San Miguel St., Suite 111

Tampa, FL 33629

With over a decade of working within the cybersecurity arena and having placed many of the most senior and specialized candidates within it, Secure Source is uniquely placed to offer information on market conditions and trends at a high level.

Specialties: All areas of cybersecurity (technical and non-technical). Information security & risk management, governance & compliance, cybersecurity, penetration testing, digital forensics/intrusion analysis, technical security, investigations, cybercrime prevention, policing, sales engineering, sales & marketing and executive management.

Contact:

Dan Hathaway, Director - Cyber Security Search

dan.hathaway@secure-source.com

01392 667392



3 Barnfield Crescent

Exeter, EX1 1QT

UK

SecureITsource, Inc. is a professional services firm that recruits full-time and contract consultants with a focus on identity and access management and privileged access management. Services to our clients include staff augmentation for strategy consulting, project management, architecture & design, engineering, and post-deployment support for the identity products that we support.

Specialties: Consultation, strategy, design, deployment, and training around the following solution suites: SailPoint, ForgeRock, CyberArk, Lieberman Software, CA, Oracle, RSA VIA, Bomgar, and Centrify, among others.

Contact:

Ken Stone, President and CEO

kstone@secureitsource.com

678-438-9990



595 Fawn Glen Ct.

Roswell, GA 30075

Security & Investigative Placement Consultants LLC is a retained recruiting firm that finds and places security management and financial investigative personnel. It has assisted corporate, industrial and manufacturing clients, financial institutions, insurance companies, and more.

Specialties: Corporate security management (CSOs), threat assessment specialists, executive protection, fraud and financial investigations, electronic investigations, anti-money laundering investigations, brand protection

Contact:

Kathy Lavinder, Executive Director

klavinder@siplacement.com

301-229-6360



7710 Woodmont Avenue, #209.

Bethesda, MD 20814

Est. 1997 with three wholly owned international offices, SMR's sole focus is support of our clients’ security and risk related functions. Successful recruitment of executive and professional level security practitioners in over 75 different countries across 35 industries. Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune 100.

Specialties: Executive search and recruitment, organizational alignment, talent and market mapping, transition coaching and mentorship in the fields of security, information protection and cybersecurity, brand protection, investigation, business continuity and resiliency.

Contact:

Jerry J. Brennan, Chief Executive

jerry@smrgroup.com

703-620-1000 (US)



41 West Lee Highway

Suite 59-108

Warrenton, VA 20186

Security Management Resources Limited

3 Kings Court, Willie Snaith Road

Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 7SG

+44 (0)20 3195 6398

Security Management Resources Asia Limited

3806 Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

+852 3008 2988

Shield Security Sales Recruiters is a boutique search firm focusing on targeting highly qualified entry level sales to senior level sales professionals to fulfill the growing needs of the cyber security market. We actively recruit in the USA, Europe and Asia.

Specialties: We specialize in all types of sales roles including sales executives, sales managers, sales and solutions engineers, pre- and post-sales consultants, cyber security account executives, sales directors, VPs of sales, VPs of business development and CEOs.

Contact:

Linda Sharma, senior recruiter

linda@securitysalesrecruiters.com

646-355-4444

Seron supplies the equivalent of a dedicated, experienced, cybersecurity professional-turned recruiter to help you find the ideal candidate for your security role. We meet with your security team, help to write detailed job description that accurately defines the position and day to day tasks, and go to our large network of vetted security professionals looking for new opportunities.

Specialties: We provide candidates for any level of information security positions, from entry level to CISO or other executive management positions for both full-time and contract roles. Specific roles may include: Security consultant, network engineer, security administrator, security analyst, security architect, security GRC/compliance consultant, penetration tester, vulnerability tester and custom positions.

Contact:

Aaron Birnbaum Founder, COO

aaron@seronsecurity.com

866-666-4235



2 Smokey Road

Bow, NH 03304

SSR Personnel is a recruitment consultancy & executive search practice dedicated to the security, fire, health and safety sectors. SSR provides a global recruitment network for the attraction and retention of talent.

Specialties: Typical positions recruited include corporate security management, cybersecurity, security & fire systems product sales, retail and loss prevention, engineering & project management, investigations, audit, compliance, health and safety.

Contact:

Peter French, Managing Director

pfrench@ssr-personnel.com

44(0) 20 8626 3100



SUITE 7, James Yard

Larkshall Road

London E4 9UA

UK

Our mission is to introduce the top cybersecurity talent to organizations. Our approach is based on getting close to our customers so that we can fully understand their requirements and deliver the right solution. We believe that the recruitment process works much more effectively if we build trusting relationships with candidates and clients alike.

Specialties: We recruit at all levels of seniority and cover the entirety of the United States and Canada. Roles that we cover include: CISO, cybersecurity analyst/manager, cybersecurity program/project manager, director of information security, information security analyst/Manager, security awareness/communication specialist, governance/risk/compliance specialist, cloud security specialist, threat intel specialist, malware/reverse engineering specialist, penetration tester, SOC staff.

Contact:

Henry Yeomans, VP North America

henry.yeomans@stantonhouse.com

312-859-7132



330 N Wabash Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

Stott and May offers a consultative approach to recruitment. All practice areas have been built around senior recruiters with domain experience, including cybersecurity. Knowing our clients’ business, markets and technology focus areas enables us to create value-add deliverables at every stage of a contract, permanent or executive search

Specialties: CISO, VP information security, VP product security levels, security engineering, incident response and more.

Contact:

Stuart Mitchell

stuart.mitchell@stottandmay.com

With over three decades of experience, TD Madison and Associates operates on the premise that truly exceptional companies have truly exceptional leaders. We serve as a corporate executive partner who focuses on aligning leadership teams for long-term sustainability and continued success.

Specialties: Although we serve a diverse group of industries, our primary footprint is in the cable and telecommunications sector. Technology and security are some of our recruiting specialties.

Contact:

Albert Fortner

alfortnertd@gmail.com

757-425-9950

Tiro Security is a boutique security staffing and professional services firm. We provide clients with a trusted partner who can staff them with top security talent, or take on external security projects completed by our in-house technical staff.

Specialties: We focus on information security, servicing clients across various industries. We are very involved in the security community, serving on the board of CSA and as members of OWASP & ISSA, which is how we gain trust from and access to exclusive talent.

Contact:

Kris Rides, Founder and CEO

Kris.rides@tirosec.com

424-216-8476



13101 W Washington Blvd #203

Los Angeles CA 90066

Todd Baer Associates is a boutique executive search agency serving a select group of cybersecurity companies who appreciate developing a true partnership with their external recruiting firm. Our approach is highly personalized, and we invest the time to learn how to represent the values, character and spirit of our clients.

Specialties: We are exclusively focused on filling cybersecurity sales roles including account executives, regional sales managers, pre-sales engineers, solutions consultants, VPs of sales, SE directors, and other go-to-market professionals.

Contact:

Todd Baer

todd@toddbaer.com

612-229-4014

TRU Staffing Partners is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in three core industry verticals: cybersecurity, e-discovery and privacy.

Specialties: CISO, cyber risk advisor, cyber vulnerability assessment expert, cybersecurity policy consultant, cybersecurity trainer, ethical hacker, fraud investigator, IAM, information security consultant, malware engineer, penetration tester, SOC analyst, SOC engineer, SIEM engineer, threat analyst

Contact:

Sarah Roberts, vice president of recruitment & account management

Sarah@trustaffingpartners.com

Via Resource is a leading provider of information security recruitment and risk management services. We specialize in providing interim, contract and permanent staff who help ensure your business remains secure, compliant and protected against virtual and physical threats.

Specialties: Information security, technical security, risk management, business continuity, audit, cloud computing, public sector, executive management, pre sales, sales and marketing.

Contact:

Diana Real-Lage

contact@viaresource.com

44 (0) 203 327 1996



Viking House

Denmark Street

Maidenhead SL6 7BN

UK

WCR is an integrity-based solution provider. We strive to develop long lasting, mutual relationships with both candidates and clients. We utilize direct, honest communication to establish trust and consistency with every contact we make.

Specialties:CSO, VP and director of security; loss prevention; asset protection and all roles within that vertical including investigations, audits, environmental health and safety, risk management, physical security and access control.

Contact:

Tracy Nini, President

tracy@westcoastrecruiting.com

(818) 506-0516

White Tiger Search

White Tiger Search places C- and VP-level executives in the public safety and government, energy and fuels, healthcare, and IT industries

Specialties: Executive-level positions in security and cybersecurity

Contact:

Glen Friedman

glen@whitetigersearch.com

561-300-7481

Xcede is focused on supporting and transforming technology development, talent and operations. Our "Intelligent Talent Solutions" are individually designed to meet the high technology demands of an ever changing world. Our aim is to facilitate 21st century solutions for one of the world's most acute skill shortage of any industry.

Specialties: SIEM, information security, risk management, CISO, BISO, TISO, SOCs, security architecture, penetration testing

Contact:

Robert Nickey, principal consultant

Contact

646-593-8673



25 Broadway, Suite 5110

New York, NY 10004