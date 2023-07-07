Cybersecurity startups to watch for in 2023

The problems cybersecurity startups attempt to solve are often a bit ahead of the mainstream. They can move faster than most established companies to fill gaps or emerging needs. Startups can often innovate faster because they are unfettered by an installed base.\n\nThe downside, of course, is that startups often lack resources and maturity. It\u2019s a risk for a company to commit to a startup\u2019s product or platform, and it requires a different kind of customer\/vendor relationship. The rewards, however, can be huge if it gives that company a competitive advantage or reduces stress on security resources.\n\nThe vendors below represent some of the most interesting startups (defined here as a company founded or emerging from stealth mode in the past two years).\n\n[Editor\u2019s note: This article, originally published November 11, 2022, is periodically updated as new startups emerge.]\n\nAembit\n\nAembit produces a cloud-based identity platform that lets DevOps and security teams discover, manage, enforce, and audit access between federated workloads. The company helps organizations apply a zero trust security framework to workload access, similar to existing solutions for workforce access, by providing seamless and secure access from workloads to the services companies depend on, such as APIs, databases, and cloud resources. Aembit launched in 2023.\n\nAkto\n\nFounded in 2021, Akto focuses on API security. The company claims its platform, run locally or in the cloud, discovers and tests internal, external, and third-party APIs. It then finds vulnerabilities quickly during runtime. It supports key API data sources such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes. The platform can be deployed in about a minute, according to Akto.\n\nAxiado\n\nAxiado develops trusted control\/compute unit (TCU) processors that offer hardware-based and AI-driven security technologies. The company claims its semiconductors provide pre-emptive threat detection in an AI-driven approach to platform security against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks against cloud data centers, 5G networks and other disaggregated compute networks.\n\nBackslash\n\nBackslash Security, a cloud-native application security solution for enterprise AppSec teams, provides unified security and business context to cloud-native code risk, as well as automated threat modeling, code risk prioritization, and simplified remediation across applications and teams. The company\u2019s platform targets high-risk code combinations called \u201ctoxic code flows,\u201d in cloud-native applications.\n\nBinarly\n\nThe Binarly SaaS Analytics Platform is designed to find security flaws at the hardware and firmware level. It does so through what the company calls \u201cdeep-code inspection technology at the binary level.\u201d The platform identifies, assesses, and prioritizes potential problems by inspecting device snapshots for malicious code patterns, anomalies and vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. It then generates a report with actionable advice. Binarly was founded in 2021.\n\nBoostSecurity\n\nBoostSecurity offers a DevSecOps automation platform that it claims can help detect and remediate vulnerabilities while allowing DevOps to work at its own pace. It also facilitates the creation and governing of policies across code, cloud, and CI\/CD flows. A single control plane provides visibility into software supply chain risks. BoostSecurity came out of stealth mode in 2022.\n\nBreachQuest\n\nBreachQuest\u2019s Priori incident response platform promises to collect and analyze security event data quickly to scope and contain attacks as well as speed recovery. Priori continuously monitors systems for malicious activity. When a breach occurs, it immediately sends an alert with information on which endpoints have been compromised. The company was founded in 2021. As of this writing in November 2022, BreachQuest had not released Priori.\n\nCamelot Secure\n\nThreat identification and mitigation company Camelot Secure offers \u201can offensive approach\u201d to cybersecurity offering vulnerability assessments, risk assessments, red teaming, cyber threat hunting, and cyber threat intelligence analysis employing artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company employs experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector.\n\nCircle Security\n\nCybersecurity company Circle Security has developed a platform \u201cpurpose-built\u201d to protect against credential-driven threats and cloud attacks. Powered by a decentralized architecture, Circle is available as a device-native service, a mobile app, a browser-based solution, and via a developer-focused API, according to the firm. Circle\u2019s decentralized platform ensures secure access to cloud data and applications while protecting data during sign-in and throughout the user journey, no matter where the data travels, the company said in a press release.\n\nCommandK\n\nFounded in 2022, CommandK offers management solutions for the end-to-end lifecycle of sensitive data within a company\u2019s virtual private cloud. Its platform aims to ensure zero developer dependency in managing sensitive data, allowing security teams to attain a high order of security while letting developers focus on building features. CommandK is deployed as a managed solution within a company\u2019s virtual private cloud, ensuring that sensitive data remains inside the company\u2019s network.\n\nConveyor\n\nConveyor, founded in 2021, offers a way to make filling out customer security questionnaires easier. It is an online service where vendors can upload relevant security documents and answers to common questions in Conveyor\u2019s Customer Trust Platform. Customers can then access that content through the company\u2019s Vendor Trust Platform, which is gated and requires a non-disclosure agreement for access, or customers can compare the security posture of multiple vendors.\n\nCranium\n\nAI security and trust software firm Cranium offers the Cranium Enterprise software platform, aimed at helping organizations map, monitor, and manage AI\/ML environments against threats without interrupting how teams train, test, and deploy their AI models. On June 15, the company released its Cranium AI Card, which allows organizations to gather and share information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models with both clients and regulators and gain visibility into the security of their vendors\u2019 AI systems.\n\nDescope\n\nDescope is an authentication and user management platform for passwordless authentication. It offers tools for developers to easily add authentication, user management, and authorization capabilities to apps. The platform protects against bot attacks on login pages, account takeover fraud, and session theft by identifying risky user signals to enact step-up authentication. The company was founded in 2022.\n\nDoControl\n\nThe DoControl platform provides automated, self-service tools for data access monitoring, orchestration, and remediation of SaaS applications. It has the ability to identify sensitive information and prevent it from leaving an organization\u2019s cloud instance. DoControl is an agentless, event-driven platform. The company was founded in 2020. \n\nHush\n\nHush offers AI-based digital privacy services for individuals and families, but it also has an enterprise-grade product to protect workforce privacy. Once businesses deploy the Hush service, their employees are able to manage their own Hush profiles. This allows them to monitor for and report privacy issues and remediate issues that put their privacy at risk. Hush also makes a \u201cprivacy advocate\u201d available by phone or online. The company was founded in 2021.\n\nInside-Out Defense\n\nLaunched in 2023, Inside-Out Defense claims to be \u201cthe cybersecurity industry\u2019s first platform to solve privilege access abuse.\u201d The company\u2019s offering provides access intent, real-time detection, and in-line remediation through a SaaS platform. \u201cThe platform enables the determination of the gaps between known and unknown abuse behaviors, thereby stopping privilege abuse in real-time, at scale,\u201d the company says.\n\nInterpres Security\n\nEmerging from stealth mode in December 2022,\u00a0Interpres Security\u00a0offers a platform\u00a0 that allows organizations to better manage their \u201cdefense surface.\u201d It will show what their current security toolset can detect and defend against. The platform also helps identify gaps and inefficiencies in cyber defenses, allowing security teams to use a data-driven approach to improving security posture.\n\nKintent\n\nKintent\u2019s Trust Cloud platform is intended to help companies pass audits, manage risk, and complete security reviews. It uses programmatic API-based control and risk verification, which can automate workflows and evidence collection. Trust Cloud can analyze a compliance program and map it to multiple standards. It also has an AI-based feature that helps fill out security questionnaires. Kintent was founded in 2020.\n\nKodem\n\nKodem claims to be the \u201cworld\u2019s first dynamic software composition platform.\u201d The company\u2019s offering uses application runtime to spotlight application risks, creating application context based on what is happening during runtime, not just in static code. According to the company, \u201cafter researching the problem of noise, false positives, and inefficient remediation, we have found that the only way to eliminate false positives and effectively prioritize remediation is to observe applications during runtime. By analyzing them as they\u2019re operating, it\u2019s possible to know exactly which components are in use, how data moves between them, and what part of the application is really vulnerable.\u201d\n\nNaxo Labs\n\nNaxo Labs was founded in 2022 by a group of noted experts and former FBI special agents to provide forensic and investigation services. The company works on cases involving cybercrimes such as insider threats or intellectual property theft and packages the facts for referral to law enforcement or for litigation. Naxo is also capable of performing blockchain and cryptocurrency analysis as well as data recovery.\n\nNudge Security\n\nNudge Security offers a solution aimed at managing the security of software as a service (SaaS) for distributed workforces. Its platform allows for the discovery of cloud SaaS assets created without the need for network changes, endpoint agents, or browser extensions. The company claims it provides visibility into the entire SaaS attack surface, including managed and unmanaged accounts, OAuth connections, and resources. It also notifies when new SaaS accounts are created. Nudge was founded in 2022.\n\nOligo Security\n\nFounded in 2022, Oligo offers an open-source security platform that detects and prevents attacks such as Log4Shell by monitoring malicious activity at the library level. The company claims that its runtime monitoring of open-source libraries focuses only on vulnerabilities that are relevant. The platform works with most modern development languages such as Python, Go, Java, and Node and all cloud service providers such as GCP, Azure and AWS.\n\nPiiano\n\nPiiano offers two products: Piiano Scanner scans source code for references to personally identifiable information (PII), and Piiano Vault secures sensitive data while allowing it to be used. Scanner can scan any Java or Python GitHub projects on a single click and is intended to improve collaboration between development and privacy teams. Vault\u2019s API-based infrastructure allows safe storage of sensitive data and provides compliance with GDPR and CCPA. Piiano was founded in 2021.\n\nPrivya\n\nFounded in 2021, Privya\u2019s platform provides a cloud-native approach to data privacy by design. The company claims it will allow organizations to better enable privacy and data protection within the development lifecycle process. The Privya platform is able to discover and identify personal data across multiple data sources and map the data flow and business logic. It also provides an automated architecture to better meet compliance requirements.\n\nSharepass\n\nFounded in 2020, Sharepass provides a means to share confidential information securely across platforms. The company claims its web-based product does not leave a digital trail when data is shared. Sharepass first encrypts the information being shared and sends a link to the recipient. That link becomes inactive once the recipient opens it. Senders can specify email addresses, set time limits for how long the link is valid, or require a PIN code. \n\nSnapAttack\n\nSnapAttack provides a purple-teaming platform that the company claims to address the entire threat detection process. The platform includes an Attack Signal Library that catalogs attack threats and simulations. Red and blue teams can create their own attack sessions. SnapAttack allows purple teams to identify gaps against the MITRE ATT@CK matrix and to create detection logic with a no-code detection builder. The company was founded in 2021.\n\nSquareX\n\nSquareX is developing a browser-based cybersecurity product to keep consumers safe online. The company\u2019s product aims to address threats such as phishing, identity theft, session hijacking, and other browser-based attacks using a browser extension that monitors and protects users while they go about their online activities. The company, founded in 2023, plans to launch a beta version beginning in May.\n\nStack Identity\n\nIdentity and access management (IAM) governance company Stack Identity targets the problem of shadow access \u2014unauthorized, unmonitored, and invisible cloud data access patterns created by the myriad of human and machine cloud identities accessing the cloud. \u201cIt\u2019s our vision and conviction that the future of cloud security must be identity-first, access-centric and with a deep context of data, applications, and software,\u201d according to CEO and founder Venkat Raghavan. Stack employs its Breach Prediction Index algorithm to reduce the risk of cloud vulnerabilities and improve IAM audits, compliance, and governance.\n\nValence Security\n\nValence Security, founded in 2021, offers a platform to remediate SaaS security risks around third-party integration, identity, misconfiguration, and data sharing. The platform provides its own cross-SaaS data and permissions model to help maintain access control. It also comes with a set of automated SaaS security remediation workflows to minimize the need for specialized knowledge to set them up.\n\nVanta\n\nTrust management platform developer Vanta has launched its Vendor Risk Management product, providing third-party vendor security reviews and due diligence. The offering is designed to reduce the time and cost of reviewing, managing, and reporting on third-party vendor risk. The company launched in 2018.\n\nVaultree\n\nVaultree, founded in 2020, has developed what it claims is the first \u201cfully functional\u201d data-in-use encryption software development kit (SDK). The product is designed to eliminate the risk of data being leaked or stolen in plaintext form. According to Vaultree, can process, search, and compute data at scale without surrendering encryption keys or decrypting on the server side.\n\nVeza\n\nVeza provides an authorization platform for data for use in hybrid, multi-cloud environments. The company claims it enables organizations to better understand, manage, and control who can and should take actions on data. It focuses on streamlining data access governance, implementing data lake security, managing cloud entitlements, and modernizing privileged access. Veza was founded in 2020. \n\nWing Security\n\nWing\u2019s platform is designed to detect and automatically remediate SaaS application threats. It continuously monitors usage for every user, app and file. The platform can shut down what it considers risky app-to-app connections, restrict and govern data shared with external users over SaaS apps, and manage vulnerabilities around risky user behavior. It can also manage tokens and permissions of SaaS applications. Wing was founded in 2020.