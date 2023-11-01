7 best practices for enterprise attack surface management

More cloud computing solutions, remote and work-from-home systems and internet-connected devices increase risk from an expanded attack surface. As surveys predict the enterprise attack surface will continue to increase, the best way to reduce the number of vulnerabilities is to establish a proper enterprise attack surface management program.

Several IT assets accessing corporate networks services are missing critical safeguards, according to a report by Sevco that analyzed data aggregated from visibility into more than 500,000 IT assets. The report found 11% of all IT assets were missing endpoint protection, 15% of IT assets weren't covered by enterprise patch management solutions while 31% of IT assets were not covered by enterprise vulnerability management systems. It gets worse when the report looks at small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that work on their own to secure their attack surface. The report found 21% of IT assets were missing endpoint protection for SMBs that do not use a managed security services provider.

Proper attack surface management requires analyzing operations to discover potential vulnerabilities and understand the landscape. That information should help to develop a plan, but success depends on executing that plan across the organization's network, systems, channels, and touchpoints.

Consider these best practices when building an enterprise attack surface management program:

1. Map out the attack surface

To mount a proper defense, you must understand what digital assets are exposed, where attackers will most likely target a network, and what protections are required. According to Sevco, data aggregated from visibility into nearly half a million IT assets shows that 11% of all IT assets are missing endpoint protection. So, increasing attack surface visibility and building a strong representation of attack vulnerabilities is critical. The types of vulnerabilities to look for include older and less secure computers or servers, unpatched systems, outdated applications, and exposed IoT devices.

Predictive modeling can help create a realistic depiction of possible events and their risks, further strengthening defense and proactive measures. Once you understand the risks, you can model what will happen before, during and after an event or breach. What kind of financial loss can you expect? What will be the reputational damage of the event? Will you lose business intelligence, trade secrets or more?