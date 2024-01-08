2023 CSO Hall of Fame honorees

Americas

This year's honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona, from October 21-23, 2024.

cso hall of fame no year 2400x1600
Credit: CSO / Atakan / Getty Images

Now entering its fifth year, the CSO Hall of Fame spotlights outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security.

This year marks a big change for the Hall of Fame: CSO is accepting nominations for the first time.

Previously selected by the editors of CSO, its advisers, and executives, inductees can now be nominated by their peers, colleagues, or others familiar with their work, or nominate themselves. Qualified nominees will receive a full application to detail their major accomplishments in the field.

The CSO Hall of Fame honors executives who have spent at least 10 years in a CSO, CISO or other C-level security position, advancing the CSO role while demonstrating sustained business success. The individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.

Honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona, from October 21-23, 2024.

Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives who will showcase demonstrable business value in their projects from AI to application security to zero trust.

Learn more about the event – including how to nominate a project for a CSO award – on the conference website.

Class of 2023

  • Rich Agostino, SVP & CISO, Target
  • Ed Amoroso, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere
  • Devon Bryan, Global CIO, Carnival Corporation
  • Nicole Darden Ford, Global VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation
  • Keith Gordon, EVP & CSO, CIBC
  • Ben Miron, VP of Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, NextEra Energy, Inc.
  • Gary Owen, CISO & Chief Risk Officer, Capital
  • Holly Ridgeway, EVP & CSO, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Class of 2022

  • Marene Allison, CISO, Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
  • Bret Arsenault, CISO, Microsoft
  • James Beeson, SVP & Global CISO, Cigna
  • Derek Benz, CISO, Coca-Cola
  • Mark Connelly, CISO, Boston Consulting Group
  • John McClurg, SVP & CISO, BlackBerry
  • Tim McKnight, EVP & CSO, SAP
  • Chandra McMahon, SVP & CISO, CVS Health
  • Gary Warzala, Leadership Partner – Security & Risk Management, Gartner
  • Deborah Wheeler, SVP & CISO, Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Class of 2021

  • Roland Cloutier, Global CSO, TikTok
  • Deneen DeFiore, VP & CISO, United Airlines
  • Andy Ellis, Operating Partner, YL Ventures
  • Bobby Ford, SVP/CSO, HPE
  • Renee Guttmann, CISO, Campbell Soup Company
  • Meredith Harper, VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company
  • Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda
  • Mark Weatherford, CISO, AlertEnterprise
  • Jason Witty, Global CISO, J.P. Morgan Chase

Class of 2020

  • Tim Callahan, SVP, Global CISO, Aflac
  • Dave Estlick, CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Jamil Farshchi, CISO, Equifax
  • Emily Heath, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign
  • Brad Maiorino, CISO, Raytheon Technologies
  • Kathy Orner, VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT
  • Jim Routh, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual
  • Gregory Wood, SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company
  • Timothy Youngblood, Corporate VP, CISO, McDonald’s

In addition to the honorees listed above, CSO inducted Michael Assante posthumously for his work with the SANS Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies.

*Editor’s note: The job titles and company affiliations listed here reflect the positions held by these individuals at the time they were inducted into the Hall of Fame. 

