2023 CSO Hall of Fame honorees

Now entering its fifth year, the CSO Hall of Fame spotlights outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security.

This year marks a big change for the Hall of Fame: CSO is accepting nominations for the first time.

Previously selected by the editors of CSO, its advisers, and executives, inductees can now be nominated by their peers, colleagues, or others familiar with their work, or nominate themselves. Qualified nominees will receive a full application to detail their major accomplishments in the field.

The CSO Hall of Fame honors executives who have spent at least 10 years in a CSO, CISO or other C-level security position, advancing the CSO role while demonstrating sustained business success. The individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.

Honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona, from October 21-23, 2024.

Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives who will showcase demonstrable business value in their projects from AI to application security to zero trust.