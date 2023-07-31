What is the cost of a data breach?

IBM's 2023 report cited a difference of $1.04 million (23%) in data breach costs between high levels and low levels of noncompliance with regulations. Whether it's being penalized under data protection regulations, settling class action claims brought about by an individual or a group, or shelling out for legal representation/general counsel, the reality is that all businesses should plan for potential regulatory and litigation expenditure surrounding data breaches.

"Regulated industries suffer not only the immediate cost of responding to, containing, and remediating vulnerabilities but also the long-term effects of additional penalties from their regulatory bodies and legal settlements," Nick says. Highly regulated industries, such as healthcare and financial services, typically run one and two in order of cost per breach since they will pay more non-compliance fines than others, he adds.

"Investigation and adjudication often take years for the victim organization to reach a monetary settlement with affected parties." Legal costs are one of the largest expenditures organizations face in data breaches, Nick states. "Organizations rarely have the legal and privacy expertise in-house. To ensure compliance, they must hire outside counsel to lead their reporting."

Rising cyber insurance prices leave organizations struggling to afford cover

While data breach costs associated with damaged reputation, business downtime, and regulation/litigation remain significant, they are nothing new. A more recent trend is a sharp increase in the costs of cyber insurance premiums due to the frequency and severity of breaches, along with hefty ransomware payments.

According to research from Huntsmen Security, the number of organizations unable to afford adequate cyber insurance cover is expected to double in 2023. This is a result of insurers increasing premium prices to better reflect the risks organizations face. "Some organizations have reported post-breach increases in premiums of approximately 200%," Nick says.

Along with making premiums more expensive, insurers are also implementing more coverage limitations, meaning that even with a policy in place, businesses could find themselves financially responsible for certain breach-related costs. This means, in addition to pricier premiums, companies also need to plan funding to cover any limitations or exemptions written into policies. IBM's latest report listed insurance protection as the least common investment after a breach (18%) saving organizations an average of $196,452 in data breach costs.

Mellen tells CSO the cyber insurance landscape is still evolving but any notion that policies will allow organizations to fully recover financially from a cyberattack is folly. "In reality, it's not going to cover all of the costs associated with any type of cyberattack, and we see some insurance firms not even covering ransomware at this point as part of their payouts," she adds.

Another factor to consider is that cyber insurance providers typically now have a list of approved service providers such as lawyers and forensics firms, Hicks says. "If your preferred provider is not on their list, you may have to work with them to get them included, or potentially have to change providers. This can be costly, as firms are often leveraging their existing service providers to secure the maximum discounts based on the volume of work done with the partners. Also, if for some reason you can't get them added, you could end up having to pay the costs directly versus having your insurance cover it."

Organizations are increasingly open to paying large ransoms

On the topic of ransomware, evidence suggests that companies are increasingly open to paying ransoms as part of their breach response, even setting aside millions of dollars for this purpose. "One of the first questions that I often get is, should we set up a Bitcoin wallet to prepare for having to pay ransom?" Mellen tells CSO. "At the end of the day, a ransomware attack can be an existential event for a company if their backups are not in a secure place or are not up to date, so they 100% do prepare for the reality of having to pay the ransom."

Threat actors are ultimately looking to determine an amount a business might be prepared to pay to continue operations. Recent data from ExtraHop indicate that 83% of businesses affected by ransomware in 2022 chose to pay a ransom at least once.

IBM's 2023 report found that organizations that paid the ransom during a ransomware attack achieved only a small difference in total cost at $5.06 million compared to $5.17 million, a cost difference of just 2.2%. However, this calculation doesn't include the cost of the ransom itself, and given the high cost of most ransomware demands, organizations that paid the ransom likely ended up spending more overall than those that didn't, according to IBM. The data indicated that paying a ransom has become increasingly less advantageous overall, with an 82.5% decrease in savings from the 2022 to 2023 reports.

Insufficient security staffing leads to higher data breach costs

According to IBM's latest report, the security skills shortage is one of the biggest data breach cost amplifiers, with the average cost of a breach for organizations with high levels of security skills shortages being $5.36 million. If insufficient security staff equates to greater data breach costs, organizations should heed Mellen's warning about the impact a poorly handled data breach can have on employees. "If they don't feel like the organization is able to protect them or customers in the event of a breach, or that they blame their employees for a breach, then they're likely going to start looking for jobs elsewhere because it creates a bit of a hostile environment for them," she says.

Mellen cites the example of "blaming the intern" for a data breach incident, which is a surefire way to make people feel unsafe in their roles and like they are one step away from being used as the scapegoat, which could force them out the door. This can not only leave a business short of resources, but it also means they will need to fork out the costs involved in recruiting and onboarding new staff. "It is very important for organizations to recognize that they need to accept responsibility and protect both their employees and their customers," Mellen adds.

Preparedness is key to managing data breach costs

No matter the specific costs involved, experts agree that, ultimately, preparedness is key to managing the monetary repercussions of a data breach. "Faster incident response continues to be a clear driver for lowering the cost of a breach," Dutile says. "The worst losses are those that go undetected for an extended time or have a slow or ineffective response." Modern cybersecurity requires a post-breach mindset which understands that, eventually, a successful data breach is going to occur, Mellen adds. "Operating under those conditions, you need to figure out how you're going to handle that and build your resiliency to respond better and faster. This isn't just about the security function either, and it needs to be spread across an organization, considering what marketing is going to do, what sales is going to do, etc. -- how, as a business, you can demonstrate you value your customers and that you want to make it right as quickly and effectively as possible."