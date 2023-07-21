New CISO appointments 2023

The upper ranks of corporate security are seeing a high rate of change as companies try to adapt to the evolving threat landscape. Many companies are hiring a chief security officer (CSO) or chief information security officer (CISO) for the first time to support a deeper commitment to information security.\n\nFollow this column to keep up with new appointments to senior-level security roles and perhaps gain a little insight into hiring trends. If you have an announcement of your own that you would like us to include here, contact Andrew Flynn, regional executive editor.\n\nNew CISO appointments, July 2023\n\nAllied Payment Network appoints James Dixon as CISO\n\nPayment solutions provider Allied Payment Network has appointed James Dixon as chief information security officer (CISO). Dixon, who was most recently CISO for accounts receivable technology provider Versapay, has more than 25 years of technology and industry experience. He has also held executive and senior leadership positions with payment technology companies including 2Checkout (now Verifone), Vesta Corporation, Official Payments (now ACI Payments) and InComm Payments. \u201cWith him at the helm, we are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving threat landscape and uphold the highest standards of data protection,\u201d Allied CEO Geoff Knapp said in a statement.\n\nAttila Torok named CISO of GoTo\n\nGoTo, a Boston-based IT management, support, and business communication firm, has named Attila Torok as its chief information security officer. Torok is returning to the company, having served in leadership positions in the company\u2019s security department from 2014 to 2019. He was most recently head of security at Zapier. \u201cAttila\u2019s expertise in cloud and product security and his proven record of seamlessly integrating security in all aspects of the product development process make him ideally suited to lead GoTo as we deepen our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-industry innovative and secure SaaS products,\u201d GoTo CTO Olga Lagunova said in a blog on the company website.\n\nGoogle Cloud CISO Phil Venables named to Veza board\n\nNoted cybersecurity leader Phil Venables has been named to the board of directors of identity security firm Veza. \u201cPhil is the most respected cybersecurity leader in the world, and we are truly honored to welcome Phil Venables to the Veza Board,\u201d Veza founder and CEO Tarun Thakur said in a statement. \u201cPhil will be instrumental in guiding our product innovations and roadmap. We are humbled to have Phil join us in building an iconic identity technology company.\u201d Venables, who is currently the CISO of Google Cloud, has acted a White House advisor and as the first CISO for Goldman Sachs.\n\nNew CISO appointments, June 2023\n\nHoxhunt appoints Petri Kuivala as chief information security officer advisor\n\nCybersecurity behavior change software company Hoxhunt has named Petri Kuivala chief information security officer (CISO) advisor. Kuivala will work closely with the CISOs and security teams of current and prospective customers of the Finladn-based company to evaluate human-centred security vulnerabilities and help devise risk mitigation strategies. Kuivala has held positions as vice president of general IT and UX at NXP Semiconductors and as a security executive at Nokia, serving as the company's CISO and CSO for more than a decade. He was also a senior director of global security at Microsoft.\n\nBrown & Brown name Barry Hensley chief security officer and Rob Burch chief information security officer\n\nInsurance provider Brown & Brown has appointed Barry Hensley as its first chief security officer and Rob Burch as chief information security officer. Hensley is a global cybersecurity leader who served as the chief threat intel officer and senior vice president for Secureworks and is the former director of the US Army's Global Network Operations and Security Center. Burch was formerly senior vice president and chief information security officer for Fidelity National Financial.\n\nJosh Lemos becomes CISO at GitLab\n\nDevSecOps platform GitLab has named 20-year cybersecurity veteran Josh Lemos as CISO. Lemos joins GitLab from his post as CISO at Block (formerly known as Square), and previously held senior security executive roles at Cylance and ServiceNow.\n\nScott Putnam appointed CISO at New Charter Technologies\n\nManaged IT Services provider New Charter has appointed Scott Putnam as its chief information security officer. Putnam, a founding partner of New Charter, previously served as president for managed security service providers Cyber74 and Digital Umbrella and as president of Apex Technology Management, an IT managed services provider. A 30-year veteran of the IT and cybersecurity industry Putnam is also co-author of \u201cCyber SWAT: Hackers are only part of the problem.\u201d\n\nNew CISO appointments, May 2023\n\nFormer Twitter CISO Lea Kissner named CISO of Lacework\n\nCloud security company Lacework has appointed Lea Kissner as its new chief information security officer. The former Twitter CISO will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of Lacework's overall security strategy and programs. Kissner has worked in cybersecurity for more than 20 years including as chief privacy officer at Humu and global lead of privacy technology at Google.\n\nMaria Milosavljevic to become chief information security officer at ANZ\n\nFormer Services Australia CISO and chief data officer Maria Milosavljevic has been appointed CISO of ANZ Banking Group, replacing Lynwen Connick, who will retire in October. Milosavljevic is currently the chief data integration officer at the Australian Department of Defence. Milosavljevic will be responsible for ensuring ANZ\u2019s information security strategy continues to address the challenging cyber security landscape and supports the bank\u2019s digital transformation. She will begin working at ANZ on Monday, August 28.\n\nLee Buttke named CISO of AgileBlue\n\nAgileBlue, an autonomous cyber security operations center (SOC) and security orchestration and automated response (SOAR) platform, has named Lee Buttke as its new chief information security officer. Buttke will also take a position as managing director at AgileBlue. Buttke has held positions as director of risk, security, and privacy at Online Business Systems and director at penetration testing firm NetSPI and is the former president of software and professional services provider Truonix.\n\nSecurity and compliance automation platform Drata appoints Matt Hilary as vice president of security and CISO\n\nMatt Hilary has been named vice president of security and CISO at Security and compliance automation platform Drata. Hilary was formerly senior vice president systems and security and CISO at Lumio and previously held CISO and lead security roles at Weave and Workfront, Instructure, Adobe, MX, and Amazon Web Services.\n\nBill O\u2019Hern named CISO of Travelers\n\nFormer AT&T chief security officer Bill O\u2019Hern has been appointed as a senior vice president and CISO of insurance firm Travelers. O\u2019Hern spent more than 20 years in security-related roles at AT&T and was previously general manager for the Midwest US region at Handex Environmental.\n\nEarl Duby appointed CISO at Auxiom\n\nEarl Duby has been named the first-ever CISO of Michigan-based managed service provider Auxiom. A CSO50 Award winner, Duby was formerly CISO of Lear Corp. and has two decades of experience in cybersecurity, including leadership roles at GE, Affina Group, and Federal Mogul.\n\nNew CISO appointments, April 2023\n\nUK appoints Anne Keast-Butler as first female GCHQ director\n\nThe UK government has appointed Anne Keast-Butler as the new director of intelligence, security, and cyber agency Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). Keast-Butler was appointed following a cross-government recruitment process and will succeed Sir Jeremy Fleming, who is stepping down after six years in the role. Keast-Butler, currently serving as\u202fdeputy director general at domestic counterintelligence and security agency MI5, will become the first female director of GCHQ. She will take up her post\u202fin May.\n\nBryce Carter becomes first CISO of Arlington, Texas\n\nBryce Carter has been appointed as the first chief information security officer for the city of Arlington, Texas. Mr. Carter was previously a senior information security analyst for Bellingham, Washington, and has served in senior security-related roles in Miami County, Kansas, and at companies including Clover Security Advisors, United Release, and FlyPage. In a statement, Mr. Carter said he intends to \u201ccommunicate security in a way that everyone can understand\u201d and will focus on creating an enterprise-wide security program, reducing security outsourcing.\n\nBrian Contos appointed chief strategy officer at Sevco Security\n\nCyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) company Sevco Security has appointed Brian Contos as its chief strategy officer. Mr. Contos is a 25-year veteran of the security industry, having served previously as CISO at Verodin \u201cEnemy at the Water Cooler\u201d and a co-author of \u201cPhysical & Logical Security Convergence.\u201d Mr. Contos said he believes security \u201cneeds a disruptive approach. Sevco Security fundamentally changes how organizations get value from their existing security and IT operations investments by having the most accurate and timely asset intelligence.\u201d\n\nJames Hill named CISO of cloud infrastructure software developer CYTRACOM\n\nJames Hill has been appointed as CISO of CYTRACOM. Mr. Hill has 20 years of experience in \u201cbusiness development, cybersecurity, people development, and technical expertise,\u201d according to a statement. His role at the company will be to ensure CYTRACOM and its employees are working securely, minimizing exposure and risk with an effective and sustainable cybersecurity strategy and program.\n\nIntelePeer appoints Gary Starling as new CISO\n\nCommunications Automation provider IntelePeer has named Gary Starling as CISO. Mr. Starling recently served as vice president of IT and security at IntelePeer and led the company\u2019s compliance program. Mr. Startling was previously interim CIO, assistant vice chancellor of IT infrastructure, and CISO, at the University of Denver. He also served as director of global IT, networks and security for EchoStar\/Hughes Network Systems and was an avionics communications systems specialist in the US Air Force and as telecommunications specialist, tech control for NORAD. He has been tasked with streamlining IT and security solutions across IntelePeer\u2019s business units, steering the company to develop a high-performance security team in opposition to new and emerging threats.\n\nNew CISO appointments, March 2023\n\nAndrea Simpson named CISO of Howard University\n\nMs. Simpson, a highly regarded expert in cybersecurity, has more than 20 years of professional experience in the industry. She has held the CISO role with the Federal Communications Commission, where she directed the pilot program for government-issued laptop deployment for the agency's telework initiative as part of its pandemic response plan, and AmeriCorps. Simpson says working at Howard will help her create a space for young adults to gain hands-on cyber experience.\n\nMeredith Griffanti appointed as global head of cybersecurity and data privacy communications at FTI\n\nMs. Griffanti, who is based in New York, will oversee the growth of FTI Consulting\u2019s cybersecurity communications capabilities. She most recently served as Americas co-leader of cybersecurity and data privacy communications at the business consulting firm, specializing in crisis communications during incident response and cybersecurity preparedness planning. Ms. Griffanti will focus on partnering with leaders and teams globally to further strengthen the firm\u2019s holistic cybersecurity communications capabilities and enhance new levels of collaboration to support clients.\n\nSebastian Welsh appointed CISO of energy technology company SwitchDin\n\nMr. Welsh becomes the first CISO at SwitchDin and will work to establish security frameworks for emerging technologies. With 17 years of experience as a leader specializing in building a whole-of-enterprise defense model within businesses, he held roles as the head of security at Canva and staff security engineer at Google before joining SwitchDin.\n\nJoshua Reedy becomes new CISO at New Zealand technology services firm Kordia\n\nMr. Reedy will take responsibility for Kordia\u2019s Group\u2019s internal cyber security posture, integrating best practices and leading a team of security specialists. He was previously security services manager at Vodaphone, where he oversaw security operations, design, and delivery and led internal offensive security teams.\n\nDavid Dunn named CISO at global risk and financial advisory service provider Kroll\n\nMr. Dunn, who had served as deputy CISO at Kroll since 2016, is tasked with continuing to strengthen the firm\u2019s security program to address the evolving and complex threat landscape. With more than 25 years of experience, he was previously a member of the US Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force \u2014 where he was a lead investigator on an international stolen credit cards scam involving millions of dollars \u2014 and is also a 19-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department.\n\nJaya Baloo named CSO at cloud threat detection provider Rapid7\n\nMs. Baloo will be tasked with strengthening Rapid7\u2019s internal security program and furthering the company\u2019s mission to deliver greater access to cybersecurity across industries. With more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience, she has previously held roles at Avast and was CISO at Dutch telecom firm KPN. Ms. Baloo is a member of the advisory boards of The Netherlands National Cyber Security Centre and the EU Quantum Flagship\u2019s Strategic Advisory Board.\n\nNew CISO appointments, February 2023\n\nDoug Clare appointed as head of cyber strategy for ISS Corporate Solutions\n\nMr. Clare will assume overall responsibility for ICS\u2019 cyber solutions strategy, including evolving its cyber risk-related offerings and client experience. He will also lead the cyber-risk product and client teams tasked with enhancing and expanding ICS\u2019 risk monitoring and broader suite of related products. He has more than 25 years of experience at Fair Isaac (FICO) and served most recently as FICO\u2019s vice president of fraud, compliance, and authentication solutions.\n\nKeith Anderson named CISO of JetBlue\n\nMr. Anderson will oversee JetBlue\u2019s information security and will oversee the airline\u2019s strategies, policies and procedures designed to minimize information security risk and proactively detect and address new threats. He previously served as CISO at Warner Bros. Discovery and held security leadership roles at AT&T, Goldman Sachs, and Citi. Mr. Anderson holds a master\u2019s degree in cybersecurity from New York University and a master\u2019s degree in management information systems from Stevens Institute of Technology.\n\nMelissa Knight appointed as CISO of Tego Cyber\n\nCybersecurity software-as-a-service provider Tego Cyber has named Melissa Knight as chief information security officer. Ms. Knight has been as CISO and cybersecurity executive for 20 years, working in government and commercial sectors. She has held leadership roles with the US Department of Defense and US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration security operations teams. She has also worked at Sands Corp., Herjavec Group, and Brier & Thorn.\n\nMike Housch named CISO of banking digital transformation solutions provider Q2 Holdings\n\nMr. Housch has more than 25 years of security experience in the financial technology sector. He previously served as CISO for Black Night and as information security officer for Lender Processing Services. He spent more than 10 years as chief information officer at First Federal Bank of Florida.\n\nJohn Paul Cunningham joins identity protection firm Silverfort as CISO\n\nMr. Cunningham brings more than 24 years of experience managing cyber risk, building operating models designed to reduce cost and cyber risk, while also adhering to compliance standards as CISO at Bank of Hope, Docupace, Ares Management and J.P. Morgan Asset Management. He will design and implement Silverfort\u2019s cybersecurity program.\n\nClaudia Plattner appointed as President of German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)\n\nMs. Plattner is formerly Director General Information Systems of the European Central Bank (ECB) and was chief information officer at DB Systel, the IT provider for Deutsche Bahn. She is the first female president to be named to the role at BSI. She will begin in the position on 1 July 2023. Plattner replaces former president Arne Sch\u00f6nbohm, who was dismissed in October over allegations of ties with Russian intelligence agencies.\n\nHeather Lowrie appointed as first CISO for the University of Manchester\n\nMs. Lowrie will lead the strategic transformation of information security and identity and access management services at the University of Manchester and will design and implement a vision for the protection of the university's digital footprint. She formerly held the position of head of cybersecurity, risk, and resilience for National Records of Scotland. Ms. Lowrie provided cybersecurity assurance, oversight, and operational management for Scotland's first digital-first census. She will join the university at the start of May 2023.\n\nNew CISO appointments, January 2023\n\nChris Hodson hired as CSO at Cyberhaven\n\nMr. Hodson will be responsible for all areas of security to protect both employees and customers. This includes cloud and application security, operations, and risk management. He comes to data detection and response solution vendor Cyberhaven from Contentful, and previously has held CISO roles at Tanium and Zscaler. Mr. Hodson is a board advisor at workforce development platform Cybrary and a fellow at the Chartered Institute of Information Security. He is also the author of the book Cyber Risk Management.\n\nAmanda Fennel named CISO and CIO at Prove Identity\n\nMs. Fennel will oversee security operations at Prove, a provider of digital identity solutions. She will also play a role in educating the security market about digital identity authentication technologies. She was previously CISO and CIO at Relativity and earlier had worked in digital forensics and cybersecurity at companies such as Symantec, Dell SecureWorks, Zurich Insurance Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Guidance Software.\n\nHarold Rivas joins Trellix as CISO\n\nMr. Rivas will lead the extended detection and response vendor's global security and compliance initiatives. He comes to Trellix from LoanDepot, where he served as CISO. Prior to that, Mr. Rivas's 20-plus-year career include senior information security roles at Santander Consumer, Fujitsu America, and Citigroup. He is also a member of the FBI InfraGard.