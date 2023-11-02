What is phishing? Examples, types, and techniques

Phishing definition

Phishing is a type of cyberattack that uses disguised email as a weapon. Variations of phishing use text messages, voicemail, or QR codes. These attacks use social engineering techniques to trick the email recipient into believing that the message is something they want or need--a request from their bank, for instance, or a note from someone in their company--and to click a link or download an attachment. Phishing emails can be targeted in several different ways, with some not being targeted at all, some being “soft targeted” at someone playing a particular role in an organization, and some being targeted at specific, high-value people.

Phishing history

One of the oldest types of cyberattacks, phishing dates to the 1990s, and it’s still one of the most widespread and pernicious, with phishing messages and techniques becoming increasingly sophisticated. The term arose among hackers aiming to trick AOL users into giving up their login information. The “ph” is part of a tradition of whimsical hacker spelling, and was probably influenced by the term “phreaking,” short for “phone phreaking,” an early form of hacking that involved playing sound tones into telephone handsets to get free phone calls.

Some phishing scams have succeeded well enough to make waves:

The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in 2021 was likely enabled by a phishing campaign that compromised the credentials of one or more employees. The ransomware gang responsible for the attack, Darkside, was known to use phishing campaigns to steal login credentials and gain network access to place malware on target networks.

In 2020, a group of hackers led by a 17-year-old gained access to Twitter’s systems by targeting the company’s remote workers, who received an email that appeared to be from Twitter’s VPN provider. This allowed the hackers to gain control of high-profile Twitter accounts including those of Elon Musk and Barack Obama.

Perhaps one of the most consequential phishing attacks in history happened in 2016, when hackers managed to get Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta to offer up his Gmail password.

The “fappening” attack, in which intimate photos of a number of celebrities were made public, was originally thought to be a result of insecurity on Apple’s iCloud servers, but was in fact the product of a number of successful phishing attempts.

In 2016, employees at the University of Kansas responded to a phishing email and handed over access to their paycheck deposit information, resulting in them losing pay.

What a phishing email can do

Generally, a phishing campaign tries to get the victim to do one of two things:

Hand over sensitive information. These messages aim to trick the user into revealing important data--often a username and password that the attacker can use to breach a system or account. The classic version of this scam involves sending out an email tailored to look like a message from a major bank. By sending email messages to millions of people, the attackers ensure that at least some of the recipients will be customers of that bank. The victim clicks on a link in the message and is taken to a malicious site designed to resemble the bank’s webpage, and then hopefully enters their username and password. The attacker can now access the victim’s account.

Download malware. Like a lot of spam, these types of phishing emails aim to get the victim to infect their own computer with malware. Often the messages are “soft targeted”--they might be sent to an HR staffer with an attachment that purports to be a job seeker’s resume, for instance. These attachments are often .zip files, or Microsoft Office documents with malicious embedded code. One of the most common form of malicious code is ransomware--in 2017 it was estimated that 93% of phishing emails contained ransomware attachments.