Why visibility is key to overcoming your security challenges

For CISOs, the sad truth is that it’s no longer a matter of if an organization will be breached, but when. According to AV-Test, more than 1 million new malware programs have been discovered in 2023 alone. What’s more, with the acceleration of cloud adoption and the rapid move to remote and hybrid work, the potential attack surface continues to grow exponentially.

Even with strong defenses in place to prevent a potential data breach, security teams should still prepare for the worst. In the event of a breach, they need to have full visibility into exactly what happened so they can quickly contain the damage and inform customers and other stakeholders in a timely manner. Additionally, when a zero-day exploit comes to light, such as the infamous LogJ4 or SolarWinds vulnerabilities, organizations need to determine quickly whether they, too, are exposed. The ability to rapidly attain this kind of transparency is foundational for security — but getting it has proven to be a significant challenge.

There are three primary challenges that prevent organizations from having a clear view of their security situation:

Budget : Data must be available for analysis, and many security analytics solutions require it to be housed in expensive, centralized storage, which limits the data that can be retained and analyzed. Additionally, if data needs to be backhauled from the cloud to another location, egress fees add up fast, increasing the costs.

: Data must be available for analysis, and many security analytics solutions require it to be housed in expensive, centralized storage, which limits the data that can be retained and analyzed. Additionally, if data needs to be backhauled from the cloud to another location, egress fees add up fast, increasing the costs. Technology : With data stored in multiple silos across many different locations — from on-premises data centers and co-los to multiple public clouds — it’s extremely challenging to access all the relevant information, and it can take hours to process an analysis of the massive amounts of data on hand. If the organization can’t access all of its data for analysis, it could be left in the dark concerning the nature of the security breach. But even if they can analyze all of the relevant information, the speed of analysis is also crucial. If it takes hours to process, this gives bad actors additional time to wreak havoc while leaving key stakeholders uninformed.

: With data stored in multiple silos across many different locations — from on-premises data centers and co-los to multiple public clouds — it’s extremely challenging to access all the relevant information, and it can take hours to process an analysis of the massive amounts of data on hand. If the organization can’t access all of its data for analysis, it could be left in the dark concerning the nature of the security breach. But even if they can analyze all of the relevant information, the speed of analysis is also crucial. If it takes hours to process, this gives bad actors additional time to wreak havoc while leaving key stakeholders uninformed. Regulation: As noted above, many analytics systems require backhauling data to a central location. But data has gravity, and regulations may require organizations to keep data where it lies. Additionally, moving data introduces additional risk for sensitive information, which can increase the chance of running afoul of data privacy laws.

When under attack, there’s no time to waste. Organizations need to be able to analyze the full spectrum of data across the enterprise in real time from a single source of truth. Elastic provides an open, unified platform that can access and analyze years of data in milliseconds. And Elastic’s platform doesn’t need to backhaul any data because it can reside anywhere –even in inexpensive archive storage, and Elastic can analyze it while still satisfying compliance regulations. What’s more, Elastic can be deployed anywhere: in the cloud, via SaaS, and on-premises.

With Elastic’s unified platform, CISOs will never need to worry about whether they can address the questions, “What happened?” or “Are we affected by this vulnerability?” They’ll have the fast, clear visibility they need to provide the answers.

To learn more about how to strengthen your security posture and gain deeper insights into your data, visit Elastic.