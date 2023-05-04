ISTARI, University of Cambridge education program to elevate cyber leaders into business leaders

Cybersecurity advisory firm ISTARI is partnering with the Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS) at the University of Cambridge to deliver global education aimed at elevating technical cybersecurity leaders into “transformative business leaders.” The Navigator program features four days of in-person learning led by an academic faculty alongside industry-leading experts, the two parties said.

The curriculum is based on ISTARI’s proprietary framework for building cyber-resilient organizations and covers cybersecurity and business leadership development topics, combining leading theory and best practices.

Modern cybersecurity leaders are expected to be more than just technical security experts. They must be business leaders, too. They need to understand and communicate how security fits into wider business-related matters, aligning cybersecurity as a business enabler that supports profit and growth. This requires a solid understanding of many different business factors to protect key business functions, build healthy cybersecurity awareness and culture, and secure buy-in and support from the board and general workforce.

Curriculum covers cybersecurity-business communication, culture, governance

The program includes keynotes, breakout groups, action-led learning, and interactive sessions where participants will explore topics including cyber risk and governance, resilience strategies, and how to change organizational culture, according to a press release.

The topics covered and key learnings include:

How to prevent a crisis from becoming a catastrophe

Building a strong culture of cyber resilience

Influence and communication for leaders

Corporate governance and cyber risk

Collective leadership in a connected world

The cost for the ISTARI Academy Navigator Program is £7,500. The next programs will take place in Deer Valley, Utah, United States (September 18-22), at the University of Cambridge Campus in the UK (October 16-20), and in Tokyo, Japan (April 2024).

Security leaders need business-related skills to achieve cyber resilience

Cyber resilience will not be realized if security leaders do not effectively work with CEOs and the rest of the business to achieve it, said Rashmy Chatterjee, CEO of ISTARI. “Cybersecurity is one of the most systemically important challenges decision-makers are facing. In a globally interconnected world, no single entity can solve cybersecurity challenges alone.”

The CJBS-ISTARI partnership is built on a shared desire to support individuals, organizations, and society through the business of resilient transformation, added Dr. Simon Learmount, director of the University of Cambridge’s MBA program at the CJBS. “Cyber resilience is one of the modern world’s most important concerns. We look forward to challenging and coaching business leaders from around the world to help them find new answers and share knowledge that will secure our digital future.”

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) recently updated its Cybersecurity Toolkit for Boards designed to help board members understand and govern cyber risk more effectively.