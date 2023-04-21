Most interesting products to see at RSA Conference 2023

Security professionals attending this year’s RSA Conference expect to learn about new tools, platforms, and services from the 600-plus vendors exhibiting there. That’s a lot of ground to cover, so CSO has sifted through the upcoming announcements and gathered the products and services that caught our eye here.

More announcements will be made throughout the event, and CSO will update this article as their embargoes break. We’ve organized the listings by day of announcement.

RSA Conference announcements, pre-event

Binary Defense Phishing Response service

Managed detection and response (MDR) firm Binary Defense will be showing its new Phishing Response service. Its features include email attack surface hardening, intelligence correlation, threat hunting, and investigation-based detection and remediation recommendations. Users may submit emails and phishing alerts from third-party email protection software for analysis. Findings from that analysis are then correlated with other threat intelligence, and then Binary Defense analysts look for evidence of this attack. Binary Defense is at RSAC booth 5415.

Cycode Application Security Orchestration and Correlation

Cycode Application Security Orchestration and Correlation (ASOC) automatically discovers tools across the entire software development life cycle (SDLC). It then analyzes and correlates the tools’ data to identify vulnerabilities across different modules, deduping and prioritizing them by risk. Cycode will be at RSAC booth 6471.

Darwinium Continuous Customer Protection platform

Darwinium’s Continuous Customer Protection platform closes the gaps between digital security and fraud prevention silos with continuous visibility and control across customer interactions over web, mobile, and APIs. The SaaS offering manages sensitive customer data by identifying, encoding, and encrypting data on the edge. Once analyze, the platform stores customer data within an organization’s own infrastructure with its own keys in compliance with major privacy regulations. Darwinium will be at RSAC Early Stage Expo booth ESE-38.

eSentire Cloud Workload Protection Platform and Cloud Security Posture Management with Lacework

The cloud-native eSentire Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) with Lacework provides continuous build- to run-time threat detection and behavioral anomaly detection across multi-cloud environments, workloads, accounts, containers, and Kubernetes. eSentire Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with Lacework continually assesses cloud environments for misconfigurations, suspicious behavior, and changes in cloud operations. Both are offered as individual services. eSentire will be at RSAC booth 535.

Inside-Out Defense privilege access abuse detection and remediation platform

Inside-Out Defense is a SaaS, agentless privilege access abuse detection and remediation platform. It works with identity and access management (IAM), privilege access management (PAM), and custom identity solutions. The platform helps identify gaps between known and unknown abuse behaviors. It can detect and stop malicious behavior through a kill switch, and the platform provides a full profile of malicious access requests including context and intent. Inside-Out Defense will be at RSAC Early Stage Expo booth 11.

Orca Security Cloud to Dev

Orca Security has added its Cloud to Dev capability to its cloud-native application protection program (CNAPP) platform. It automatically traces cloud security risks found in production to the origin code and the developer that owns it. If it discovers a vulnerability in, say, a running container, the platform identifies the source code repository and the Dockerfile and its owner responsible for adding the vulnerable package. Orca will be at RSAC booth 527.

Securonix Unified Defense SIEM

Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides up to a year of “hot” data via the Snowflake Data Cloud for fast search and investigation, threat content-as-a-service, proactive defense with continuous peer and partner collaboration, and unified Threat Defense Investigation Response (TDIR). Securonix will be at RSAC booth 6170.

Veracode Fix

The AI-powered Veracode Fix uses the same machine learning model as ChatGPT to recommend remediations for code and open-source dependency vulnerabilities. It is trained — the transformer architecture – and is trained on the company’s own dataset of software flaws from 17 years of research. Veracode with be at RSAC booth 967.