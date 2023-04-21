Good Friday Agreement paved way for Northern Ireland’s emergence as a global cybersecurity hub

The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement played an integral role in enabling Northern Ireland’s growth as a global cybersecurity hub, according to UK government chiefs speaking at the CyberUK conference in Belfast. The Good Friday Agreement was signed on Good Friday, April 10, 1998, following three decades of conflict known as the Troubles. In introduced several new power-sharing arrangements designed to install peace, transforming political and economic life in Northern Ireland. Twenty-five years on from the signing of the pivotal peace accord, Northern Ireland’s flourishing cyber ecosystem has one of the highest concentrations of cybersecurity businesses worldwide – estimated to add £437 million in value to the UK’s economy by 2030.

The scale of progress of Northern Ireland’s cyber ecosystem is significant, with over 100 companies with cybersecurity operations – ranging from startups to multinational corporations – based in Belfast alone. Northern Ireland has strong future ambitions too, including plans to deliver 5,000 new cybersecurity professionals by the end of the decade.

In February, the UK government announced £18.9 million investment in Northern Ireland’s cybersecurity sector, including the creation of a new Cyber-AI Hub at the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) in Belfast, creating jobs and supporting the research and development of AI-enabled cybersecurity projects. Northern Ireland is also the top investment location for US cybersecurity firms.

Northern Ireland’s cybersecurity status built upon foundations of peace

Such advancements have been made possible by the transformative effect the Good Friday Agreement has had on Northern Ireland’s economy and society, wrote the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Its future success will be reliant on continuing to leverage its strong connections between industry and education, as well as the world-class research and excellence at institutions such as Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University – for which the Agreement paved the way.

“The prosperous economy you see in Northern Ireland today has been built on the foundations of the peace process,” said Lindy Cameron, CEO of NCSC. “Northern Ireland has become an indispensable partner in the NCSC’s work to make the UK the safest place to work and live online.”

Northern Ireland is becoming a byword for cutting edge technology, connectivity, and innovation, added Chris Heaton-Harris, secretary of state for Northern Ireland. “The UK government remains committed to investing in Northern Ireland’s continuing prosperity and the great opportunities that exist here.”