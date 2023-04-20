CIAM – Seamless and Customized Digital Experience for Improving Customer Engagement

As businesses continue to expand online with digital transformation initiatives, it has become increasingly important to offer seamless and customized digital experiences to customers. Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) is a framework that enables businesses to achieve this objective. CIAM refers to the set of technologies, processes, and policies that are used to manage the identity and access of customers to online services and resources.

Importance of CIAM in improving customer engagement

CIAM is essential in providing a seamless and customized digital experience for customers. The latest analyst reports predict the global CIAM market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. Industry analysts highlight the importance of providing a seamless and secure digital experience to customers as a key factor driving the growth of the CIAM market.

CIAM provides businesses with a way to manage customer data, preferences, and behavior across multiple channels, such as websites, mobile applications, and social media platforms. This data can be used to personalize the customer experience and offer relevant products and services to customers. With the threat of data breaches becoming more real for all businesses, maintaining data privacy and the appropriate handling of personal data is critical to ensure customer loyalty and revenue.

One of the key benefits of CIAM is enhanced security and trust between customers and businesses. By implementing strong authentication and access controls aligned with Zero Trust principles, businesses can protect customer data and ensure that only authorized users can access sensitive information. Various analysts indicate that CIAM market growth is being driven by the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences and the need to comply with data protection regulations. The latest analyst reports emphasize the importance of complying with data protection regulations, such as the GDPR and CCPA. Businesses should aim at using CIAM to build trust with customers and create a positive relationship with their customers.

One of the primary use cases of CIAM is customer registration and login. CIAM allows businesses to create a single customer identity that can be used across multiple channels. Customers can create an account and log in using their social media credentials, email address, or phone number. A seamless experience with registration and login will ensure customers start using the business services and products on the website or mobile application. While a poor registration and login experience will almost certainly lead to loss of new customers. More customers visiting and interacting through websites or mobile applications increases revenue and directly impacts valuation of the business. Integration with social networks for registration and login has become a standard practice with various businesses. For example: Airbnb allows users to create an account using their Facebook or Google credentials. This makes it easy for customers to register and log in to the Airbnb platform and has improved customer stickiness.

If you have used streaming applications (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney or others) – you would know that logging into the app on TV through remote is annoying. Streaming app providers use CIAM to provide easy login experience on internet connected TV.

Another important use case of CIAM is Single Sign-On (SSO). SSO allows customers to log in once and access multiple applications or services without having to enter their credentials multiple times. This improves the customer experience by reducing the need to remember multiple passwords. For example, various banks allow their customers to login and manage their various accounts (personal banking, brokerage, mortgages etc..) using a single sign on. Similarly, Salesforce uses SSO to allow customers to access multiple Salesforce applications without having to enter their credentials multiple times. The customer experience is seamless and enables business to sell more products from within a single pane of glass website or mobile application.

Using CIAM from vendors that provide FIDO passkeys and mutually authenticated Push Notifications can enhance security posture and add to seamless login experience for their customers.

CIAM can be used to personalize the customer experience based on customer data, preferences, and behavior. This can include personalized recommendations, targeted marketing, and customized content. Personalization helps to improve customer engagement by offering relevant products and services to customers. Have you noticed that Amazon provides recommendations for other products based on your previous buying experience? And it is almost like they know what you came to the site to buy. Amazon uses customer data to personalize product recommendations and offer targeted marketing to customers.

CIAM enables self-service for customers to manage their own accounts, update their information, and access resources without needing to contact customer support. Providing a faster and more convenient way for customers to access services will improve stickiness of customers and drive recurring business. Companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney Streaming allow customers to manage their own accounts, update their payment information, and access support resources through their websites.

Some of the latest analyst reports predict the CIAM market will continue to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences and the need to comply with data protection regulations. Using a CIAM and integrating with workflow and other business systems is absolutely essential for customized digital experience and improving customer engagement.

