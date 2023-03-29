The importance of low code/no code workflow orchestration in digital transformation

Have you heard about workflow orchestration? It's a fancy term for automating and managing the flow of work between different systems, applications, and teams. And in today's business world, it's become a critical area that can drive significant value for organizations.

But here's the thing – workflow orchestration can be complicated and requires a lot of technical expertise and resources. That's where low code/no code solutions come in. With these solutions, non-technical users can create, modify, and manage workflows without needing to write code from scratch. It's like having your own personal shortcut to creating workflows!

The best part? Low code/no code workflow orchestration solutions can significantly reduce the time and cost involved in developing and deploying workflows. And with the ability to modify workflows on the fly, organizations can quickly adapt to changing business needs, reducing the risk of being left behind.

Real-life examples of organizations that have successfully leveraged low code / no code workflow orchestration include Bank of America, Unilever, and Coca-Cola. Bank of America invested in a low code/no code software development company and used a low code/no code platform to streamline its loan approval process, making it faster and improving customer satisfaction. Unilever implemented a low code/no code platform to transform master data management, reducing vendor onboarding from days to hours. And Coca-Cola used a low code/no code platform to develop applications for its legal and field sales team, improving their productivity and performance.

Low code / no code workflow orchestration is quickly becoming a crucial component of digital transformation. By enabling non-technical users to create workflows and automating processes, organizations can reduce development time and costs, improve operational efficiency, and keep up with the rapidly changing business environment.

According to Gartner, by 2026, at least four low-code development technologies will become an integral part of hyper automation, employee experience and composable business strategies across 85% of large organizations. That's a significant expansion, highlighting the importance of low code/no code solutions in digital transformation.

So, if you're looking to streamline your processes, improve efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition, low code/no code workflow orchestration might just be the solution you need. With the growing adoption of low code/no code platforms, organizations that embrace these solutions are likely to stay ahead of the curve and drive significant value for their businesses.

