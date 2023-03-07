Protecting the Edge Is More Important Than Ever

Edge computing is fast becoming an essential part of our future technology capabilities. According to a recent report, the global edge computing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.9% from 2022 to 2030, reaching nearly $156 billion by 2030.

Everything from autonomous vehicles to medical technologies to smarter Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications to intelligent manufacturing facilities relies on the low latency, high reliability, and scalability of edge computing. This trend will only increase in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

But as is always the case, with greater reliance on the edge comes increased risk from cyberattacks. This makes finding effective security solutions an even greater imperative.

Award-Winning Network Security

One of the best security solutions in the industry was recently singled out by a prestigious security publication. Security Today selected NETSCOUT’s Omnis Arbor Edge Defense as a winner of the 2022 CyberSecured Award in the category of Network Security.

NETSCOUT

Omnis Arbor Edge Defense (AED) was recognized for its ability to stop both inbound and outbound threats, allowing this powerful solution to act as the first and last line of defense for security-minded organizations.

Providing a Network Edge Threat Intelligence Enforcement Point

Omnis AED works via deployment between the firewall and internet router, where it is able to see all network traffic. Using state-of-the-art, highly scalable stateless packet processing technology, Omnis AED provides a network edge threat intelligence enforcement point, tasked with blocking inbound cyberthreats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other indicators of compromise (IOCs) as well as any outbound malicious communications.

This solution is particularly robust because it relies on continuous reputation-based threat intelligence received from NETSCOUT's Omnis ATLAS Intelligence Feed. This feed is a unique data repository that provides unmatched visibility into 190-plus countries, 500-plus industry verticals, 50,000 autonomous system numbers, global botnet activity, and more than 10 million DDoS attacks per year.

This unprecedented level of visibility is instrumental to enabling automatic detection of threats, empowering security teams to better protect vital networks and assets.

Omnis AED’s award win is a direct reflection of the industry-leading nature of this solution and NETSCOUT’s unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving security needs of businesses around the globe.

To learn more about how NETSCOUT can better protect your organization from DDoS attacks, visit Omnis Arbor Edge Defense.