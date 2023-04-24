The Relationship Between Security Maturity and Business Enablement

AT&T Cybersecurity and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) completed a benchmark survey to better understand what a mature cybersecurity program looks like and how that maturity influences security and business outcomes. Results from the 500 security professionals surveyed on their processes, policies, and controls were mapped into the NIST Cybersecurity Framework’s (CSF) five foundational cybersecurity functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover.

