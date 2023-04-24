This year’s Annual AT&T Cybersecurity Insights Report focuses on the edge ecosystem, with the core report focusing on connecting and securing the entire edge computing ecosystem. This includes transport infrastructure, endpoints, operating systems, application workloads, and production monitoring/management/mitigation/runtime.

The 2023 AT&T Cybersecurity Insights Report presents a perspective that recognizes the essential characteristics and key differences among edge architectures and provides a realistic picture of the state of edge. The report invites decision makers to think holistically about edge ecosystem strategies by providing insights into:

Anticipated edge use case investments

The intersection of edge computing, networking, and cybersecurity

Observations about the state of edge, including project life cycle management

Edge use cases, including industry-specific primary use case snapshots

Edge risk, which encompasses types of edges and perceived edge use case risk

Cybersecurity controls and perceived cost-benefits

Read the 2023 AT&T Cybersecurity Insights Report here to learn more.