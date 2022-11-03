New Report Finds SOC Leaders and Staff Still Not Aligned

A new SOC Performance Report shows familiar challenges facing staff and leaders since the start of the global pandemic continue to affect SOC performance, including talent shortage and turnover. Based on an independent survey of more than 1,000 global cybersecurity professionals, the report examines current SOC trends and challenges.

The report shows that despite agreement on the importance of the SOC to the cyber strategy – lines are drawn between SOC staff and leaders regarding SOC effectiveness.

Recognition is Key

When respondents were asked what’s needed to alleviate pain associated with working in the SOC, spending more money on SOC services was seen as the top method of support by 54% of leaders and 39% of staff. But here’s a big disconnect – nearly 40% of staffers said “recognition from senior leadership” would help alleviate much of the pain. But that didn’t register with SOC leaders, as none chose that as a possible remedy.

This highlights the disconnect between leaders in the executive office and those on the front line. The missed opportunity to provide recognition might indicate a lack of understanding from the top of what exactly it is that SOC teams do. Most SOC leaders provide metrics that show open versus closed tickets and false positives, for example. But highlighting other areas, such as overtime, number of potential high threats investigated, and the level of effort involved may help senior leaders get a better picture of what SOC teams contribute to the security of their organization.

Invest in People

One way SOC leaders can show understanding and appreciation of their staff is by investing in them. Respondents were asked what training or tools they’d like organizations to offer. At the top of the list may be the most obvious of all education options: tool-specific training. If an organization makes a significant investment in software or other tools intended to improve the performance of their SOC, training will certainly help staff get the most out of those tools.

In addition to directly work-related offerings, nearly 30% of respondents say their organization provides reimbursement for higher education. This is a valuable benefit for employees and creates a pipeline of well-educated individuals who will be better prepared to step into a SOC leadership role or a management position in another department. Organizations invest in their own success by investing in their people.

Here are three ways to help ensure positive outcomes for both SOC leaders and analysts:

Establish and agree to a shared perspective on what it takes to get the job done.

Prioritize collaboration and communication.

Create a culture of growth to better the skills and career paths of staff.

In summary, better communication and sharing of perspectives and goals can help leaders and analysts better understand how the other group views their shared world.

There are many additional insights to be gleaned from this survey of professionals who must deal with the challenges that exist in today’s SOCs.

Read the full report to learn more.