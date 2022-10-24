With Hyperforce, Salesforce Delivers Both Speed and Agility to the Modern Business

It’s no secret why enterprises are rapidly moving to SaaS and, in particular, to Salesforce to handle so many mission-critical business functions. There are tremendous benefits, including scalability, availability, security, and compliance, all of which increase the speed of business. It’s a significant competitive advantage.

Increasingly, our customers want to leverage Salesforce products in a new country in which they are doing business. Until recently, Salesforce customers’ instances have been hosted in a Salesforce data center, but now, there’s a new innovation that further accelerates the enterprise’s speed to business. Hyperforce is a complete re-architecture of Salesforce designed to deliver an even more powerful and scalable platform to support the growth and success of Salesforce’s global customer base. Hyperforce will enable Salesforce customers to securely deploy Salesforce apps and services from anywhere, while using the scale and agility of the public cloud.

Of course, there’s a lot more to setting up shop in a new country than simply establishing a new Salesforce instance there. Different countries have different regulations regarding data residency and privacy. Hyperforce enables data residency, data sovereignty, and security and privacy controls. Region-specific compliances are built in, out of the box.

From a security standpoint, Salesforce’s platform is built on the principles of zero trust. Hyperforce’s security architecture limits users to appropriate levels of access to customer data, protecting sensitive information from human error or misconfiguration. Encryption, at rest and in transit, comes standard, ensuring the privacy and the security of customer data.

Customers can also rest easy knowing that Hyperforce is environmentally sustainable, because the fast and incredibly flexible infrastructure is built on 100% renewable energy. Sustainability is one of our core values, and Salesforce has a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions.

With Hyperforce, Salesforce can open new regions much more rapidly, and this enables our customers to set up an instance in these new markets very rapidly. Companies can easily perform repeatable global deployments and leverage new Salesforce products even faster. And lastly, the resilience of hyperscalers enables Hyperforce to provide high availability so our customers can rely on Salesforce for their mission-critical business needs.

Speed and agility are critical characteristics for a modern business. With Hyperforce, Salesforce customers get more of both.

To learn more about the power of Hyperforce, visit Salesforce here.