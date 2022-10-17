Why Ease-of-Use is Central to Better Security

Here is an old joke from my days as a consultant.

A customer asked, “How can I be sure my computer is protected from viruses?” My admittedly sarcastic response was that they should disconnect it from the network.

Unplugging devices from the network has never been a practical solution, then or now. The world relies on connectivity for business and pleasure — we deploy, buy, stream, and share using networks that comprise the Internet.

Security is a critical part of the online experience, but users shouldn’t notice it.

Usable security? This word pairing is seen as an oxymoron. For example, complex passwords that are impossible to remember and get written on sticky notes, or physical security tokens that get left in a drawer, simply shift the security burden from the digital realm to the physical realm.

Juniper Networks

Security poses a unique challenge, often relegated to an afterthought, because great usability does not require great security. Too often, security is bolted on, and the complexity of increasing security can negatively impact user experience.

Having a secure network with consistent and reliable access is vital for all businesses. While security fundamentals have not changed significantly, the locations of protected assets have — we’ve seen a shift from centralized with private data centers to edge networking with cloud-hosted private and public applications.

If the network is central, then couldn’t usable security be delivered centrally — but with consistent policies that can automatically apply to devices, whatever the location, whether physical or virtual, in the core or at the edge?

Many organizations are asking how to achieve this level of security. They want to assure protection for users, applications, and infrastructure without adding layers of complexity or needing to rip and replace existing investments.

Step forward: Hybrid Mesh Security

Hybrid Mesh Security (sometimes called Hybrid Mesh Firewall) enables businesses to secure their networks with consistent, unified security policies that work across any environment and architecture. It can expand dynamically from the data center right to the network’s edge. This ensures that the security team has unbroken visibility into everything and is taking full advantage of the collective threat intelligence provided by and distributed across multiple types of connected devices.

This level of flexible, adaptable configuration allows the security team to see what’s happening at any time on the network, be more aware of potential threats on the horizon, and make fast decisions for any required changes using trusted automation.

Deployment of Hybrid Mesh Security should not be an arduous task; it is an architecture that makes the best use of what is already in place and provides a path for where organizations want to go architecturally:

Physical, virtual, and as-a-service firewalls used to protect access to the network can be managed with a single set of policies from a single dashboard. This ensures that threats are identified fast, compromised devices can be isolated, and policy updates can be deployed rapidly.

Managing and protecting cloud-native workloads from the cloud allows security teams granular levels of access and visibility to ensure protection against advanced — and even zero-day — exploits.

Using Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) can provide user access to corporate and cloud applications and resources, reducing overall risk by extending security enforcement to users and devices anywhere.

A management dashboard with centralized policy configuration can correlate threat information and telemetry across a multi-vendor network and enable a fully orchestrated response to any required changes.

The critical thing about Hybrid Mesh Security is that all these benefits do not come from layers of new security solutions. By applying a centralized security management fabric across the existing network, existing security investments can be used or even extended to places in the network previously considered too complex for deployment because of operational overhead requirements on the security team.

With Hybrid Mesh Security, it’s one policy to rule all the devices on the network!