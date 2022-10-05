Availability, Performance, and Security, Oh My!

In a recent survey of 200 health care CEOs, it was revealed that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 62% of respondents’ organizations were executing digital transformations. However, as in so many other enterprises, nearly all the respondents (97%) indicated that the effects of the pandemic also accelerated their digital transformation projects.

Private data centers, co-locations, public data centers, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) are all valuable options for healthcare IT organizations as they navigate the ever-changing demands for delivering innovative applications and services that impact patient care.

Many of the accelerated digital transformations during the last couple of years directly relate to improving patients’ experience and access to medical support. Consider just a few:

Telemedicine for more convenient and timely appointments with physicians, registered nurses, and physicians’ assistants

Patient portals that offer efficient online mechanisms for asking questions, requesting refills, and scheduling appointments

UCaaS offerings such as Webex, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams for more personal communications with all caregivers

Yes, all three of these services were available to, and in varying stages of adoption by, IT organizations. Yet, post-pandemic, they are far more widely adopted and deployed by health care organizations. And they have skyrocketed in use and popularity in caregiver and patient communities. These digital transformations are improving the care, and attention patients receive and helping to streamline the process for the caregivers.

Maintaining quality, availability, performance, and security of these critical patient services – particularly as deployment options create greater complexity and less control for the IT teams – can be a challenge.

Explore how one health care organization leveraged NETSCOUT visibility as it digitally transformed its environment with mobile communications, SaaS, and public cloud initiatives.