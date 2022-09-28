Moving Security Technologies to the Cloud? 4 Tips for CISOs

As organizations increasingly migrate their data and applications to the cloud, it’s more important than ever to understand how to protect this highly sensitive business information. Preventing leaks and data theft is critical for maintaining customer trust. And the cost of a single data breach can reach millions of dollars for many companies.

While cloud computing may initially introduce some security complexity, it’s worth it in the end. The cloud provides a more secure environment than you could ever hope for with on-premises servers. The challenge? How do you shift to the cloud without disrupting your business.

Here are four steps CISOs can take to ensure a smooth transition:

Best Practice #1: Train Your Staff

Your security team needs to become cloud experts. When it comes to securing cloud environments, the devil is in the details, and not every cloud is built the same. While increasing headcount can help ensure resources aren’t stretched too thin, it’s not enough. CISOs must prioritize by strategically focusing on automation technologies.

These platforms provide the speed and scalability to respond to security challenges, regardless of how workloads grow and diversify. They also can help analysts operationalize security processes by automating security content, workflows, and contextual intelligence. Automation capabilities today have evolved from merely enabling incident response to supporting case management, comprehensive reporting and collaboration.

Best Practice #2: Reinforce and Test Controls

It’s critical to verify that the security team is collecting, processing, analyzing and acting on the correct security data. And security operations teams need to establish repeatable, robust and automated processes. Humans are very often the bottleneck in the security response. That’s why your security operations team must apply automation and machine learning to prevent modern attacks from propagating at machine speeds.

Automation is especially important when it comes to the fight against ransomware. These attacks have been on the rise. Industry analysts predict a new ransomware attack will surface every two seconds by 2031. Detecting and responding to suspicious behavior at lightning speed is paramount to preventing irreversible damage or data loss. Every human in your threat response process is a speed bump that delays your ability to combat and respond to automated attacks and non-targeted threats.

Best Practice #3: Adopt Cloud-Native Monitoring Tools

If you’ve moved critical services, workloads and applications to the cloud, it only makes sense to ensure your SIEM is there as well. But can your SIEM meet cloud-driven requirements? Cloud providers are constantly innovating and improving their performance, so it’s unlikely that an on-premises solution could come close to matching what they offer. Technology is available today that leverages each public cloud provider’s native compute and storage capabilities and combines it with secure logging and SIEM to meet customer security and visibility needs. Having cloud-native security is critical when it comes to taking advantage of everything that cloud computing provides.

Best Practice #4: Strive for Visibility

Defining and measuring security visibility across every aspect of your IT infrastructure is key to keeping data out of cybercriminals’ hands. Doing this requires cloud-scale SIEM capabilities for data ingestion, high-performance query capabilities, and an intuitive user interface for security operations processes. Teams also need to consider AI and machine learning to keep up with the exponential growth in alerts and logged events. The higher the number climbs, the more likely staff will miss something important. These technologies can reduce the number of false alerts, speed up investigation and response, and help analysts avoid alert fatigue.

CISOs need to strategically invest time and resources to achieve better security outcomes. Otherwise, your business will be gobbled up by increased data volumes and complexity, leaving your company vulnerable to an attack. These four steps in managing cloud services can help you get the most out of cloud computing, while still maintaining a high level of security to protect sensitive data.

