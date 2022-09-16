Tips for Improving Security Visibility

One of today’s biggest security gaps is visibility into your data — knowing what’s happening before it’s too late. Bad actors rely on staying hidden in the noise of logs, systems, tools, teams, processes and silos. Improving visibility is vital for security practitioners to ensure they aren't missing things that could prove crucial to the security of their organization.

According to a recent industry survey, 80% of organizations that lack visibility into their assets report roughly three times as many cybersecurity incidents. And when asked to identify the biggest cause of SOC ineffectiveness, 65% of leaders cited “visibility into the attack surface.”

The bad news is there will always be bad actors searching for new ways to breach your network — and every network has its weak links. The good news is you can do something about it by implementing a visibility strategy. Here are some tips for improving your organization’s security visibility.

#1: View all your data

Digital transformation is profoundly altering every aspect of how today’s businesses operate and compete. The sheer volume of data that enterprises create, manipulate and store is growing, which drives a greater need for data security. The problem: It has become increasingly difficult for security teams to ensure visibility into these new and growing data volumes, leaving them blind to cyberattacks. Enterprises must be able to view all data across the organization and protect it accordingly. This gives analysts the visibility they need to leverage technologies — such as next-gen SIEMs to SOARs and UEBAs — and detect, hunt and investigate threats quickly and effectively.

#2: Transform your business and embrace automation!

Once you've confirmed your SOC is collecting data from all the right sources to get the big picture, the next step is to have analysts focus on the signals that matter most. This is where automation comes in. Adopting security analytics that leverage automation built on machine learning and AI enables repeatable, reliable streaming investigations of threats across all your data, at all times. For example, built-in anomaly detection can alert teams when anomalous behavior is seen within their environments. Using machine learning, this detection process can be automated and made more accurate over time, freeing SOC staff to perform more strategic analysis.

#3: Take a scientific approach

Historically, the process of uncovering and responding to cyberthreats has been more art than science. With access to the right data and proper automation technologies in place, humans’ roles will evolve to one where analysts guide newly implemented autonomous systems to ensure they deliver business impact and value. For example, in instances where the AI doesn’t have enough information or confidence to provide an autonomous response, it watches and learns how the human analyst does it — enabling the system to establish a scientific methodology. This closes the learning loop, so analysts are properly augmented.

The new age of achieving security visibility is about augmenting your analysts with expanded industry knowledge and evolving technologies so they can focus on the threat stories that matter most. The right mix of data, automation technologies and humans enables SOC teams to see what they need to see when they need to see it to keep the organization safe.

