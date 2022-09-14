Cybersecurity startup launches mobile app to protect against phishing attacks

Cybersecurity startup novoShield has launched an enterprise-grade mobile security application, designed to protect users from mobile phishing threats.

Released this week for iPhones via the US and Israeli Apple app stores, novoShield’s namesake app detects malicious websites in real time and blocks users from accessing them. The software also provides users with live on-screen indicators to inform them when a website is safe to browse.

NovoShield says the app runs in the background and, unlike a VPN, doesn’t slow the device down while it is in use. The app never stores browsing activity, shares data with third parties or processes any data or text entered on any website visited by a user.

Research from PurpleSec found that mobile phishing attacks have grown at a consistent rate of 85% annually since 2011, with 75% of the phishing sites analyzed by PurpleSec in 2021 specifically targeting mobile devices.

In a press release announcing the app’s launch, co-founder and CEO Bat El Azerad said that individuals and businesses are not well equipped to effectively distinguish between legitimate and malicious incoming messages across a host of mediums.

“As phishing attacks become more sophisticated, mobile users are at risk with every tap they make,” she said. “NovoShield’s pioneering technology tackles the threat head on, taking the guesswork and security risks out of the equation without sacrificing privacy, mobile speed or functionality.”

Founded in January 2022 by Lior Keshet and Bat El Azerad, novoShield is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Currently, novoShield offers customers a 7-day free trial period. Following that, a subscription will cost users $6.99 per month per user, or $4.50 per month per user for an annual subscription.