How Modern Companies Stop Data Breaches

In this three-part series, we are detailing how digital transformation necessitates security transformation and how security service edge (SSE) offerings are the ideal solution for modernizing enterprise cybersecurity. Our previous topic revolved around securing hybrid work.

This post is focused on stopping data breaches with SSE. This subject is critical because legacy data protection strategies and technologies no longer suffice in the modern business world.

How has data protection changed?

In the old days, an enterprise’s users, apps, and data were all housed on-premises and connected via a private network. In this scenario, traditional appliances like firewalls were used to establish a security perimeter around the network and the resources therein. This style of protecting data was known as castle-and-moat security. While many organizations still attempt to rely on a traditional moat strategy, the castle has all but vanished.

With the rise of software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings, IT applications (and the data within them) are no longer on-premises or owned by the enterprise. Additionally, because of the global pandemic, users also have left the perimeter en masse. Connections between these entities are now facilitated by the public internet, which has effectively become the new network for modern organizations.

In other words, while IT could once protect corporate data through traditional appliances that secured the enterprise network and the data center, that is now a distant memory. In today’s world, the legacy security stack fails to address modern cloud use cases, breeds unnecessary complexity, demands traffic backhauling, impedes user experience and productivity, and lacks the scalability needed to find data loss hiding in SSL traffic on the public web.

SSE to the rescue

SSE offerings are what organizations now need to protect their data. These comprehensive security platforms provide the wealth of integrated functionality needed to defend data consistently, in any transaction, across the web, cloud resources, and the network. This removes the need for a fleet of hardware appliances in the data center, reduces complexity through consolidation, and enhances security through technologies designed for modern use cases.

Additionally, SSE platforms deliver their security through the cloud and at the edge (as close to the end user as possible). This means that hardware appliances and backhauling are avoided, user experience and productivity are maximized, and unprecedented scalability powers SSL inspection for even the largest enterprises.

Zscaler Security Service Edge is the ideal solution for organizations that want to address their modern data protection challenges. That's why Zscaler is a leader in the brand-new Magic Quadrant for SSE and has the highest ability to execute out of all evaluated vendors.

To learn more, download the Magic Quadrant for SSE, courtesy of Zscaler, or watch our on-demand webinar, “How to Ensure Data Protection with Security Service Edge.”

To see what real-world customers say about Zscaler, check out our latest SSE infographic.