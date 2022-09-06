How Leading Companies Secure a Hybrid Workforce

This is the first in a three-part series that details using security service edge (SSE) to modernize enterprise cybersecurity.

In this article, we focus on how SSE can secure a hybrid workforce in which users connect from both the office and remote locations while accessing applications that reside either in the data center or the cloud.

SSE is a new framework that breaks network configuration from security capabilities. Under the security capabilities, three key solutions — ZTNA, CASB, and SWG — are consolidated into one offering, now named SSE.

Modernization with hybrid work

The last few years have seen a seismic shift in people working remotely. Outdated technology like VPNs and firewalls are meant to secure corporate networks while accessing applications primarily residing in the data center. VPNs and firewalls solved issues relating to app access when there were stipulations around where employees worked and where applications were hosted. Now, the collective workforce — including employees, third-party contractors, and suppliers — is not limited by location. The last two years have accelerated this with the continuous evolution and adoption of work-from-anywhere. A recent survey by PWC suggests as many as 78% of employees prefer a hybrid work approach.

In addition to workplace modernization, digital transformation has been a central point of discussion, especially in the last decade. Organizations moving applications to the cloud have seen several benefits of scale and reduction in complexity and cost. Analysts say that more than 85% of organizations will embrace a cloud-first principle by 2025. However, many organizations have used VPNs to provide these mobile users application access as a stopgap. Unfortunately, doing so has been backhauling traffic, resulting in poor user experience and connectivity issues.

As workplace modernization continues with the adoption of hybrid work and SaaS, security solutions need to be able to keep up.

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is the industry’s most complete platform to secure a hybrid workforce

Zscaler provides a comprehensive security solution allowing organizations to embrace hybrid work confidently. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange unifies the SSE components required to securely access private apps, SaaS apps, and the internet. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) works on the principle of least-privileged access, providing application access only to authorized and authenticated users while safeguarding private apps. In addition, the platform offers a cloud access security broker (CASB) to safely access SaaS apps by enabling granular data protection and access policies, and even preventing the possibility of internal threats.

The secure web gateway (SWG) capabilities of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange offer secure internet connections without degrading the user experience.

The three main components to consider for a well-rounded solution for hybrid work are:

Reducing the attack surface by making applications invisible to the internet and allowing access only to authorized users or devices; preventing attackers from discovering them.

by making applications invisible to the internet and allowing access only to authorized users or devices; preventing attackers from discovering them. Stopping lateral movement by connecting users and devices directly to apps without ever exposing the network.

by connecting users and devices directly to apps without ever exposing the network. Providing superior user experience with fast, direct access to apps without connecting the user to the network and enforcing policy at the edge closest to the user.

It’s imperative to secure applications no matter where your users are connecting.

Stay tuned for two more articles in our SSE series to learn how to stop data breaches and ransomware.