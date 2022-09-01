CIS Hardened Images Built on Google Cloud’s Shielded VMs

Today, attackers use various types of malware to target organizations' cloud environments. Those threats include rootkits and bootkits. According to Malwarebytes, rootkits are tools through which cyber threat actors (CTAs) can achieve root (i.e. the highest level) permissions on an infected system for conducting reconnaissance, moving laterally to other network devices, and/or stealing sensitive information. Bootkits are similar to rootkits, noted Positive Technologies, the major difference being that bootkits activate before an operating system (OS) and, by extension, its various security mechanisms finish booting up.

Cloud service providers (CSPs) are well aware of the threats that bootkits and rootkits pose to their customers. That's why they're constantly exploring new ways of helping users secure their cloud-based systems and data. In this spirit, working on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is safer and more secure than ever thanks to CIS Hardened Images that are built on GCP Shielded Virtual Machine (VM) base images.

Advanced hardening with Shielded VMs

Shielded VMs are hardened by a set of security controls that help defend against rootkits and bootkits. They leverage advanced platform security capabilities, such as secure and measured boot.

Shielded VMs on GCP also:

Protect VMs against advanced threats

Ensure workloads are trusted and verifiable

Protect confidential data against exfiltration and replay

Provide live migration and patching

There is no additional cost for using a Shielded VM on GCP. Shielded VMs also support bring your own license (BYOL).

CIS Hardened Images on Shielded VMs

CIS Hardened Images are virtual machine images that are pre-configured to the security recommendations of the CIS Benchmarks. A CIS Hardened Image incorporates all the security recommendations outlined in the CIS Benchmark that's applicable to the operating system.

CIS

CIS Hardened Images on Google Cloud Platform are now built on Google Cloud’s Shielded VM base images. Using Shielded VMs helps protect your system from attack vectors and ensures your organization is only using supported images.

GCP Marketplace offers more than 20 CIS Hardened Images on Shielded VMs for CentOS Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Microsoft Windows, and more.