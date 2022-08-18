Zscaler Security Service Edge: Why it Just Works

Today’s forward-looking organizations are enabling better productivity and agility by adopting a globally-delivered cloud platform that provides unified threat prevention, data protection, and zero trust remote access.

Legacy network security offerings cannot support the requirements of a cloud-first world. Data is now distributed outside the data center in cloud applications, and users are off the corporate network accessing content that is also off-network. Gartner has developed a new framework that defines the security services needed to support this new reality: Security Service Edge (SSE).

Zscaler SSE key capabilities

A cloud-first architecture: The Zscaler SSE architecture helps accelerate cloud adoption by removing IT friction through consolidating and simplifying security services. Without the need for appliance management, Zscaler offers a unified platform for risk reduction that helps secure all users on- or off-network and reduces IT cost and complexity.

Full inline SSL inspection at scale: With most traffic encrypted today, you need a proxy-based architecture that can scale for adequate threat protection and data loss prevention.

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Zscaler provides a user- and application-centric approach to application access. A fully cloud-delivered service, Zscaler provides native application segmentation by using business policies to connect an authenticated user to an authorized app without bringing the user onto the network.

A fast, consistent security experience: Protection is placed close to the users across a globally-distributed cloud to ensure all user-to-app connections get identical policies, threats, and data protection.

Zero attack surface: Adversaries can’t attack what they can’t see. This is why the Zscaler architecture hides source identities by obfuscating their IP addresses and avoids exposing the corporate network to the internet.

Zscaler

The Zscaler Cloud Security Platform is a purpose-built SSE solution designed for risk reduction, performance, and scalability. As a globally distributed platform, Zscaler ensures security is delivered across all users and locations for a fast user experience. By unifying Secure Web Gateway, CASB, and ZTNA, organizations reduce cost and complexity.

Zscaler Security Service Edge Benefits

Risk reduction: Consolidate threat and data protection into a cloud security service that inspects all SSL across all users and locations.

Zero trust access: Least-privileged access enables a more secure remote access without

placing the user on the network.

Decreased IT cost and complexity: Easy to deploy and manage as an automated, cloud-delivered service that scales.

Don’t take it from us, hear from our happy customers how the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange has transformed their organizations